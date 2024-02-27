The Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric has been crowned “The Car of the Year” for 2024. The prestigious award ceremony unfolded in Geneva on Monday, February 26, 2024, with live coverage streaming on the Geneva International Motor Show’s YouTube channel, which orchestrated the event for the twelfth consecutive year.

Claiming the coveted title, the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric stood out among the seven finalists, as determined by a 58-member jury comprising automotive journalists from 22 countries. The selection process began with a voting round in November, narrowing down the contenders to the final seven.

Søren W. Rasmussen, the President of the “The Car of the Year” jury, praised the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric as a “brilliant winner” that epitomizes the shift to electromobility. Highlighting its design, family-friendly features, and versatile battery capacities, he acknowledged the vehicle’s ability to cater to a diverse range of customers.

Fabrice Cambolive, the CEO of Renault Brand, expressed immense pride in winning the prestigious award, attributing the success to Renault’s strategic choices, including a record-breaking range, spacious interiors, and an environmentally conscious footprint. He emphasized the Scenic’s driving pleasure and innovative features, such as the Solarbay panoramic sunroof and the latest generation OpenR Link system integrated with Google systems.

The voting results for the seven finalists of “The Car of the Year” 2024 are as follows:

1. Renault Scenic: 329 points

2. BMW 5 Series: 308 points

3. Peugeot 3008: 197 points

4. Kia EV9: 190 points

5. Volvo EX30: 168 points

6. BYD Seal: 131 points

7. Toyota C-HR: 127 points

The award ceremony, part of the 91st edition of the Geneva International Motor Show, was broadcasted live on the internet, introducing a new feature for 2024. Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, revealed that “The Car of the Year” would have a dedicated stand during the show, allowing the public to compare the winning car and the other six finalists throughout the event.

For photos and videos of “The Car of the Year” 2024 awards ceremony, interested individuals can visit the GIMS Media Center [link].

About “The Car of the Year”:

“The Car of the Year” has been a prestigious automotive accolade since 1964, supported by nine major publications across Europe. The jury, comprising 58 motoring journalists from 22 countries, individually evaluates and rates the seven final models, selected from an initial pool of 29 new vehicles.

About the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS):

Since 1905, the Geneva International Motor Show has been a key platform for the future of mobility. Recognized as the most important motor show in Europe and among the world’s most influential, GIMS takes place annually in Geneva. Since October 2023, GIMS Qatar, held every two years in Doha, has complemented the traditional Geneva event. The Geneva-based “Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile de Genève” foundation organizes and holds the rights to GIMS.