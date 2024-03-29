Navigating Electrification, Software-Defined Vehicles, and Collaborative Innovation in a World of ‘Smartphones on Wheels’

Automotive Industries interview with Andreas Heim, Vice President of Engineering,

Automotive, Flex and Nicole Stevenson, VP Strategy & Marketing at Flex

The automotive industry is undergoing a revolutionary transformation with the advent of rapid

technological advancements in electrification and software-defined vehicles. In an exclusive interview with

Automotive Industries, Nicole Stevenson, VP Strategy & Marketing, and Andreas Heim, Vice President of

Engineering, Automotive, both from Flex, shed light on the impact of these changes on traditional

business models and how the industry is adapting to meet evolving consumer demands. Visit

Flex.com/automotive to learn more about how Flex is advancing the next generation of mobility.

Nicole, in the context of the automotive industry, how do rapid technological

advancements in electrification and software-defined vehicles impact the traditional

business models of automakers?

Nicole: I think the analogy of cars transforming into “smartphones on wheels” is a perfect way

to illustrate how software-defined vehicles are becoming the most powerful computers that

consumers interact with on a daily basis.

This massive technology transformation in cars incited Automakers to become mobility

companies delivering technology, software, and content, while creating their own intellectual

property to differentiate products and services and meet consumer demands. This is a huge

change from traditional auto OEM thinking.

In order to do this faster to compete with new entrants, Automakers must reconfigure older

business models, and take a page from the tech industry playbook by working closely with new

partners to develop and scale complete mobility solutions.

By accelerating the openness of the ecosystem, automakers can move faster and focus their

investments on unique, brand-defining customer experiences. We call it “co-opetition” where

automakers begin collaborating on non-differentiating features.

For example, OEMs can optimize engineering resources to share non-differentiating features

such as middleware platforms and focus their resources on differentiating features such as OTA

software and AI software frameworks. Essentially, expanding their software and systems

integration capabilities and creating their own intellectual property that differentiates their

products and services, This can offer greater reliability, resilience, and speed with seamless

systems integration.

This new ecosystem is an evolution from the historic structure of the industry where OEM’s sat

at the top of the pyramid, with full service Tier 1 suppliers designing and manufacturing

components, including the SW and HW. Now it’s more of a hub-and-spoke model where

partners must include semiconductor companies, software innovators, tech startups, and design

and manufacturing partners. OEM’s leveraging each partner where needed. This is exactly the

approach we take at Flex; we partner with the entire automotive ecosystem, including key global

semiconductor partners.

Andreas, according to McKinsey & Company, the automotive software market is

projected to more than double in size from $31 billion in 2018 to $80 billion in 2030. How

are software-defined vehicles, with centralized architectures and scalable computing

solutions, contributing to this growth and enabling automakers to deliver differentiated

experiences?

Andreas: At its core, a software-based approach offers a simpler vehicle architecture with

greater flexibility and opportunity for customization. Legacy vehicles with hundreds of discrete

ECUs have limitations in computing power and require significant wiring infrastructure in areas

where space is often severely limited. Software-defined vehicles, on the other hand, utilize

centralized vehicle architectures with fewer, but more powerful scalable computing solutions.

While the architecture and system design may become more intricate as a result, we have

made thorough preparations to effectively navigate these complexities.

Overall we enable faster, updatable, and more fully-featured software while greatly reducing

vehicle wiring and overall system component counts. Nicole mentioned the analogy of the car

as a smartphone on wheels. As software-defined vehicles become the norm, we can point to

new opportunities for OEMs that will only grow over time.

For example, OEMs can deliver differentiated and customizable experiences for consumers to

build affinity, preference and long-term brand loyalty. OTA updates will help consumers avoid

time consuming trips to the dealership for repairs that previously required dealer support. And

new digital features, updates and content can be sent directly to the vehicle to ensure ongoing

user engagement and novelty. This is a factor highlighted by Boston Consulting Group, who

report that customers tend to stick with brands once they adopt digital services and customized

software.

The Boston Consulting Group predicts that revenue from software-defined vehicle

services is set to rise to $248 billion by 2030. Could you elaborate on the key services

driving this revenue growth and how they contribute to long-term brand loyalty with

customers?

Andreas: The commercial model for software innovations is evolving and the auto industry may

look to monthly or annual subscriptions for regular updates of services and features. This

revenue model can sustain ongoing development and deliver an ROI to OEMs and SW

partners. Boston Consulting Group predicts that revenue from software-defined vehicle services

is set to rise to $248 Billion by 2030, with consumer-facing applications contributing the majority

at $209 Billion.

