GIGABYTE debuts at CES, with cutting-edge AI/HPC servers, AI PCs, and energy-efficient and sustainable technologies leading the wave of industry innovation

At CES 2024, GIGABYTE unveiled a series of top-of-the-line AI/HPC servers that ushered in a new era of AI-driven industrial transformation. The AI/HPC servers on display support the latest chip technologies such as AMD Instinct™ MI300A APU, NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip, and NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU. GIGABYTE's booth will also showcase advanced cooling solutions that provide a key solution for data centers to achieve their sustainability goals.

In addition to enterprise-class solutions, GIGABYTE’s PC brands showcased a range of new products at CES, including AORUS, AERO and GIGABYTE Gaming laptops, motherboards, graphics cards and OLED gaming displays, showcasing GIGABYTE’s craftsmanship, state-of-the-art performance, and the latest AI PC experience.

GIGABYTE has planned five zones at the CES booth, showcasing products and solutions for future trends, including remote AI/HPC and cloud servers, user-friendly edge computing, industrial computers, self-driving systems, and new AI gaming and creator computers.

GIGABYTE’s lineup of top-of-the-line AI/HPC servers is driving the industry into a new era of AI and human-machine intelligence

GIGABYTE and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, showcased four top-of-the-line AI servers. Among them, the high-profile new AI server G383-R80 supports AMD Instinct™ MI300A APU, which adopts a chip design that shares 128GB of HBM3 high-bandwidth memory between the CPU and GPU, achieving a significant leap in data transmission efficiency, and can exert excellent computing power in large-scale AI model computing, real-time big data analysis, financial trading, telecommunications, and other fields.

GIGABYTE will also be showcasing the G593 series of AI servers, powered by the powerful NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU, which features GIGABYTE’s special mechanism design to deliver superior cooling and breakthrough computing power in an extreme 5U chassis. The G593 series AI servers have demonstrated outstanding performance in a wide range of AI applications and have achieved the best performance in natural language processing and medical image recognition in MLPerf Training v3.0 testing.

To enable enterprises to accelerate a wide range of AI computing tasks, GIGABYTE has launched the G493-SB0, a server with versatile application flexibility. The G493-SB0 is an all-rounder in the AI server world with NVIDIA-certified support for up to eight PCIe Gen5 GPUs, allowing customers to choose from a variety of GPU accelerators based on their AI workloads to run tasks such as generative AI, LLM large language model training and inference, rendering, and 3D rendering operations with unmatched efficiency. In addition, GIGABYTE showcased the new AI server XH23-VG0 with NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip, which is based on NVIDIA MGX modularity, which can be used in AI/HPC computing, cloud services, cloud gaming and other application scenarios.

GIGABYTE has also partnered with MyelinTek Inc. to demonstrate how its self-developed MLOps platform can help development teams dramatically improve the efficiency of AI model training and deployment.

In anticipation of the AI PC craze, GIGABYTE has launched a number of new gaming and creator PCs

At CES, GIGABYTE showcased AORUS, AERO and GIGABYTE Gaming laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, and 4K OLED gaming displays. As the first Gigabyte AI PC series, the 2024 GIGABYTE AI gaming laptop lineup will be led by the new AORUS 16X, which is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics chips, providing dozens of times the generative AI computing power of traditional processors. At the same time, the new AI Nexus software, combined with Microsoft Azure AI and other technologies, realizes automatic overclocking, automatic power saving, and provides a simple version of generative AI software to achieve a new generation of seamless AI experience.

In addition to the new AI gaming products, the AERO 14 OLED laptop, which is specially designed for creative professionals, will also be on display, with a lightweight design of 1.49kg and a professional eye-friendly 2.8K OLED HDR screen with color calibration certification, allowing content creators to display their unique personal creativity anytime, anywhere.

GIGABYTE’s advanced cooling solutions help data centers push the boundaries of performance and move towards energy sustainability

GIGABYTE showcased its Direct Liquid Cooling Solution and Integrated Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Solution at CES, providing an energy-efficient and sustainable solution for the new era of AI. GIGABYTE’s direct liquid cooling solution supports a wide range of today’s top AI/HPC servers, including GIGABYTE server series powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, NVIDIA HGX™ AI supercomputing platform, Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchip. Equipped with coolant distribution manifolds and other equipment, it effectively improves the heat dissipation efficiency of servers, allowing servers to smoothly run AI/HPC computing loads, while greatly reducing power consumption and carbon emissions.

In the field of immersion cooling, GIGABYTE provides a one-stop solution covering servers, cooling tanks, coolants, and complete maintenance and services, helping enterprises and scientific research institutions to build efficient and energy-efficient green data centers, improve operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable business goals.

GIGABYTE’s next-generation servers accelerate innovative applications in cloud computing and 5G

GIGABYTE’s server product line continues to evolve to meet the diverse IT deployment needs of enterprises, providing superior computing power and stability for technological innovation and digital transformation. GIGABYTE is showcasing the S183-SH0 at CES, which can be used to process AI large language models, with two 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and up to 32 E1.S form factor full flash drives in a 1U chassis for faster and denser data storage and retrieval.

In response to the fast-growing demand for cloud services, GIGABYTE has also launched the R163-P32, a high-density dual-socket server designed for cloud-native applications with AmpereOne™ series Arm-based processors, which can support up to 192 cores, delivering breakthrough cloud computing performance, reduced energy consumption, and operating cost advantages.

As countries continue to push forward with 5G networks, GIGABYTE showcased its new edge computing server, the E163-S30, which complies with the NEBS specification, which means that the server can operate in harsh environments to ensure network stability and performance.

The innovation of industrial computers and self-driving technologies has created business opportunities for the intelligent industry

GIGABYTE is committed to creating smart solutions with the latest computing technology for self-driving transportation and industrial Internet of Things. The ADAS autonomous driving assistance system and in-vehicle information communication controller exhibited at CES are equipped with AI real-time computing capabilities, allowing self-driving cars to analyze traffic images, map information, lane positioning and other data in complex road conditions and respond in real time to improve driving safety.

In the industrial computer sector, GIGABYTE showcased rugged laptops, industrial motherboards, and embedded systems that can be used in harsh environments, and used a weather station at the CES booth as an example to demonstrate complex data models and predictions in extreme temperatures, humidity, and environments that need to withstand dust and water splashes. GIGABYTE’s industrial computer products continue to deliver consistent and reliable quality to accelerate the operational efficiency and intelligent transformation of various industries.

GIGABYTE showcased its all-encompassing technology at CES 2024, showcasing the “Future of COMPUTING” with industry-leading enterprise-grade products and solutions, as well as computer products that have been well received by consumers around the world.

