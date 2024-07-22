Danisense updates IT infrastructure at its headquarters to prepare for future growth

After recently completing the 800 square meter extension of its headquarters

in Taastrup, Denmark early in 2024, Danisense <https://www.danisense.com/> ,

the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding

applications, has now updated the whole IT infrastructure of its

headquarters.

The CRM system, the PLM (product lifecycle management) system, the project

management and planning system plus the ESG reporting and management

software all received major upgrades to ensure Danisense’s IT infrastructure

is fully future-proof.

Remarks Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “We have seen

some pretty exciting and successful business years in 2022 and 2023 with

some big projects turning into real business. That’s why we decided that

after completing the extension of our headquarters it was also time to

invest in our IT infrastructure to update it and make sure it meets all the

latest standards and requirements.” “Especially the newly updated PLM system

is a great help for our growing engineering team to help further develop,

design, manufacture, deliver, and service our product portfolio of highly

reliable and precise current transducers as fast and effectively as

possible,” Moreau continues. Danisense’s engineering team is extensively

working on some new additions to the product range which are targeted for

launch towards the end of 2024 and early 2025.

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.