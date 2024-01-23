Hydro Extrusions: Recycled aluminum helps reduce the carbon footprint of electric vehicles

Electric vehicles may have zero tailpipe emissions, but their manufacturing and end-of-life disposal still create a significant carbon footprint.

Reducing this footprint is a multi-disciplinary challenge.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Piotr Chmielewski – Head of Automotive, Europe, at Hydro Extrusions, how aluminum can help reduce the carbon footprint of electric vehicles.

Chmielewski: It starts with the obvious, which is that lightweighting increases range. This is very critical. The work being done on batteries is one of two ways of increasing range. The other is to reduce the weight of the car.

Improved range will probably increase and accelerate the growth of the electrical cars, as range is one of the concerns of the potential buyers and users

For me, the more important element is sustainability through decarbonization. This to be achieved by keeping or even improving the parts characteristics.

Here, aluminum is a perfect fit. It can be designed for crash management components and lightweighting to help customers improve their CO 2 emission per car.

We have to think about CO 2 through all the phases – production, use and end-of-life to gain the maximum impact.

There are pragmatic reasons for switching to aluminum. Some recent studies estimate that by 2030 the average car will have 40 kilograms more aluminum than today. If this gives you a weight saving of 10%, it means that you have reduced the vehicle’s weight by four kilograms.

Further savings come from the production process. Hydro’s low-carbon aluminum products carry a carbon footprint below four tons of CO 2 -equivalent (CO2e) per ton of aluminum.

This is well below the world average of 14.3 CO2e, and well below the Chinese footprint of 20 tons of CO2e per ton of aluminum produced.

AI: How important is it to look further than emissions?

Chmielewski: It is really about the full value chain. For example, our cast houses can deliver specific automotive applications that include a significant percentage of recycled aluminum using low-carbon production technologies to reach net zero.

Over the long term the value of aluminum material is its circularity. Recycling is not just about decarbonization or extending the range of electric cars.

It is about sustainability. Some 75% of the aluminum that has been produced is still in use, and only 5% of energy used to produce virgin aluminum is needed for the recycling process, during which the aluminum retains all of its properties.

AI: How do you tackle CO 2 during production and not just during the vehicle use phase?

Chmielewski: We have the knowledge and the capabilities to produce metal with zero emissions.

The scope the focus on the full production process from mining to end-of-life recycling.

This allows us to produce low carbon aluminum which helps our customers to reach their sustainable goals.

Recycling is really important to avoid duplicating the cost of extraction and primary production by creating a more circular economy.

Hydro has a low carbon strategy for the full value chain. Wind and solar farms are being commissioned in several places.

By installing renewable power, we are really working on the decarbonization of our production sites. Boilers are also being replaced with lower carbon technology wherever possible.

Added to that is our plants focused on recycling. We also have a unit for the recycling of the batteries. One of the pilot plants in Europe is using advanced sorting technology to enable us to use even more post-consumer scrap.

AI: What about capacity?

Chmielewski: Hydro aims to add a million tons of new recycling capacity to the portfolio by 2027, primarily in Europe and North America, to meet the growing demand. This will expand the capacity to supply the automotive industry with low carbon recycled aluminum from post-consumer scrap.

Hydro Extrusions has inaugurated three new presses in Suzhou, China, Trzcianka, Poland, and Nenzing, Austria. These new facilities strengthen the portfolio of cutting-edge extrusion capacity aimed at industries like automotive, with the focus on electric vehicles.

Capacity in Europe to support the growing electric car market has been expanded with a EUR 35.7 million investment in a new high strength press at the plant in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

The new press is part of Hydro’s automotive network, which includes an automotive press investment in Denmark announced early in 2023.

Together, with a new press in Tønder, Denmark and our existing P5 press in Hungary, this new investment will give Hydro unmatched capabilities to supply the automotive market anywhere in Europe with the best available technology and a balanced footprint.

Work on a greenfield recycling plant in Cassopolis, Michigan, is progressing as planned. The plant is expected to be in full operation by the second quarter of 2024 after a gradual ramp-up during the first quarter.

In addition, we have dedicated groups working very hard on building automation roadmaps for our plants in order to meet the challenges of the current quite difficult labor market and future developments.

Having more robotics in our plants will also make us more efficient.

But this is standard because everybody is trying to do this.

What I believe with our really the main strength is sustainability. I consider us to be the front runner here and I am sure we will continue like that. This is the game changer.

It is all about the planet. It is all about our future and the future of our kids and grandkids.

AI: What is Hydro’s automotive network unique selling point to high volume car manufacturers?

Chmielewski: Through our network of plants and vertical integration we cover all aspects of aluminum production, extrusion and casting with a wide footprint that enables us to handle peak and global platform projects.

Our access to low carbon materials with full traceability and transparency along the entire supply helps them to cut their carbon footprint.

This transparency is important because there are a lot of different ways of calculating emissions.

We have alloys with 75% postconsumer content, and we are headed towards 100% recycled raw materials.

Then we have strategic partnerships, mainly with European OEMs, which helps them to improve or to reach their decarbonization targets.

AI: What e-mobility projects and applications are you targeting with the new investments?

Chmielewski: There is no secret that the current e-mobility trends are changing the penetration of aluminum in car construction. A recent study by Ducker predicts that the use will more than double by 2030.

This means there will be more aluminum parts used in the car, such as battery trays, structural parts for crash resistance and bodywork.

So, we are targeting this future group of products without losing our focus on the components we presently supply and some other specific products where we are quite strong.

AI: What is next for Hydro Extrusions?

Chmielewski: The predictions are that there will be significant growth of demand of about 700,000 tons by 2030. This is significant growth, and the capacity that we are securing now will not be sufficient.

It will be quite demanding of all of the automotive aluminum automotive players to be able to meet the demand.

We should also bear in mind that by 2030 only around 65% of the cars produced will be electric.

The remaining 35% will be powered by combustion engines. Over the next five years, from 2030 to 2035, we will move to 100% of production being electric cars, which to me is a signal that the aluminum market will need more specialist players.

For the short term, we will bring all our new investments into production over the next two years.

We have already been successful in securing orders for production from the new plants. So, we will be working on ensuring there is a stable startup as they come into production.

For the medium term we are considering more investments to support the automotive sector, which may include transforming some of our plants to be able to meet the needs of car manufacturers.

We will continue to work closely with the OEMs to strengthen our partnerships in order to optimize the design of the products in order to reduce weight.

Working closer with our automotive customers will also help us to grow. We have the capacity as well as a sustainable range of products.

These developments are all part of Hydro’s roadmap, which aims to create multiple pathways that work together to help us reach near zero products today, and net zero products in the future.