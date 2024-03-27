Pre-Switch CEO, Bruce Renouard Joins Executive Board of Leading University School of Engineering

Pre-SwitchR, Inc., the company that developed the world’s first AI-based
forced-resonant, soft-switching technology enabling ultra-efficient DC/AC,
AC/DC inverters running at 100kHz and above, has announced that CEO, Bruce
Renouard, has accepted an invitation to join the executive board of the
Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
in Dallas, Texas. Board members provide advice and counsel on a wide range
of subjects, and are also advocates for the facility and involved in
fundraising activities.
Renouard joined SMU’s engineering Co-op program where he worked at Rockwell
Collins to gain real world engineering experience prior to graduating from
SMU’s School of Engineering (Lyle) in 1983 with a BSEE degree. His career
in semiconductor sales and marketing spans both digital and analog
semiconductors where he focused on markets that required improved efficiency
such as power conversion, LED lighting, and e-mobility.
Currently, Pre-Switch, the company he founded in 2015, is bringing its
patented, AI-powered soft-switching technology to the automotive and other
high voltage markets, resulting in significant improvements in system level
efficiency. Pre-Switch’s virtual elimination of transistor switching
losses at a 10X faster switching frequency has demonstrated increases
inverter and electric motor efficiency resulting in EV range improvements
and lower system costs. The company’s CleanWaveT inverter technology is in
late-stage evaluation at a number of leading car manufacturers.
Renouard comments: “It is an honor to be invited to serve at my alma mater.
I am looking forward to helping new engineering talent blossom, and in turn,
hope to be inspired by their energy and fresh ideas.”
Pre-Switch: Further, Faster, Lighter, Cheaper – Cooler
About Pre-Switch
Pre-Switch, Inc. is a Silicon Valley company that delivers AI-based
soft-switching power architectures that minimize switching losses, resulting
in dramatic improvements in efficiency, size, and performance. Key
applications include electric vehicles, electric aircraft and other
e-mobility solutions, solar inverters, wind turbines, UPS, storage and motor
drives. Pre-SwitchT technology increases EV range, reduces battery size,
shrinks power converter size and cost, while minimizing cooling
requirements. The topology is a variation of the Auxiliary Resonant
Commutated Pole (ARCP) soft-switching converter design. However, Pre-Switch
employs sophisticated, embedded artificial intelligence to solve complex
switching system timing calculations dynamically to ensure accurate
soft-switching under changing input voltage, output load, device tolerances,
and temperature changes. Adaptations are made on a cycle-by-cycle basis to
minimize losses and maximize efficiency.
Pre-Switch was founded by industry experts in power semiconductors, power
systems, test, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Pre-Switch technology
is patent pending globally. Pre-SwitchR, the Pre-Switch logo and other
trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Pre-Switch, Inc.