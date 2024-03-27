StoreDot’s Advanced Technology Campus is now Operational in Irvine, California

StoreDot, the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, today announced the official opening of its new Advanced Technology Campus in Irvine, California.

The 5,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility will serve as StoreDot’s North American research and development hub, strengthening its presence in the region and bringing it closer to major automotive customers and manufacturing partners.

The campus’ location provides access to a pool of top technical and engineering talent from prestigious West Coast universities and innovative battery companies. Additionally, the North American robust electric vehicle and energy storage supply chain enables StoreDot to source alternative materials and suppliers for its XFC battery technology.

The official opening of this center represents another tangible step towards StoreDot’s XFC technology commercialization with the US team playing a vital role in supporting its R&D and its globalization focus.

Dr. David Lee, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the Advanced Technology Campus said:

“We are excited to officially open our Advanced Technology Campus in the heart of Southern California’s technology corridor, representing another major step towards commercializing our game-changing XFC battery technology. This newly established facility allows us to tap into the incredible talent pool in the region while strengthening our ties with U.S. based automotive OEMs, suppliers and strategic partners. We are actively looking to grow our Irvine team to accelerate our breakthrough research in advanced battery materials and manufacturing processes for extreme fast charging of electric vehicles.”

The new facility is fully operated by StoreDot’s team who collaborates closely with its 130+ professionals at its headquarters in Herzliya, Israel.

