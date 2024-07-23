The Different Mistakes Car Accident Victims Make and Their Consequences

Image source

Being in a car accident is a scary and disorienting experience that we aren’t always lucky enough to avoid. The adrenaline pumping through your veins can make it hard to think clearly, and in that moment, even the simplest tasks can feel overwhelming.

What you do immediately after an accident can have a big impact on your health, your finances, and even your legal rights. No doubt, you'll need help from experienced car accident lawyers to handle the legal aspect of an accident.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is simply not knowing what steps to take. Insurance companies, for instance, can be tricky to deal with. A mistake here can mean the difference between getting the compensation you deserve and being left to sort out your own medical bills and lost wages all by yourself.

So, let’s talk about some of the common mistakes car accident victims make and how you can avoid them.

Admitting Fault at the Scene

In the heat of the moment, you might feel bad about what happened and blurt out an apology. Here’s the thing: saying “sorry” can be misconstrued as admitting fault. The truth is, adrenaline can be pumping, and you might not have a clear picture of what exactly happened.

Even if you think it was your mistake, the best course of action is to simply exchange information with the other driver, like names, insurance details, and license plate numbers.

Skipping the Police Report

Maybe the accident seems minor, or you’re feeling rushed. Whatever the reason, skipping the police report is a big mistake. A police report serves as an official record of the accident, documenting the details of what happened, the date, time, and location.

It also includes statements from all parties involved, as well as any witnesses. This report becomes crucial evidence if you need to file an insurance claim or even take legal action down the line.

Not Seeking Medical Attention

Adrenaline is a powerful drug. It can mask injuries, making you feel okay when you’re not. Always seek medical attention after an accident, even if you don’t feel any immediate pain. Some injuries, like whiplash or internal bleeding, can take time to manifest.

Getting a doctor’s evaluation creates a medical record of your condition, which is vital for documenting your injuries and getting the treatment you need. This record also becomes important evidence if you plan on filing a claim.

Talking to the Other Driver’s Insurance Company Without Representation

Insurance companies are in the business of saving money, and that includes minimizing payouts on claims.

An adjuster from the other driver’s insurance company might reach out to you to discuss the accident. It’s tempting to be helpful, but be cautious about what information you share.

They may ask questions designed to downplay your injuries or shift blame. What you should do is politely decline to answer any questions and refer them to your own insurance company or legal representative.

Accepting the First Settlement Offer

Insurance companies will often make a quick settlement offer, hoping to catch you off guard and close the case quickly. This initial offer is likely to be much lower than what you’re actually entitled to.

Don’t be pressured into accepting it. Take the time to understand the full extent of your injuries and the associated costs, including medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Don’t forget to let your lawyer know about their visit either. Your lawyer can help you calculate the fair value of your claim and ensure that you receive the compensation that your condition merits.

Not Hiring a Lawyer

The American legal system can be a brutal field, especially when dealing with insurance companies. An experienced personal injury lawyer will be familiar with the laws in your state and can advocate for your best interests.

A competent lawyer knows the laws inside and out, can talk to the insurance company in a way that gets you results, and will fight for every penny you deserve. They’ll gather evidence, negotiate settlements, and even go to court if needed, all while keeping you informed and taking the stress off your shoulders.

Hiring a lawyer might seem like an extra cost, but there’s no doubt that having a good one can save you way more time, money, and frustration in the long run.