Danisense updates IT infrastructure at its headquarters to prepare for future growth

After recently completing the 800 square meter extension of its headquarters
in Taastrup, Denmark early in 2024, Danisense <https://www.danisense.com/> ,
the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding
applications, has now updated the whole IT infrastructure of its
headquarters.
The CRM system, the PLM (product lifecycle management) system, the project
management and planning system plus the ESG reporting and management
software all received major upgrades to ensure Danisense’s IT infrastructure
is fully future-proof.
Remarks Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “We have seen
some pretty exciting and successful business years in 2022 and 2023 with
some big projects turning into real business. That’s why we decided that
after completing the extension of our headquarters it was also time to
invest in our IT infrastructure to update it and make sure it meets all the
latest standards and requirements.” “Especially the newly updated PLM system
is a great help for our growing engineering team to help further develop,
design, manufacture, deliver, and service our product portfolio of highly
reliable and precise current transducers as fast and effectively as
possible,” Moreau continues. Danisense’s engineering team is extensively
working on some new additions to the product range which are targeted for
launch towards the end of 2024 and early 2025.
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.