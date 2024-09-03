ROHM’s 4th Generation SiC MOSFET Bare Chips Adopted in Three EV Models of ZEEKR from Geely

ROHM Semiconductor announced the adoption of power modules equipped with 4th generation SiC MOSFET bare chips for the traction inverters in three models of ZEEKR EV brand from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), a top 10 global automaker. Since 2023, these power modules have been mass produced and shipped from HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd., a joint venture between ROHM and Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd., to Viridi E-Mobility Technology (Ningbo) Co., Ltd, a Tier 1 manufacturer under Geely.

Geely and ROHM have been collaborating since 2018, beginning with technical exchanges, then later forming a strategic partnership focused on SiC power devices in 2021. This led to the integration of ROHM’s SiC MOSFETs into the traction inverters of three models: the ZEEKR X, 009, and 001. In each of these EVs, ROHM’s power solutions centered on SiC MOSFETs play a key role in extending the cruising range and enhancing overall performance.

ROHM is committed to advancing SiC technology, with plans to launch 5th generation SiC MOSFETs in 2025 while accelerating market introduction of 6th and 7th generation devices. In addition, by offering SiC in various forms, including bare chips, discrete components, and modules, ROHM is able to promote the widespread adoption of SiC technology, contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.

ZEEKR Models Equipped with ROHM’s EcoSiC™

The ZEEKR X, which features a maximum output exceeding 300kW and cruising range of more than 400km despite being a compact SUV, is attracting attention even outside of China due to its exceptional cost performance. The 009 minivan features an intelligent cockpit and large 140kWh battery, achieving an outstanding maximum cruising range of 822km. And for those looking for superior performance, the flagship model, 001, offers a maximum output of over 400kW from dual motors with a range of over 580km along with a four-wheel independent control system.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR was launched in 2021 as the dedicated EV brand of Geely, a leading Chinese automaker that also owns well-established premium brands such as Volvo Cars and Lotus Cars. The name ZEEKR combines ZE, representing ZERO, the starting point of infinite possibilities, E for innovation in the electric era, and KR, the chemical symbol for krypton, a rare gas that emits light when energized. ZEEKR’s philosophy centers on harmonizing humanity, technology, and nature, aiming to redefine the perception of electric vehicles through innovative designs and technologies. The brand has garnered praise in markets outside of China, including in the US and Europe, for its impressive driving performance and range, with plans to expand sales to Western and Northern Europe. For more information, please visit https://zeekrglobal.com.

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. The company’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow ROHM to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. For more information, please visit https://www.rohm.com.

Market Background and ROHM’s EcoSiC

In recent years, there has been a push to develop more compact, efficient, lightweight electric systems to expand the adoption of next-generation electric vehicles (xEVs) and achieve environmental goals such as carbon neutrality. For electric vehicles in particular, improving the efficiency of the traction inverter, a key element of the drive system, is crucial for extending the cruising range and reducing the size of the onboard battery, heightening expectations for SiC power devices. As the world’s first supplier to begin mass production of SiC MOSFETs in 2010, ROHM continues to lead the industry in SiC device technology development. These devices are now marketed under the EcoSiC brand, encompassing a comprehensive lineup that includes bare chips, discrete components, and modules. For more information, please visit https://www.rohm.com/products/ sic-power-devices.

EcoSiC Brand

EcoSiC is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, ROHM has established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying their position as a leading SiC supplier.

EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Supporting Information

ROHM is committed to providing application-level support, including the use of in-house motor testing equipment. Additionally, by clicking on the URL below, users can access various supporting contents on ROHM’s website that facilitate the evaluation and introduction of 4th generation SiC MOSFETs, such as SPICE and other design models, simulation circuits for common applications (ROHM Solution Simulator), and evaluation board information. https://www.rohm.com/products/ sic-power-devices/sic-mosfet#s upportInfo