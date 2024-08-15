PPG earns 2024 Altair Enlighten Award for sustainable electrocoat technology

PPG announced that it has received a 2024 Altair Enlighten Award from IT
firm Altair Engineering, which honors sustainability and lightweighting
advancements in the automotive industry. PPG and Toyota North America earned
the runner-up award in the Sustainable Process category for the use of PPG
ENVIRO-PRIMER EPIC 200X electrocoat at Toyota’s automotive manufacturing
plant in Canada.
PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 200X electrocoat was implemented at the Toyota Motor
Manufacturing Canada North Plant in Cambridge, Ontario in 2023. The
technology enhances corrosion protection for automotive bodies while
significantly reducing environmental impact through lower material usage and
energy requirements. At the Toyota facility, the product and application
process enables a total reduction of 3,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions per
year. The amount of applied product is reduced by 0.6 kg per vehicle, while
the application process saves 5.6 million kWh of energy and 1.8 million
gallons of water per year.
“PPG’s focus on sustainability helps automakers and Tier suppliers reduce
their environmental impact in the midst of ever-increasing corporate targets
and regulatory requirements,” said Andrew Carroll, PPG vice president,
Americas, Automotive OEM Coatings. “We collaborate closely with customers
such as Toyota to ensure our products meet their performance expectations
while delivering real-world sustainability and productivity advantages. We
thank Altair for recognizing the environmental impact improvements delivered
by PPG and Toyota.”
In May, PPG also earned an American Chemistry Council (ACC) 2024
Sustainability Leadership Award, which recognizes exemplary products,
technologies and initiatives that help advance sustainability. PPG received
the award in the Product Safety, Innovation and Transparency category for
its PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 300 electrocoat, which cures at lower temperatures
than previous electrocoat technologies, helping reduce greenhouse gas
emissions from coatings application in the automotive original equipment
manufacturing process.
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial
intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation,
high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables
organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive
smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a
greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit
https://www.altair.com/.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLDR
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more
than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’
biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward.
With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70
countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve
customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation
markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
Enviro-Prime, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are
registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