Consumers can now expect their vehicles to improve and adapt over their lifecycles with new

features and capabilities that improve safety, enhance their driving and passenger experience

and reduce repair costs.

Through real-time over-the-air (OTA) software updates consumers can enjoy updates to

advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), onboard infotainment upgrades, digitally-enabled

services, innovations underpinning electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous features and predictive

maintenance.

With the automotive software market expected to grow to over $80 billion by 2030, it’s clear the

stakes and opportunities are higher than ever for automakers.

The ongoing semiconductor shortages have posed challenges to the automotive sector.

How can collaboration between automakers and semiconductor partners help in

securing semiconductor supply and accelerating innovation cycles in the industry?

Nicole: Well, we all know next-generation mobility can only be achieved if we have the chips

and hardware to support it. In order to help secure the supply chain and enable innovation, the

automotive industry must engage and collaborate directly with the semiconductor suppliers and

involve them early in the product development process.

To unlock the maximum potential of software-defined vehicles, we must strike a balance

between enhancing their computing capabilities while providing a buffer for their inevitable

growth. These computers must balance cost-effectiveness, as well as power usage and weight

to optimize energy efficiency. Looking ahead, this could one day include the prospect of

upgradeable computing hardware. All of this requires closer partnerships with semiconductor

companies to develop the right solutions while avoiding potentially high-priced chips that are not

optimized for purpose.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that almost 18 million vehicles have been removed from

production plans since the chip shortage began. On one hand, the automotive industry must

avoid a crisis like this in the future. And on the other hand, we must prepare for a tremendous

increase in demand driven by the shift to software-defined vehicles, with the underlying

automotive ECU market forecasted to grow to approximately $150 billion by 2028. The collision

of these two factors underscores the need to expand automotive semiconductor capacity. And

this takes an investment plan which requires support of the full ecosystem.

The good news is that we’re seeing semiconductor companies place increased emphasis on the

automotive industry. According to the KPMG global semiconductor industry outlook for 2024,

semiconductor leaders named the automotive sector as the most important application driving

semiconductor company revenue.

The need for expanding automotive semiconductor capacity is emphasized. What

specific steps can the semiconductor industry take to invest in automotive capacity, and

how does this investment address the current challenges faced by automakers?

Nicole: The automotive supply chain has faced massive challenges since the onset of the chip

shortage. Losses caused by the shortage exposed how critical a reliable supply of

semiconductors is to the entire value-chain. It also underscored how fragile each piece in the

chain really is.

We’re now seeing that automakers have started to think and plan differently. Some OEMs and

even larger Tier 1s signed contracts directly with semiconductor suppliers to lock in supply.

Many companies have also started to move away from the Just-in-time manufacturing model

that left so many without buffer stock.

Automakers are also leveraging advanced technology to mitigate risk and build resilience. With

the rapid shift to software-defined vehicles and EVs, the mobility industry has begun applying

Industry 4.0 manufacturing best practices from high-tech industries, including AI and integrated

data processing tools, to make better predictions about manufacturing and supply chain needs.

As a result, improvements to the overall system can extend cross-industry supply chains and

have become more intertwined.

One example at Flex is our Joint Risk Management application, which we use to collaborate

with customers to assess and mitigate supply chain risk in the early phases of the product

lifecycle. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven analytics, Joint

Risk Management helps customers assess risks and mitigation options for greater supply chain

resiliency.

Cross- and inter-industry collaboration are mentioned as essential for accelerating

innovation and optimizing engineering resources in the automotive sector. Can you

provide examples of successful collaborations within the automotive ecosystem that

have resulted in the delivery of advanced automotive computing platforms and next-

generation power electronics?

Andreas: While automakers may not write every line of code themselves, owning the software

is important as it defines their brand experience. This means ecosystem partners must be

capable and flexible. If an automaker wants to design a particular piece of hardware, ecosystem

partners must execute a flawless launch and ensure consistent manufacturability.

At the same time, we must be ready to produce turnkey solutions that incorporate both

hardware and software so OEMs can outsource standardized systems. Examples of these

include DC/DC converters and onboard chargers that are critical to EVs.

One example of how the next-generation ecosystem accelerates innovation is Flex’s

collaboration with NVIDIA to develop an automotive computing platform that makes ADAS and

the path to autonomous driving more accessible. During the project design process, we

engaged a diverse subset of automakers that jointly invested in the development effort. While

these automakers were aware they were part of a cohort, the identities of their peers were not

disclosed, enabling true open collaboration.

