DP World Announces Major Investments in Latin American Ports to Boost Capacity and Efficiency

DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, is making significantinvestments in its port terminals in Peru and Ecuador to enhance capacityand operational efficiency, reinforcing its strategic vision for LatinAmerica and providing additional trade opportunities for its customers.

The expansions come amidst an increasingly complex global supply chain

landscape, as leaders are seeking ways to mitigate risks and enhance

resilience. Situated on the West Coast of South America, Peru and Ecuador

are pivotal to DP World’s global strategy, serving as key gateways to

international trade.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, said: “DP World remains

committed to creating resilient and efficient logistics solutions. Peru and

Ecuador’s strategic locations provide reliable connections from the west

coast of South America to major global markets. This substantial investment

in port infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment underscores DP World’s

dedication to enhancing capacity, operability, and economic contributions in

this vital region.”

The company is set to celebrate two major milestones in the next few months:

the inauguration of the completed Bicentennial Pier expansion project at its

operations in the Port of Callao in Peru, and the initiation of a berth

expansion project at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador.

In Peru, the Bicentennial Pier expansion at DP World Callao will

significantly increase the terminal’s capacity by 80%, transforming it into

a premier logistics hub on the west coast of South America. The $400 million

project extends the pier to 1,050 meters, enabling it to accommodate up to

three vessels simultaneously and increasing its annual capacity to 2.7

million TEUs (20-foot containers).

The expansion also includes state-of-the-art electric-powered equipment and

the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America, promoting

sustainable logistics solutions.

DP World Callao handles 60% of the country’s containerized cargo,

solidifying the port’s position as the economic heart of Peru. In addition,

DP World operates the Port of Paita in northern Peru, enhancing the

country’s connectivity to global markets.

In Ecuador, DP World is planning to expand its berth at the Port of Posorja

to enhance capacity and operational efficiency. Earlier this year, the

deepwater port received three key service routes from Maersk, strengthening

its strategic role in connecting Latin America with global markets. The $140

million expansion will extend the port to 700 meters of berth space and

integrate advanced port equipment to ensure that Posorja remains a

competitive, secure, and sustainable public terminal.

DP World operates a Special Economic Zone located next to the port of

Posorja, further bolstering the nation’s trade capabilities.

Merino added: “DP World’s investments in Latin America encompass private

capital infusion, job creation, and social and environmental initiatives.

These investments align with global market trends where clients demand

efficient, safe, and sustainable ports and logistics solutions.”

The company’s investment extends to Chile as well, where DP World San

Antonio is undergoing a pilot project to test the MoorMaster NxG, a mooring

system that consists of automated vacuum pads that moor and release vessels

within seconds. DP World San Antonio will be the first terminal in the

Americas to utilize this system.

These strategic investments reflect DP World’s commitment to advancing Latin

America’s role in global trade, enhancing regional connectivity, and

fostering sustainable economic growth.

