700Credit Announces Alliance with Overfuel to Provide Integrated Soft Pull Prequalification Solutions

700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, driver’s license authentication & identity verification products, announced its integration alliance with Overfuel, a mobile-first website platform offering dealerships secure online payments, end-to-end digital retailing, and a seamless customer experience (CX) for online car buyers.

With this new relationship, Overfuel has integrated the 700Credit credit prequalification soft pull solution into their website platform, enabling car shoppers to prequalify for financing directly on a dealership’s website or from their mobile phone. With Overfuel-powered websites, consumers can apply for financing approval, verify their identity, configure their payment preferences, and reserve vehicles online by simply putting down a deposit.

“Overfuel’s approach to integrating our soft pull prequalification solution provides important visibility into the credit position of the customer early on in the sales process before posting a hard inquiry on their file,” noted Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit. “This visibility enables a dealer to provide a penny-perfect quote, providing a great customer experience.”

“With the 700Credit integration, we’re not only streamlining the digital retailing process for dealerships, but we’re empowering consumers with transparent financing determined by their credit score range,” said Ryan Pfenninger, CEO at Overfuel. “Since car shopping is becoming increasingly mobile, this helps customers understand their buying power and apply for financing without stepping foot in a dealership.”

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance products, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection solutions. The company’s product and service offerings include credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag ID, score disclosure & adverse action notices, identity verification and driver’s license authentication solutions. 700Credit’s goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a wholly compliant framework. For more information about 700Credit, visit 700credit.com <http://email.prnewswire.com/l s/click?upn=OXp-2BEvHp8OzhyU1j 9bSWuwMvMWelqIco5RbfBrouY-2BQK DX7IqM7daPLYs71CALu0VNuN74dl6C tMjbkbk-2FkurcJ0ghbIJ5cppxumW9 1CcJ-2B7KyulcJ-2BMFeE8iTPZWjfU 49TrxkA6Myf0D9IzOl6wccaZ5J09ku vLezooAG4dsco-3DG3qC_wu8UvmD1k V6xXqk0R21ARaFv-2B5c4S5EIAJwMB wtxLCOujwvU9bMHdMw9fmCdi6XJnHP Lgpe7wz1U8T156q-2F1Te7xLtQBWtG -2BIixZwaCmhFzemwDmdwxR-2BcIti tLhMMtc8DHvlyerPMsEqq0AItnTj7p o0UVd9sZGHtb64eeisyz21zATMiCc0 2RGgVaheDB3qS-2BMS1P-2FwqsHXbf 74noq7UTQ-2F4UYZFxehfTrlFEBF3v SLbJrOGMFHC6CGuq8LjNEyF3MunnRt X0CdC1UKjskBTKlfwEMgW9wdHP1RCf 15hhi-2Fo0qBFz9HZ-2B3dbEg-2Fh0 r4BFnX-2FsHx-2FH5duo-2B8MEKnV- 2BRW7hLq6yds6sy3CnFVcw-3D> .

About Overfuel

Overfuel is the automotive industry’s first no-code, mobile-first website platform with built-in digital retailing, superior user interfaces (UI), localized SEO and secure online payments. Overfuel provides dealerships with state-of-the-art technology to grow their website traffic, connect with more customers and convert more leads — all in one place. To learn more about Overfuel, visit overfuel.com