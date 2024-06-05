StoreDot XFC technology means EV makers no longer need to sacrifice energy density for extreme fast charging

StoreDot, the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), is emphasizing to global auto makers that they don’t need to compromise on energy density to achieve extreme-fast charging speeds on near-future EV models.

High energy density in EV batteries is critical, as it allows for greater driving range and smaller, lighter battery pack sizes for the same amount of stored energy. However, achieving high energy density has traditionally come at the cost of slower charging rates, reduced battery life and cycle performance.

StoreDot says that the goalposts have now shifted thanks to its XFC battery technology using silicon-dominant anodes. Its XFC cells can maintain high energy densities comparable to conventional lithium-ion batteries, while also enabling ultra-fast charging rates and long cycle life.

StoreDot’s mature and proven solution with >140Ah Pouch and Prismatic cell capacity and formats, is the only one that meets car makers’ timeline, with both high energy density (>320Wh/kg) and continuous extreme fast charging capability (>2000 consecutive 10%-80% charging cycles).

By eliminating the need to compromise on energy density, StoreDot’s ‘100in5’ XFC battery cells are enabling EV users to achieve the best of both worlds – long driving range and extreme-fast charging capabilities. Solving these two critical issues could create the tipping point for mass adoption of EVs, as consumers demand EVs that don’t force trade-offs between range and charging time.

Dan Corfas, Director of Product and System Engineering at StoreDot:

“Common EV cell chemistries allow for either high energy or high power capabilities. We’ve changed the rules with our silicon-dominant anodes because we have developed long-lasting cells with both high energy and extreme fast charge capability. But for us, this is not just a lab concept—we’re advancing this promise into a commercially-viable, proven solution that will support car makers’ decarbonization targets and timeline.”

Last month StoreDot continued its path towards commercialization by demonstrating that its XFC battery technology could charge Polestar 5 prototype EV in just 10 minutes in a video