Industry-standard switching & simulation systems from Pickering Interfaces on show at AUTOTESTCON 2024

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular

signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification –

including a model turbojet engine switching and simulation demo – on booth

#403 at IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2024, taking place at The Gaylord National

Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA from August 26-29, 2024.

AUTOTESTCON is the world’s premier meeting place for government & defense

procurers and users and the military & aerospace automated test sector to

come together to share new technologies and discuss innovative applications

in conference sessions, as well as exhibit products and services. Sponsored

annually by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers),

AUTOTESTCON is dedicated to increasing system availability through advanced

test and support technology.

“At Pickering, we know that aerospace and defense industry electronics

engineers have unique testing needs driven by demanding requirements around

long operating life, high reliability, and hostile environmental

conditions,” said Steve Edwards, Product Manager at Pickering. “Our modular

products are based on familiar open industry standards that ensure long-term

availability, shorten development time, and ultimately speed time-to-market.

With expert-level knowledge in architecting switching and simulation

systems, we help our customers achieve their test objectives efficiently and

deliver products with intuitive tools to enhance development teams’ design

efforts and productivity. The result is scalable COTS test systems that can

be optimized to meet their needs today and in the future.”

Pickering will showcase the following signal switching and sensor simulation

technologies for electronic test & verification in aerospace & defense

applications on stand #403 at AUTOTESTCON 2024:

. A demo utilizing Pickering products to generate and switch signals

to power a model turbojet engine and simulate the engine’s RPM using a

resolver simulator. Pickering products used in the demo include:

. PXIe full hybrid chassis

. PXIe embedded controller

. PXI function generator module

. PXI LVDT simulator module

. PXI resolver simulator module

. PXI 16×8 2-pole 2A matrix module

. 78-pin connector block

. The entire setup is controlled through Pickering cabling solutions

and software drivers via NI LabVIEW

. Various PXI/PXIe switching & simulation modules, including RF &

microwave modules and PXI digital I/O modules

. Turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystem demo

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing,

availability and contact information, visit: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest

range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and

PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic

test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house

software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit: www.pickeringtest.com