The pooled investment from these automakers helped fund development, while their feedback

accelerated the validation of the solution. Such an innovative, collaborative setup showcases

how to lower investment hurdles and enable automakers to accelerate time-to-market and

reduce costs without sacrificing safety or quality.

Flex is currently working with a number of global semiconductor companies including

STMicroelectronics. Our work with STMicroelectronics demonstrates advanced power

electronics for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and illustrates how we’ve adopted

STMicroelectronics’ silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and other key products to power High

Voltage (HV) Combo Units.

The HV Combo Units combine a DC/DC converter and onboard charger to provide an all-in-one

power conversion solution for EVs. The combination of these technologies with Flex’s advanced

manufacturing capabilities aims to accelerate the development of differentiated EVs.

Flex’s HV Combo Units feature a bi-directional design for both charging and conversion to

support vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid functionality, as well as high-voltage pre-charge to

extend the lifetime of key battery components. The HV Combo Units also enable automakers to

maximize vehicle performance and range through high power density and efficiency features.

This work with STMicroelectronics is an example of how Flex partners across the ecosystem to

enable automakers to launch leading mobility products with greater reliability, resilience, and

speed.

Flex has been at the forefront of advancing next-generation mobility. How is Flex

strategically positioning itself to address the evolving demands for electrification and

software-defined vehicles in the automotive industry?

Nicole: We have positioned ourselves to address the evolving demands for electrification and

software-defined vehicles through our technology, our capabilities and our business model.

Flex offers targeted automotive product design capabilities focused on EV power electronics,

advanced safety, as well as autonomous and scalable compute to help customers and partners

accelerate automotive and next generation mobility innovation. Examples include –

a. EV Power Electronics: Flex’s award-winning solutions designed to accelerate the

transition from internal combustion engines to zero-emission dedicated Hybrid & EV

platforms. The majority of our BEV product lines such as DC-DC converters, inverters

and battery management systems are also highly compatible with HEV systems.

b. Compute: Flex provides the scalable compute, new vehicle architecture, and vision

sensing technologies needed to enable a future of increased mobility and an aspiration

toward zero accidents. This product group comprises systems like domain controllers,

control units and gateways, and the strong growth in these next-generation mobility

technologies is agnostic to the powertrain.

Business Model: Flex addresses unique and complex customer needs in the mobility ecosystem

through collaborative engagement models

a. Flex is a collaborative partner with a broad range of automotive capabilities, from

traditional agile manufacturing services for individual products, to joint- and full-product

development for tailored solutions. Flex’s design capabilities enable us to work with

customers utilizing a flexible business model—implementing their designs or ours

directly or using our capabilities to co-develop products in a cooperative manner with our

ecosystem partners.

b. We leverage our global manufacturing capability and design centers in the US, Europe

and Asia, as well as complete supply chain management to ensure regionalization as

demand or regulations change.

c. We are passionately sustainability focused: While automakers are adapting to new and

varying government regulations for sustainability and green energy, Flex is committed to

driving sustainability throughout the automotive ecosystem. As such, we are partnering

with Ford Motor Company, IBM and T-Systems to launch the automotive industry's first

product carbon footprint (PCF) tracking pilot with a live data chain across multiple supply

chain tiers. The pilot utilizes new technology from Catena-X, the first open and

interoperable data ecosystem for the automotive industry.

d. Flex offers unique cross-industry insight: Flex automotive customers have access to the

company’s cross-industry design, development, supply chain and manufacturing

expertise to create value. The co-innovation model Flex practices with its automotive

partners leverages technology from across its lines of business, from industrial

electrification and power solutions to scalable compute platforms that enable 5G

connectivity.

With the rise of autonomous vehicles, there's a growing emphasis on sensor

technologies. How is Flex contributing to the development and integration of advanced

sensor technologies in vehicles, and what impact do you foresee these technologies

having on the future of mobility?

Andreas: The vision sensing technologies needed to enable a future of increased mobility and

an aspiration toward zero accidents requires multiple modality of sensors, with increasing

complexity.

This is where Flex steps in: We can provide productization at scale including manufacturing,

opto-mechanical testing / calibration, and all the required Automotive DFx + quality processes.

Flex is partnering with Smartmicro specifically to address sensor technology for the software-

defined vehicle. In this case, we co-develop a full portfolio of advanced radar sensors for L2+

applications.

Our latest generation corner radar solution uses a platform approach to minimize NRE and

BOM costs, and covers a wide range of ADAS applications with multi-mode (10m to 200m) and

multi-band capabilities.

We also extend our combined knowledge into long range imaging radar solutions.