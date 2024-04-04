StoreDot hits Commercialization Milestone with 2,000 Extreme Fast Charging (xfc) Cycles

StoreDot, a leading developer in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, has reached a significant milestone by successfully validating its silicon-dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) EV battery cells for over 2,000 cycles. These cells maintain more than 80% of their original capacity after repeated charges, setting a new industry standard for EV longevity, durability, and market value. This achievement underscores StoreDot’s commitment to enhancing the EV user experience with faster charging times without compromising battery life or performance.

StoreDot Achieves 2,000 Fast Charge Cycles

The demonstration of charging from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes at a rate of 4.2C, alongside discharging rates of 1C, showcases the cells’ superior performance. These high energy density cells achieve impressive metrics, at least 330Wh/kg and 860Wh/L at the stack level, affirming StoreDot’s leadership in the XFC category with notable advancements in vehicle range and charging speed.

Yaron Fein, StoreDot Executive Vice President of R&D, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, “Surpassing 2,000 cycles with our extreme fast charging cells solidifies StoreDot’s position at the forefront of battery technology innovation for electric vehicles.” This achievement is a testament to the durability and reliability of StoreDot’s silicon-dominant XFC batteries, marking a significant step toward commercialization.

Looking ahead, StoreDot remains committed to its roadmap, aiming to deliver an EV battery capable of charging 100 miles in just 5 minutes in 2024. With strategic partnerships and manufacturing agreements in place, the company is well on its way to expanding operations and reaching its goal of reducing charging times further, promising 100 miles charged in 4 minutes by 2026 and 3 minutes by 2028.

About StoreDot: StoreDot is at the forefront of developing XFC EV batteries, aimed at overcoming main barriers to EV adoption by significantly reducing charging times. With a blend of proprietary compounds and AI optimization, StoreDot’s technology promises a fast-charging experience akin to refueling traditional combustion engines. Supported by major investors and partners, StoreDot is driving the EV industry towards a more sustainable future with its innovative charging solutions.