Monomoy Capital Partners to Acquire Leading Global Iron Casting Supplier Waupaca Foundry

Proterial, Ltd. (“Proterial”), a leading international producer of

high-performance materials for mobility, industrial infrastructure, and

electronics, announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Monomoy

Capital Partners (“Monomoy”) to acquire Waupaca Foundry, Inc. (“Waupaca

Foundry” or the “Company”), North America’s leading supplier of cast and

machined iron castings. Waupaca Foundry will continue to operate under its

current management team, led by President, CEO, and COO Michael Nikolai.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Wisconsin with operations dating back to 1871, Waupaca

Foundry supplies gray and ductile iron to diverse markets using

state-of-the-art processes and technology led by high-caliber people and

processes. Waupaca Foundry is the leading supplier of cast and machined iron

castings for automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, construction, and

other industrial markets. The Company has over 4,000 employees and operates

five iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity, making it one of the

largest metal casting suppliers globally.

“Waupaca Foundry is excited to start a new chapter with Monomoy, an

experienced, operationally-focused investment group, to continue to invest

and grow our commitment to our customers, suppliers, and employees. The

Waupaca leadership team looks forward to a bright future and the

opportunities that can stem from this partnership,” said Nikolai. “We are

thankful for Proterial’s support and welcome the resources and partnership

Monomoy will bring. Together, we will focus on capitalizing on opportunities

to expand and grow the business in a wide range of sectors in the Americas,

including the automotive, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, and

construction machinery sectors, while building upon our legacy of success.”

“In 2014, we partnered with Waupaca Foundry to further accelerate our global

expansion. Since then, our successful collaboration resulted in the

increased efficiency of manufacturing sites and raw material procurement in

North America,” said Proterial Representative Director, Chairman, President,

and CEO Sean Stack. “I would like to thank Mike, his team, and all the

dedicated employees at Waupaca for their important contributions to the

business and Proterial. We believe they will be in great hands with Monomoy

and well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

“Waupaca Foundry has made tremendous advancements during its time with

Proterial, and we are enthusiastic about building on that momentum as we

establish our partnership with the Company,” said Monomoy Founding Partner

and Co-CEO Dan Collin. “We look forward to working alongside Mike and the

Waupaca team to leverage our operational resources to unlock continued

growth.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024 and is subject to

customary closing conditions. BMO Capital Markets Corp. provided debt

financing for the transaction.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. served as exclusive financial advisor to Monomoy

with respect to the transaction while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal

counsel. JPMorgan Securities LLC and Moelis & Company LLC served as

financial advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Waupaca

Foundry.

About Proterial, Ltd.

Proterial, Ltd. is a leading global material manufacturer with highly

competitive core capabilities and technologies for high-performance

materials. With the world’s top-quality products in its portfolio, Proterial

engages in a broad range of businesses in markets related to aerospace,

industrial infrastructure, automotive, and electronics through our business

units, including specialty steel, rolls, automotive casting, piping

components, magnetic materials, power electronics materials, electric wire &

cable, and automotive components.

Originally founded in 1910 and headquartered in Tokyo with offices, plants

and R&D facilities across Japan, North America, Europe, China, and Asia,

Proterial had sales of approximately 1 trillion yen and approximately 27,000

employees in FY2022. For more information, visit

https://www.proterial.com/e/

About Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., North America’s leading supplier of iron castings to

the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, construction, and

industrial markets, produces gray iron castings, ductile iron castings, and

austempered ductile iron castings using state-of-the-art processes and

technology. The manufacturer also specializes in precision machining and

assembly. Waupaca Foundry is headquartered in Waupaca, Wisconsin and

operates six iron foundries in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Marinette, Wisconsin, and

Tell City, Indiana. The company operates machining and assembly in Waupaca,

Wisconsin. Waupaca employs approximately 4,000 people. For more information,

visit www.waupacafoundry.com.

About Monomoy Capital Partners

Monomoy Capital Partners is a private investment firm with $3 billion in

assets under management across a family of investment funds. Monomoy invests

in the equity and debt of middle-market businesses that can benefit from

operational and financial improvement with a focus on manufacturing and

distribution businesses across industrial and consumer product sectors in

North America and Europe. For further information concerning Monomoy and its

portfolio companies