Indy Autonomous Challenge Unveils Next Gen Autonomous Vehicle Platform IAC AV-24

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), the global innovator in high-speed autonomy, announced at CES®2024 the launch of its Next Gen Autonomous Vehicle Platform, the IAC AV-24. This cutting-edge platform represents a significant leap forward in autonomous hardware and software technology, propelling the performance of the world’s fastest autonomous racecars to new heights. The IAC AV-24 platform and related simulation tools will accelerate the development of AI Drivers capable of operating vehicles safely at speeds greater than 190 mph.

The IAC engineering team has collaborated with leading autonomous hardware and software providers to develop this state-of-the-art robotics system. Global industry partners, including Bridgestone, Cisco, Continental, dSPACE, Luminar, Marelli, New Eagle, NI, VectorNav, and more, have contributed their innovative hardware and software technology and engineering expertise to support the development of the IAC AV-24. This collaboration has resulted in new and enhanced features, including some world-first innovations, which will usher in a new era of high-speed automation:

World’s First 360-Degree Long Range LiDAR Vision Using 4 Luminar Iris Sensors.

Iris Sensors. Advanced 4D Radar Perception Using Continental ARS540 Sensors.

ARS540 Sensors. High Fidelity “Digital Twin” Simulation of IAC AV-24 Allowing AI Driver Training and Head-to-Head SIM Racing powered by dSPACE SIMPHERA Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) simulation and, since 2022, provision of on-vehicle computer technology with the AUTERA AutoBox.

SIMPHERA Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) simulation and, since 2022, provision of on-vehicle computer technology with the AUTERA AutoBox. IAC Custom Engineered Drive by Wire System Including a First-Of-Its-Kind Independent Actuation for Front and Rear Brakes (Patent Filed).

Custom Engineered Drive by Wire System Including a First-Of-Its-Kind Independent Actuation for Front and Rear Brakes (Patent Filed). World’s First Automated Race Control with Two-Way Wireless Communication and Realtime Software Interface powered by Marelli Smart Antenna and WinTax Systems.

Smart Antenna and WinTax Systems. Custom Hardware in the Loop (HIL) Test Rig From

Improved GPS/GNSS for Enhanced Localization with Sensors from

Modular Design of IAC AV-24 Integrated Robotics System Allowing for Competent Interchangeability and Integration into Other High Speed Vehicle Platforms (Patent Filed).

After three years and more than 7,000 miles of high-speed racing, the IAC and its industry partners have evolved the robot inside the IAC AV-24 to become smarter and more capable, providing the world’s fastest autonomous racecar with increased functionality that will enable AI Drivers to reach new levels of performance. Moreover, the robot is now vehicle chassis agnostic, capable of operating in multiple vehicle platforms, further expanding its versatility.

“More than three years ago the IAC took on the challenge of proving that autonomous vehicles could race head-to-head at high speeds. After setting every autonomous racing speed record with the AV-21, our University Teams AI Drivers have found the limits of that system,” said Paul Mitchell, president, Indy Autonomous Challenge, “Our next generation robot, the IAC AV-24, will unleash the full potential of AI Drivers to push limits that have not been attempted by man or machine with the goal of developing technology that can save lives and offer new high-speed mobility options.”

Beyond the track, the IAC is launching a deeper collaboration with commercial partner dSPACE to develop a high-fidelity Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) simulation tool that improves AI Driver training and accelerates the transfer of learning from simulation to the real world. The IAC partnership with dSPACE will leverage its industry leading SIMPHERA software to create a true digital twin of the IAC AV-24 and the historic racetracks where IAC competes. Current IAC University Teams will have access to this simulation tool to develop, test, and validate their AI Driver capabilities in head-to-head racing scenarios before they transition them to real world IAC AV-24 racecars. New teams seeking to join IAC will be able to use the simulation tool to determine their AI Driver performance without the cost of accessing a real IAC AV-24 racecar. The Official IAC SIM Racing Platform, powered by dSPACE, will launch in the spring of 2024 with additional functionality added throughout the year.

“After experiencing the enthusiasm of the teams using our pioneering hardware technologies in the first year of our IAC partnership, we are now taking the next step by providing simulation software to elevate the teams’ AI Drivers to the next level on our virtual racetracks,” said Dr. Carsten Hoff, CEO, dSPACE.

Looking ahead, the IAC announced its current schedule for 2024, which includes a return to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 6, 2024. The IAC aims to establish a hub for performance automation in Indiana and is excited to expand its partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and SportsTech HQ to attract the brightest minds from around the world, building an innovation ecosystem for high-speed automation in the state of Indiana.

“The IAC returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway signals Indiana’s continued leadership in performance automation and our commitment to becoming a global destination for bold innovation,” said Salena Scardina, executive vice president of external engagement, IEDC. “Indiana powers a strong workforce and a collaborative ecosystem of industry partners that make our state the best place for future-focused industries like autonomous driving to thrive.”

For 2024 the IAC will again partner with the Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO) and return to the Monza F1 Circuit in Italy. Building on the success of bringing six autonomous racecars to MIMO in 2023 for a time trial competition, the IAC will return to the legendary Monza F1 Circuit, the oldest racing circuit in Europe, to push the boundaries of head-to-head autonomous racing in 2024.

The IAC has also expanded its partnership with Goodwood, becoming the inaugural partner in a new initiative called FOS Tech at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS). This multiyear collaboration will include IAC participating in Goodwood Festival of Speed held July 11-14, 2024, where select IAC University Teams AI Drivers will attempt a historic autonomous hill climb challenge with the IAC AV-24 racecars. IAC was selected in 2023 to be featured in the Goodwood Future Lab and brought along members from three IAC teams who conducted low speed scans and collected terabytes worth of data to generate a detailed digital map of the Goodwood Hillclimb to train AI Drivers to attempt the historic speed course in 2024.

These three historic venues reflect IAC’s goal to win over hearts and minds around the world regarding the promise of high-speed autonomous mobility and its potential to dramatically improve the safety and efficiency of mobility for all. The Indy Autonomous Challenge continues to push the boundaries of autonomous vehicle technology, fostering innovation and collaboration among industry, universities, and governments around the world. With the launch of the Next Gen Autonomous Vehicle Platform IAC AV-24, its digital twin IAC SIM Racing Platform, powered by dSPACE, and the historic global racing events lined up for 2024, the IAC will continue to race into the future and revolutionize high-speed autonomous mobility.