Industry-standard switching & simulation systems from Pickering Interfaces on show at AUTOTESTCON 2024

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular
signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification –
including a model turbojet engine switching and simulation demo – on booth
#403 at IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2024, taking place at The Gaylord National
Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA from August 26-29, 2024.
AUTOTESTCON is the world’s premier meeting place for government & defense
procurers and users and the military & aerospace automated test sector to
come together to share new technologies and discuss innovative applications
in conference sessions, as well as exhibit products and services. Sponsored
annually by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers),
AUTOTESTCON is dedicated to increasing system availability through advanced
test and support technology.
“At Pickering, we know that aerospace and defense industry electronics
engineers have unique testing needs driven by demanding requirements around
long operating life, high reliability, and hostile environmental
conditions,” said Steve Edwards, Product Manager at Pickering. “Our modular
products are based on familiar open industry standards that ensure long-term
availability, shorten development time, and ultimately speed time-to-market.
With expert-level knowledge in architecting switching and simulation
systems, we help our customers achieve their test objectives efficiently and
deliver products with intuitive tools to enhance development teams’ design
efforts and productivity. The result is scalable COTS test systems that can
be optimized to meet their needs today and in the future.”
Pickering will showcase the following signal switching and sensor simulation
technologies for electronic test & verification in aerospace & defense
applications on stand #403 at AUTOTESTCON 2024:
. A demo utilizing Pickering products to generate and switch signals
to power a model turbojet engine and simulate the engine’s RPM using a
resolver simulator. Pickering products used in the demo include:
. PXIe full hybrid chassis
. PXIe embedded controller
. PXI function generator module
. PXI LVDT simulator module
. PXI resolver simulator module
. PXI 16×8 2-pole 2A matrix module
. 78-pin connector block
. The entire setup is controlled through Pickering cabling solutions
and software drivers via NI LabVIEW
. Various PXI/PXIe switching & simulation modules, including RF &
microwave modules and PXI digital I/O modules
. Turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystem demo
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing,
availability and contact information, visit: www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest
range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and
PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic
test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house
software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit: www.pickeringtest.com
