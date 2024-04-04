Aspinity Establishes Technical Advisory Board of Seasoned Semiconductor Industry Veterans

Aspinity, the leader in near-zero power AI solutions, today announced the formation of its technical advisory board, including Kymeta President and CEO Rick Bergman and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Advisor Bill Earnshaw. The advisory board members’ decades of expertise in the semiconductor market will help shepherd the company as it pushes into new application areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Bill to the Aspinity team. Both bring a wealth of experience and perspectives that enrich our capabilities as we continue to increase our global visibility and enter new markets,” said Richard Hegberg, CEO of Aspinity. “Their presence on our board underscores our commitment to assembling top-tier talent dedicated to driving innovation and success in AI chip industry.”

Rick Bergman is currently President and CEO of Kymeta, a leading satellite communications company. Rick has deep executive leadership experience at top-tier technology companies across the past two decades, most recently as Executive Vice President of AMD where he managed the graphics and semi-custom businesses and combined AMD’s high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and software to create differentiated solutions. Previously, Rick served as President and CEO of Synaptics, where he transformed the company from a PC hardware module supplier to a diversified human interface solution provider using leading edge semiconductor and software technologies for the PC, automotive, IoT, and mobile markets.

“Across industries, companies today require AI solutions that can deliver high performance and efficiency in power, energy, and space constrained environments,” said Rick Bergman. “I am excited to join the Aspinity technical advisory board and work alongside the team to further advance its breakthrough AI solutions that can unlock new capabilities across automotive, IoT, consumer, and industrial applications.”

Bill Earnshaw is a Senior Advisor and semiconductor expert at BCG with 30 years of experience in executive leadership at industry leading technology companies. As an expert in new technology development and growth, Bill was previously SVP of Engineering at Qualcomm where he provided strategic direction on the research and development of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and products. He also held senior engineering roles at Atheros Communications where he led the global team responsible for technology and product development for the Networking Business Unit.

“I am excited by the way Aspinity’s analogML technology overcomes the manufacturability, scalability, and flexibility issues that are common with analog circuitry,” said Bill Earnshaw. “I look forward to helping the team realize the full potential of its near-zero power analog AI processing solution and propelling Aspinity toward its mission.”

About Aspinity

Aspinity is the world leader in the design and development of analog processing chips that enable near-zero power AI systems. The company’s cutting edge, analog machine learning (analogML) core consumes just 10’s of microamps and eliminates the wasteful high-power processing of non-meaningful data, dramatically improving battery life in smart home, IoT, consumer, industrial and medical applications.

To learn more about Aspinity, visit www.Aspinity.com.