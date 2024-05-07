BorgWarner Supplies Polestar BEV SUVs with Electric Torque Vectoring and Disconnect Systems

BorgWarner is first-to-market with its electric Torque Vectoring and Disconnect (eTVD) system for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with launches for Polestar and an additional major European OEM. The eTVD is part of BorgWarner’s electric torque management system (eTMS) solutions portfolio, which is designed to intelligently control wheel torque to increase stability, provide superior dynamic performance, and improve traction during launch and acceleration. The eTVD is currently in production on the Polestar 3 SUV, and production for the major European OEM will follow later this year.

“Our new electric vehicle torque management systems showcase our multidisciplinary expertise, system integration capabilities, and the exceptional work of our BorgWarner team,” said Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems. “With the market transitioning to more software-defined modules and vehicles, it is critical to have sophisticated systems in place, like our eTVD, that can precisely and quickly calculate, predict and control vehicle behavior across a wide range of situations. We have received exceptionally positive feedback from customers regarding their test drive experiences and look forward to addressing further market needs with our software, controls, and calibration expertise.”

The high performing eTVD offers a 3-in-1 system, replacing the differential and featuring both torque vectoring and an on-demand disconnect function. In contrast to brake-based systems, torque vectoring prevents unnecessary brake interventions, therefore reducing harshness and vibration. This also leads to less wear and tear on brakes and tires, with the added benefit of lower particle emissions.

BorgWarner’s eTVD systems offer high-level software and controls that can be customized by OEMs to align with their own platform needs and specific brand characteristics.

The higher weight of BEVs can reduce agility, but BorgWarner’s eTVD systems enable a much lighter feel of the vehicle while increasing overall safety. Smart design and intuitive software minimize the risk of undesired driving characteristics and enables superior traction regardless of road and weather conditions. Torque response is instantaneous in challenging and demanding scenarios, ensuring smooth, safe rides.