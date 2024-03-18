ROHM Develops Automotive Primary LDOs: Leveraging Original QuiCur Technology to Achieve Industry-Leading Load Response Characteristics

ROHM has developed 45V rated 500mA output primary LDO regulators: BD9xxM5-C (BD933M5EFJ-C / BD950M5EFJ-C / BD900M5EFJ-C / BD933M5WEFJ-C / BD950M5WEFJ-C / BD900M5WEFJ-C). These devices are suitable for supplying power to automotive electronic components such as ECUs that operate from vehicle batteries.
In recent years, the number of onboard power supply system and functions continues to grow as electrification in the automotive industry progresses. This increases the demand for primary LDOs that can directly step down the battery voltage to MCUs and other components used in ECUs. However, the energy supplied by the vehicle’s lead-acid battery is often subject to sudden voltage fluctuations, which primary LDOs are required to provide with excellent line-transient response in these conditions.
At the same time, ECUs and other downstream devices often experience load current variations during operation, that also demand excellent load-transient response characteristics. A high frequency response is essential for fast output voltage recovery, but it has been difficult to provide sufficient phase margin at the same time to ensure stable operation. In response, ROHM developed a novel solution that addresses these challenges.
The BD9xxM5-C incorporates original QuiCur™ high-speed load response technology that delivers excellent response characteristics to load current fluctuations. For example, the LDO can maintain output to within 100mV of set voltage even as the load changes between 0 and 500mA in 1μs (Rise time/Fall time). Furthermore, low 9.5µA (typ.) current consumption contributes to lower power consumption in automotive applications. These new products will be available in four packages, ranging from the compact HTSOP-J8 to the high heat dissipation TO252 (TO252-3/TO252-5) and HRP5 types. This allows users to select the most suitable package for each use case.
Going forward, ROHM will continue to improve reliability while reducing power consumption in automotive applications by developing products utilizing its strengths in analog and other technologies.
Product Lineup
The new BD9xxM5-C meets the basic requirements for automotive products, including 150°C operation and qualification under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard. A wide range of packages will be available to select from depending on the application environment, all featuring excellent response performance and low current consumption using proprietary QuiCur™ technology.
The lineup will be expanded to comprise a total of 18 models, (including the TO252-3, TO252-5, and HRP5 packages) by FY2024.
|Part No.
|Data
Sheet
|Supply
Voltage
Range
[V]
|Output
Voltage
[V]
|Output
Current
(Max.)
[A]
|Output
Voltage
Accuracy
[％]
|Quiescent
Current
(Typ.)
[μA]
|Adjustable
Output
Voltage
|Shutdown
Switch
|Automotive
Grade
(AEC-Q100)
|Operating
Temperature
Range
Tj [°C]
|Package
|BD9xxM5EFJ-C
|3
to
42
|3.3/5.0/
Adjustable
|0.5
|±2.0
|9.5
|✓
|–
|✓
|-40
to
+150
|
HTSOP-J8
|BD9xxM5WEFJ-C
|✓
|✓
|✓
|☆BD9xxM5FP-C
|–
|–
|–
|✓
|
TO252-3
|✓
|–
|✓
|
TO252-5
|☆BD9xxM5WFP-C
|–
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
TO252-5
|☆BD9xxM5HFP-C
|–
|✓
|–
|✓
|
HRP5
|☆BD9xxM5WHFP-C
|–
|✓
|✓
|✓
“xx” in the part number is determined by the output voltage (e.g. 3.3V=BD933M5~, 5.0V=BD950M5~, Adjustable=BD900M5~)
☆: Under Development
Application Examples
Suitable for a wide range of automotive applications such as ECUs that operate on vehicle primary power supply systems.
• Powertrain: Fuel Injection (FI), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
• Body systems: Body Control Modules
• Infotainment: Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
QuiCur™ High-Speed Load Response Technology
QuiCur™ is the name of ROHM’s proprietary ‘Quick Current’ high-speed load response circuit capable of maximizing load response characteristics (response performance) without causing instability in the feedback circuits of power supply ICs.
Stable operation of the power supply IC is also possible with minimal output capacitance. And in the case of switching regulators, which are a type of power supply IC, it is possible to linearly adjust the capacitance and output voltage fluctuation to easily achieve stable operation even when the capacitance is changed due to specification changes, significantly reducing the number of person-hours required for power circuit design – both in terms of decreasing component count and ensuring stable operation.
Click on the URL below for more information on QuiCur™ Technology.
https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=rohm-establishes-quicur-that-maximizes-the-response-performance-of-power-supply-ics&defaultGroupId=false
• QuiCur™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.
Support Tools
ROHM Real Models are high accuracy SPICE models that utilize original model-based technology to faithfully reproduce the electrical and temperature characteristics of the actual IC, resulting in a perfect match between the IC and simulation values. This ensures reliable verification, contributing to more efficient application development – for example by preventing rework after prototyping.
ROHM Real Models are now available on ROHM’s website (see link below).
https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/linear-regulators/single-output-ldo-regulators?page=1&PS_ProductSeries=BD9xxM5%20series&PS_SpiceLink=1.0#parametricSearch
Online Sales Information
Sales Launch Date: February 2024
Pricing: $1.5/unit (samples, excluding tax)
Online Distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell
The products will be sold at other online distributors as well.
Applicable Part Nos: BD950M5EFJ-C, BD933M5WEFJ-C, BD950M5WEFJ-C, BD900M5WEFJ-C
Terminology
- Primary
- In a power supply circuit, the side in charge of 1st stage conversion from a power source such as a battery is called the primary and the side responsible for 2nd stage conversion referred to as the secondary.
- LDO Regulator (Low Drop Out/Low Saturation Regulator)
- A type of power supply IC that converts between two different DC voltage levels. Falls under the category of linear regulator (where the input/output voltages operate linearly) characterized by a small input-output voltage difference. Compared to DC-DC converter ICs (switching regulators), LDOs feature a simpler circuit configuration and lower noise.
- Load Current
- From the point of view of the power supply ICs, all electronic circuits in the subsequent stages, including MCUs and sensors, can be considered “loads”. When these loads operate, a (load) current flows, causing the output voltage of the power supply IC to undershoot (drop) or overshoot. Load transient response characteristics refer to the response time until the changed voltage due to load current is restored and the power supply stabilizes.