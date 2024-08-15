PPG earns 2024 Altair Enlighten Award for sustainable electrocoat technology

PPG announced that it has received a 2024 Altair Enlighten Award from IT

firm Altair Engineering, which honors sustainability and lightweighting

advancements in the automotive industry. PPG and Toyota North America earned

the runner-up award in the Sustainable Process category for the use of PPG

ENVIRO-PRIMER EPIC 200X electrocoat at Toyota’s automotive manufacturing

plant in Canada.

PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 200X electrocoat was implemented at the Toyota Motor

Manufacturing Canada North Plant in Cambridge, Ontario in 2023. The

technology enhances corrosion protection for automotive bodies while

significantly reducing environmental impact through lower material usage and

energy requirements. At the Toyota facility, the product and application

process enables a total reduction of 3,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions per

year. The amount of applied product is reduced by 0.6 kg per vehicle, while

the application process saves 5.6 million kWh of energy and 1.8 million

gallons of water per year.

“PPG’s focus on sustainability helps automakers and Tier suppliers reduce

their environmental impact in the midst of ever-increasing corporate targets

and regulatory requirements,” said Andrew Carroll, PPG vice president,

Americas, Automotive OEM Coatings. “We collaborate closely with customers

such as Toyota to ensure our products meet their performance expectations

while delivering real-world sustainability and productivity advantages. We

thank Altair for recognizing the environmental impact improvements delivered

by PPG and Toyota.”

In May, PPG also earned an American Chemistry Council (ACC) 2024

Sustainability Leadership Award, which recognizes exemplary products,

technologies and initiatives that help advance sustainability. PPG received

the award in the Product Safety, Innovation and Transparency category for

its PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 300 electrocoat, which cures at lower temperatures

than previous electrocoat technologies, helping reduce greenhouse gas

emissions from coatings application in the automotive original equipment

manufacturing process.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial

intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation,

high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables

organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive

smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a

greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit

https://www.altair.com/.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLDR

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,

coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more

than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’

biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward.

With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70

countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve

customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation

markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Enviro-Prime, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are

registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.