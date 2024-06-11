Renault Group positions itself at the forefront of innovation in automotive logistics with Exotec

Renault Group is presenting its new-generation logistics facility in

Villeroy, which is 100% automated and equipped with the system from Exotec,

a French industrial robotics company. This collaboration is a world first

for a car manufacturer. SkypodR robots facilitate the work of operators by

picking items at height, thereby eliminating the risk of falling. The time

it takes to prepare parts orders is thus divided by 6 and the surface of the

storage area on the site is reduced.

“We are proud to collaborate with Exotec to equip our supply chain with

SkypodR robots, positioning our Villeroy site at the forefront of

innovation. Thanks to this solution and the teams in place, we will be able

to increase by 25% the number of orders served and strengthen our commitment

to customer satisfaction, which remains a priority for us”. Xavier Lhors,

Director of After-Sales Logistics at Renault Group.

“The collaboration between Renault Group and Exotec combines a flagship of

the national automotive industry with an emerging leader in French robotics

logistics. Together, we have gathered French industrial know-how and the

desire to bring it into a new era. We are proud to work with Renault Group,

a major player in its sector, whose trust demonstrates Exotec’s ability to

meet the complex and specific needs of its customers. The flexibility and

agility of our SkypodR system, which allows us to adapt to changing

production, is an asset for those in the automotive sector who want better

operational comfort and greater efficiency,” said Thomas Genestar, Managing

Director Western Europe at Exotec.

A MORE FLEXIBLE LOGISTICS SOLUTION

Exotec’s innovative next-generation logistics solution is distinguished by

its flexibility and adaptability to changing production needs. Able to

adjust in real time with the addition of storage modules, robots or the

modification of conveyors, the Exotec solution perfectly meets the dynamic

requirements of the daily operations carried out at the Villeroy site.

Exotec’s robots are autonomous and equipped with advanced navigation and

handling capabilities. Their compact design and their agility allow them to

move quickly and efficiently in complex logistics environments, especially

in the presence of other equipments and workers.

Currently, 191 robots are deployed at the Villeroy site according to

specific requirements, whether for picking, inventory, put-away or

compaction. Exotec thus offers a flexible and scalable solution for managing

product flows in logistics centers.

AN AUTOMATED THREE-STEPS SOLUTION

Robots now play a central role, from managing the storage of trays to making

them available to operators for order preparation:

. Injection: Pallets for storage in the facility are automatically

injected into 60-litre trays. These are then transported by a robot that

places them in the storage racks.

. Picking: When customer orders are received, picking tasks are

assigned to picking stations. A robot then collects the reference of the

items ordered to bring them to the picking stations. This operation is

repeated for each item ordered.

. Shipping: Once the items are prepared, the packages are transported

to the shipping area where they are sealed and routed to the shipping docks

to be loaded onto the trucks.

This new facility, while contributing to the improvement of working

conditions and the safety of operators at the Villeroy site, is a

tailor-made response to the needs and requirements of Renault Group’s

customers: reduced delivery times for an ever more efficient after-sales

offer.

The Villeroy logistics site at the highest level of performance:

The facility can prepare nearly 4,000 order lines per hour at its peak of

activity with 14 picking stations.

The preparation time of an order (from the beginning to the delivery of the

package to shipments) is 20 minutes. Previously, this operation was carried

out in 2 hours.

The choice of Exotec makes it possible to reduce the site’s energy

consumption by 30% compared to the traditional solution, thanks to the

elimination of handling equipment, replaced by robots that consume less

energy.

Villeroy’s logistics site currently processes up to 40,000 order lines per

day with 110,000 references, including 20,000 references managed by the new

logistics tool. It covers the Group’s latest models (Scenic, Rafale, etc.)

as well as older models, allowing us to offer all our customers maintenance

or repair solutions with the highest level of service.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself.

With its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique

expertise in electrification, Renault Group relies on the complementarity of

its 4 brands – Renault – Dacia – Alpine and Mobilize – and offers

sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established

in more than 130 countries, the Group sold 2.235 million vehicles in 2023.

It brings together nearly 106,000 employees who embody its Purpose on a

daily basis, so that mobility brings us closer to each other.

Ready to take on challenges on the road as well as in competition, the Group

is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation. This is

focused on the development of new technologies and services, a new range of

vehicles that is even more competitive, balanced and electrified. In line

with environmental challenges, Renault Group aims to achieve carbon

neutrality in Europe by 2040.

Davantage d’information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/f r/

About Exotec

Exotec designs “goods-to-person” robotic solutions for the warehouses of the

world’s leading brands. The company combines the best of hardware and

software to offer flexible systems that improve operational efficiency,

resilience and working conditions for operators. More than 50

industry-leading brands, including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap and Uniqlo,

trust Exotec to improve their operations and cost-effectively manage rapid

changes in business models and customer expectations. For more information:

Exotec.com.