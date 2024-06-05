DP World Announces Major Investments in Latin American Ports to Boost Capacity and Efficiency

investments in its port terminals in Peru and Ecuador to enhance capacity
and operational efficiency, reinforcing its strategic vision for Latin
America and providing additional trade opportunities for its customers.
The expansions come amidst an increasingly complex global supply chain
landscape, as leaders are seeking ways to mitigate risks and enhance
resilience. Situated on the West Coast of South America, Peru and Ecuador
are pivotal to DP World’s global strategy, serving as key gateways to
international trade.
Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, said: “DP World remains
committed to creating resilient and efficient logistics solutions. Peru and
Ecuador’s strategic locations provide reliable connections from the west
coast of South America to major global markets. This substantial investment
in port infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment underscores DP World’s
dedication to enhancing capacity, operability, and economic contributions in
this vital region.”
The company is set to celebrate two major milestones in the next few months:
the inauguration of the completed Bicentennial Pier expansion project at its
operations in the Port of Callao in Peru, and the initiation of a berth
expansion project at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador.
In Peru, the Bicentennial Pier expansion at DP World Callao will
significantly increase the terminal’s capacity by 80%, transforming it into
a premier logistics hub on the west coast of South America. The $400 million
project extends the pier to 1,050 meters, enabling it to accommodate up to
three vessels simultaneously and increasing its annual capacity to 2.7
million TEUs (20-foot containers).
The expansion also includes state-of-the-art electric-powered equipment and
the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America, promoting
sustainable logistics solutions.
DP World Callao handles 60% of the country’s containerized cargo,
solidifying the port’s position as the economic heart of Peru. In addition,
DP World operates the Port of Paita in northern Peru, enhancing the
country’s connectivity to global markets.
In Ecuador, DP World is planning to expand its berth at the Port of Posorja
to enhance capacity and operational efficiency. Earlier this year, the
deepwater port received three key service routes from Maersk, strengthening
its strategic role in connecting Latin America with global markets. The $140
million expansion will extend the port to 700 meters of berth space and
integrate advanced port equipment to ensure that Posorja remains a
competitive, secure, and sustainable public terminal.
DP World operates a Special Economic Zone located next to the port of
Posorja, further bolstering the nation’s trade capabilities.
Merino added: “DP World’s investments in Latin America encompass private
capital infusion, job creation, and social and environmental initiatives.
These investments align with global market trends where clients demand
efficient, safe, and sustainable ports and logistics solutions.”
The company’s investment extends to Chile as well, where DP World San
Antonio is undergoing a pilot project to test the MoorMaster NxG, a mooring
system that consists of automated vacuum pads that moor and release vessels
within seconds. DP World San Antonio will be the first terminal in the
Americas to utilize this system.
These strategic investments reflect DP World’s commitment to advancing Latin
America’s role in global trade, enhancing regional connectivity, and
fostering sustainable economic growth.
About DP World
Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and
improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists
to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the
customers and communities we serve globally.
With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100
employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents,
DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain
that’s fit for the future.
We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses — Ports and
Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our
global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more
efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the
world trades.
What’s more, we’re reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From
intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the
cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better
ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the
customer’s door.