Shaping the future of the automotive industry at Automechanika Shanghai 2024 with the most fringe programme events and speakers yet

Final preparations are underway as Automechanika Shanghai 2024 returns on 2 to 5 December 2024 with its strongest fringe programme to date. This year, 81 fringe programme events and over 400 speakers will set the stage for information exchange, talent development, trade and industry education throughout its conferences and dedicated themed areas. With an expected 6,700 exhibitors attending, the fair will feature the latest advancements in automotive innovation and technology over 14 halls and 350,000 sqm of space at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).

Automechanika Shanghai’s theme of innovate, transform: driving a sustainable future will be reinforced throughout each event, accurately reflecting the industry’s commitment to a greener path forward. This direction of the market is impacting various stages of the supply chain including R&D, production, distribution, e-commerce, finance, insurance, and aftermarket services. As such, the diverse array of fringe programmes and interactive showcases will address these changes and what lies ahead for the automotive market given the ongoing industry transition, both in China and abroad.

These pockets of the ecosystem will be explored in the International Automotive Industry Conference 2024 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, which returns as a result of last year’s enthusiastic response. Topics of discussion will include the impact of digital globalisation on the industry, strategies for optimising locations for upstream and downstream auto companies, and leveraging technology for overseas market expansion. Highlighted speakers include:

* Masaki Honda, Vice President of Frost & Sullivan, will share insights on the future of the global automotive market.

* Zhang Zhuowen, the Architect for Geely Industrial Internet Platform, and Jay Jiang, the Vice President of Corporate Communications & Government Affairs for Bosch China & Asia Pacific, will discuss strategies for globalisation and local innovation.

* Luo Wenzhi, the General Manager of the Manufacturing Engineering Center and Head of the KD Manufacturing Department at XPeng, and Ye Hong, the General Manager of Shanghai Dongfeng Automobile Import and Export Company, will be part of a panel discussion on the impact of globalisation on the automotive industry, focusing on the evolving opportunities in the supply chain.

As part of the conference series under the International Automotive Industry Conference 2024 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, five related events will address the issues, challenges, and opportunities emerging from specific sectors of the automotive market, while also promoting collaborative problem solving.

International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference 2024

The rapid development of the automotive industry presents many opportunities, while also providing the industry with a challenge in developing high-tech talent with the skills necessary for today’s market needs. This event will illuminate the importance of building up the workforce in order to remain competitive in light of the rise of new energy vehicles and connectivity in the Yangtze River Delta Region and beyond. In this context, the conference has transformed into a dedicated platform for discussion and collaboration, with a specific emphasis on nurturing and advancing high-tech talents to invigorate the industry.

During the event, Xu Lei, Senior Researcher of the Auto Talents Committee of the China Talents Society, will present the “Report on the Top 40 Talents in China’s Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry”, offering a detailed analysis of the current professional landscape and industry trends. Concurrently, Professor Tan Piqiang, Director of the Academic Committee at the School of Automotive Studies at Tongji University, will lead an insightful discussion on the topic of “Establishing a High-Quality Education System Through Industrial Development” to provide forward-thinking perspectives for talent development in the automotive sector.

Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2024

Similarly crucial to the automotive value chain is the aftermarket. The new era of vehicle connectivity, energy, and digitalisation has resulted in an increasing demand for superior services across the aftermarket supply chain. The summit will centre its discussions around innovation and change, integration and symbiosis, and sustainable development, aiming to encourage creative solutions and inspire environmental and social practices. Speakers from world leading brands such as Bosch, eBay, FORVIA, ZF, and TMD will elaborate on the impact of cooperation, digitalisation, and environmentally conscious decisions throughout the supply chain.

China International Tyre Industry Conference 2024

Building on these themes, this conference will provide valuable insights on the latest trends and advancements in the global tyre industry by gathering industry leaders and research experts to evaluate the sector’s current landscape and future prospects. Discussions will focus on aligning China’s tyre industry with driverless technology, green development for sustainable tyres, new industry standards, and European snow tyre performance variations. Key speakers include Xu Wenying, President of China Rubber Industry Association, along with representatives from Michelin and Goodyear.

Other key attractions in the programme include the International Summit of Connected-Vehicle Policies and Regulations 2024 and the Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2024. The events aim to examine the latest policies, trends, and advancements within their respective niches of the automotive industry.

Reactions to industry shifts like these are essential, but being proactive in the market is just as important for growth, and is shown through Automechanika Shanghai’s range of other fringe programme offerings. Attendees will be able to gain insights into the future as next steps for the industry are highlighted in the Global New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Summit 2024, which will explore ideas for a new generation of vehicles, emphasising connectivity and low-altitude flight technology. Elsewhere, the Smart Electric Mobility Innovation Forum 2024, co-organised by VDA China, will also uncover the future of mobility and cutting-edge solutions for intelligent travel. Key conversations will include urban intelligent driving solutions presented by XPENG, HUAWEI’s Advanced Driving Systems (ADS) for streamlined city travel, advanced intelligent driving system discussions led by Bosch, and China Automotive Technology & Research Center on carbon reduction and the sustainability of new energy vehicles.

Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas

In addition to these fringe events, Automechanika Shanghai’s Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas are a returning highlight designed to serve industry players with advanced and sustainable solutions throughout the fair. The themes identified by all 80 speakers in these areas will go hand-in-hand with the engaging product displays, reflecting a synergy between market trends and show offerings. Under the Innovation4Mobility banner, three dedicated zones will be featured, each displaying progressive solutions.

Innovation4Mobility Mainstage

The Mainstage in Hall 5.1 will underscore the latest opportunities arising from these developing trends. Featuring a product showcase, forum area, and networking lounge, leading industry players such as Autobrain, Black Sesame, Bosch, Carlinx Multi, DANA, DongFeng, Hesai, PHINIA, Renxin Technology, Rsemi, and ZF, will weigh in on progression in digital transformation, energy technology, and automotive AI technology. With presentations from government agencies in both developing and mature global markets, such as Malaysia and Thailand, the space also provides a critical forum for learning about worldwide investment options.

Green Repair Area

Another showcase area will concentrate on green repair through its extensive knowledge transfer at talks and training sessions in Hall 6.2. The forum area will host over 20 themed speeches delivered by industry experts, while the revamped live demonstrations target vehicle maintenance through new technologies. For example, Chris Roedel, Chief Solution Officer of Incadea (Beijing), will discuss how digitalisation enhances customer experience and optimises aftermarket operations in the forum area, while Shangdong German New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd will present repair skills for complex issues in batteries, motors, and electric drives in the training area.

Customising x Tech Area

Complementing the emphasis on the aftermarket, the show is set to showcase the latest transformations in automotive customisation with the introduction of the Customising X Tech Area in Hall 8.2. This dynamic showcase will feature the latest in tuning models, customisations, and accessories, as well as an exhilarating Quest for a Racing Master simulation contest. Renowned racing champions such as the SAIC Volkswagen 333 Team, Team PEGASUS, and HIPOSR team will headline the event, while the adjacent Supercar & Coachbuild area will offer a captivating “cyberpunk” ambiance.

The Quest for a Racing Master competition is one of five special events for Automechanika Shanghai’s 20th anniversary. For more information, please visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com/20thanniversary

For more details on the fringe programme, please visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com/events

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd on + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com