Pre-Switch CEO, Bruce Renouard Joins Executive Board of Leading University School of Engineering

Pre-SwitchR, Inc., the company that developed the world’s first AI-based

forced-resonant, soft-switching technology enabling ultra-efficient DC/AC,

AC/DC inverters running at 100kHz and above, has announced that CEO, Bruce

Renouard, has accepted an invitation to join the executive board of the

Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University (SMU)

in Dallas, Texas. Board members provide advice and counsel on a wide range

of subjects, and are also advocates for the facility and involved in

fundraising activities.

Renouard joined SMU’s engineering Co-op program where he worked at Rockwell

Collins to gain real world engineering experience prior to graduating from

SMU’s School of Engineering (Lyle) in 1983 with a BSEE degree. His career

in semiconductor sales and marketing spans both digital and analog

semiconductors where he focused on markets that required improved efficiency

such as power conversion, LED lighting, and e-mobility.

Currently, Pre-Switch, the company he founded in 2015, is bringing its

patented, AI-powered soft-switching technology to the automotive and other

high voltage markets, resulting in significant improvements in system level

efficiency. Pre-Switch’s virtual elimination of transistor switching

losses at a 10X faster switching frequency has demonstrated increases

inverter and electric motor efficiency resulting in EV range improvements

and lower system costs. The company’s CleanWaveT inverter technology is in

late-stage evaluation at a number of leading car manufacturers.

Renouard comments: “It is an honor to be invited to serve at my alma mater.

I am looking forward to helping new engineering talent blossom, and in turn,

hope to be inspired by their energy and fresh ideas.”

Pre-Switch: Further, Faster, Lighter, Cheaper – Cooler

About Pre-Switch

Pre-Switch, Inc. is a Silicon Valley company that delivers AI-based

soft-switching power architectures that minimize switching losses, resulting

in dramatic improvements in efficiency, size, and performance. Key

applications include electric vehicles, electric aircraft and other

e-mobility solutions, solar inverters, wind turbines, UPS, storage and motor

drives. Pre-SwitchT technology increases EV range, reduces battery size,

shrinks power converter size and cost, while minimizing cooling

requirements. The topology is a variation of the Auxiliary Resonant

Commutated Pole (ARCP) soft-switching converter design. However, Pre-Switch

employs sophisticated, embedded artificial intelligence to solve complex

switching system timing calculations dynamically to ensure accurate

soft-switching under changing input voltage, output load, device tolerances,

and temperature changes. Adaptations are made on a cycle-by-cycle basis to

minimize losses and maximize efficiency.

Pre-Switch was founded by industry experts in power semiconductors, power

systems, test, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Pre-Switch technology

is patent pending globally. Pre-SwitchR, the Pre-Switch logo and other

trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Pre-Switch, Inc.