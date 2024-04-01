Gaël Escribe unveils NEXUS’s Automotive Aftermarket triumphs in exclusive interview with Automotive Industries

Automotive Industries interview with Gaël Escribe, CEO, NEXUS Automotive International

In the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry, one name stands out as a true disruptor – NEXUS Automotive International. In an exclusive interview with Gaël Escribe, the dynamic CEO of NEXUS, Automotive Industries dives deep into the innovative solutions that have propelled NEXUS to the forefront of the industry, leading the charge in sustainability, digitalization, and connected mobility.

From the inception of NEXUS, innovation has been embedded in its DNA. Gaël Escribe highlights groundbreaking initiatives such as Marketparts.com, a global B2B marketplace, and N! Climate Day, a pioneering event addressing sustainability challenges. NEXUS is not just adapting to change; it’s actively shaping the future through investments like Mobilion, a venture capital fund for automotive aftermarket startups, and Sparker, a platform dedicated to accelerating mobility startups.

With a global footprint spanning 137 countries and boasting over 451 members, NEXUS is not just a player; it’s a global force. Escribe sheds light on the importance of a local approach, with NEXUS Business Developers on the ground, ensuring that the diverse needs and challenges of members across different regions are not just met but exceeded.

NEXUS doesn’t just talk about growth; it accelerates it. Services like NEXUS Auto, WOP!, and N! Academy are not just names but tailor-made solutions contributing to the exponential growth of the NEXUS community. The numbers speak for themselves – from 650+ garages in 2021 to over 3,000 in 2024, and a vision set on reaching 25,000+ garages within the community.

The 16 regional structures of NEXUS are not just organizational units; they are the backbone of a robust network that strengthens connections both regionally and pan-regionally. Local events like N! Connecting Days and the upcoming N! Business Forum in Monaco play a pivotal role in fostering relationships and driving business growth within the NEXUS community.

Sustainability is not just a buzzword for NEXUS; it’s a commitment evident in events like the NEXUS Climate Day. Escribe unveils concrete solutions and initiatives emerging from these events, shaping a sustainable roadmap for the NEXUS community with the support of key suppliers.

Diversity and talent development take center stage with the “Automotive Aftermarket – TALENTS4AA” initiative. As a founding member, NEXUS actively promotes diversity, addressing the industry’s talent shortage and attracting talents from various backgrounds.

The interview delves into strategic moves like the launch of SmartParts and the dedicated entity IAMAGA for growth in Africa. Escribe details how these initiatives align with NEXUS’s strategy, aiming to optimize opportunities in the global automotive aftermarket.

As NEXUS celebrates its 10th anniversary, the N! Business Forum 2024 in Monaco promises to be a milestone event. Attendees can expect a grand celebration, reflecting on the evolution and achievements of NEXUS over the past decade. With a special plenary session, a prestigious gala dinner, and a new format for supplier-member meetings, the event is set to be the largest ever organized by NEXUS, bringing together 700 aftermarket professionals from around the world. It’s not just a forum; it’s a testament to NEXUS’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the automotive aftermarket.

Automotive Industries: Hi Gaël, NEXUS has really made waves in the automotive aftermarket industry as a disruptor. Can you give us a closer look at some of the innovative solutions NEXUS has introduced to promote sustainability, digitalization, and connected mobility?

Escribe: Absolutely! Innovation has been at the core of N! since its inception. Take, for instance, Marketparts.com, our global B2B marketplace launched in 2019, and N! Climate Day, which emerged in 2023 as a pioneer in addressing sustainability issues. We’re actively investing in the future through Mobilion, a VC fund for AA start-ups, and Sparker, a platform dedicated to AA mobility startups. These initiatives showcase our commitment to staying ahead in this era of transformation.

Automotive Industries: With a presence in 137 countries and over 451 members, NEXUS truly has a global footprint. How does NEXUS navigate and address the diverse needs and challenges faced by its members across different regions?

Escribe: Our global presence is key to our success. We have a local approach on all five continents thanks to our Business Developers team. They’re on the ground, ensuring that we understand and meet the unique needs of our members in different regions.

Automotive Industries: As a growth accelerator, NEXUS has developed innovative services and solutions. Could you tell us more about some of these services and how they directly contribute to the business growth of NEXUS’s community members?

Escribe: Certainly! Our services like NEXUS Auto, WOP!, and N! Academy are tailor-made solutions contributing to the growth of our community members. We started with 650+ garages in 2021, and now, in 2024, over 3,000 garages are using N! Services. The aim is to provide solutions to 25,000+ garages within our community.

Automotive Industries: NEXUS has established 16 regional structures. How do these structures strengthen connections and facilitate business growth for members on both regional and pan-regional levels?

Escribe: Our team, present on five continents and operating from 10 N! offices, ensures that we maintain strong connections regionally. Local events like N! Connecting Days and the upcoming N! BF in Monaco play a crucial role in strengthening these relations and connections within our community.

Automotive Industries: Sustainability is a key focus for NEXUS, evident in events like the NEXUS Climate Day. Can you share some concrete solutions or initiatives that have emerged from such events and how they contribute to the sustainable roadmap for the NEXUS Community?

Escribe: The NEXUS Climate Day has been operationally focused, addressing challenges and sharing success stories. With the launch of several “pilot cases,” we aim to define actions for a more sustainable industry, drawing a roadmap with the support of key suppliers. Stay tuned for more information during the 2nd live edition on March 5th!

Automotive Industries: Talent Development in the “Automotive Aftermarket -TALENTS4AA” aims to attract talents to the automotive aftermarket. How is NEXUS actively involved in promoting diversity and attracting talents from various backgrounds to address the industry’s talent shortage?

Escribe: N! is a founding member of Talents4AA, a non-profit association launched in 2022. This initiative brings together various stakeholders to actively promote diversity and attract talents to the automotive aftermarket, addressing the industry’s talent shortage.

Automotive Industries: The launch of SmartParts and the dedicated entity IAMAGA for growth in Africa are significant moves. How do these initiatives contribute to NEXUS’s strategy, and what opportunities do they aim to optimize in the global automotive aftermarket?

Escribe: IAMaga focuses on the African market, constituting 4% of N! global turnover and 15% of the N! member base. It aims to lead business development across the continent. SmartParts, on the other hand, deploys DRIVE+, the exclusive brand of N! members, addressing the evolving aftermarket landscape globally and offering new opportunities to NEXUS suppliers.

Automotive Industries: The N! Business Forum 2024 recently in Monaco marks the 10th anniversary. Can you provide a glimpse into what attendees can expect and how it reflects the evolution and achievements of NEXUS over the past decade?

Escribe: The N! Business Forum 2024 was a milestone event for us, celebrating our 10th anniversary. Attendees enjoyed a special plenary session, a prestigious gala dinner, and a new format for meetings between suppliers and N! members. It’s was an opportunity to highlight the path of the latest trends, solidify relationships, and accelerate business opportunities within the N! Community. The event started with the 2nd edition of the NEXUS Climate Day, and brought together the entire N! community to address sustainability. It was the largest event ever organized by NEXUS, bringing together 700 aftermarket professionals from around the world.