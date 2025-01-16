Envalior on track to meet global sustainability targets

High-performance engineering material solutions supplier Envalior is benchmarking its sustainability goals against the targets (SDGs) set by the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

More specifically, Envalior’s goal to switch to 100% renewable energy sources by 2030 is aligned with SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. Initiatives implemented to achieve this goal include sourcing renewable power and installing solar panels at its plants relate to SDG 13 “Climate Action”, due to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during manufacturing.

Commenting on Envalior’s the decision to sign the United Nations Global Compact, Günter Margraf, Director of Sustainability for Envalior, said “sustainability is a key priority in our strategy, and we want to make that visible to the world. Meeting these ambitions will enable us to realize the huge transformation that is ahead of us and help our customers on their sustainability journey.”

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Margraf what he considers to be the core element in Envalior’s sustainability strategy.

Margraf: Our main goal is to lead globally in sustainable high-performance engineering materials.

To be more specific, we recently introduced our new Sustainability Ambitions, which include using 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieving Scope 1and Scope 2 emission reductions of 100% in 2040. We also plan to offer a complete range of bio-based and recycled materials as alternatives to traditional plastics by 2030.

AI: Envalior recently joined the UN Global Compact. Why did you decide to do so?

Margraf: The UN Global Compact is the largest global corporate sustainability initiative, aiming for an inclusive and sustainable economy. By making its principles part of our strategy and day-to-day operations, we demonstrate our commitment to their vision, pledging to operate in alignment with these values and to transparently report our progress annually.

This step supports our transformation goals and helps our customers advance in their own sustainability efforts.

AI: How will customers benefit from this commitment?

Margraf: Companies today face significant challenges in reducing their carbon footprint, navigating complex regulations, and meeting growing demand for sustainable materials. Ultimately, meeting these ambitions will enable us to help our customers on their sustainability journey.

Our diverse portfolio of low-carbon materials, including bio-based and recycled options, drop-in alternatives that require no redesign, coupled with our specialized sustainability expertise and early-stage co-development, provides tailored solutions to support customers in achieving their sustainability targets.

With this strong and broad product portfolio of sustainable materials, combined with our sustainability know-how and global reach, we support our customers to achieve first-time right and future-proof sustainable product designs.

AI: What steps is Envalior taking to make its own production processes more sustainable?

Margraf: We have launched several initiatives, such as renewable power purchase agreements and the installation of solar panels to reduce the environmental impact of our energy consumption.

Our recently opened compounding line in Jiangyin is powered entirely by renewable energy sourced and generated on-site through solar panels. Our nitrous oxide reduction facility in Antwerp, Belgium, cuts emissions by approximately 450,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent per year. These are just a few examples of the many actions we are taking to lead in sustainability.

AI: Can you share real-life examples of how your sustainable products and expertise are benefiting the automotive industry?

Margraf: We believe both mechanical and chemical recycling are crucial for a sustainable future. Our portfolio already includes around 150 bio-based and recycled grades, such as:

Durethan® ECO and Pocan® ECO: PA6/PA66 and PBT reinforced with post-industrial recycled glass fibers, including post-consumer recycled PET (ECO T).

PA6/PA66 and PBT reinforced with post-industrial recycled glass fibers, including post-consumer recycled PET (ECO T). Bio-based Stanyl®: The first high-temperature polyamide partially based on bio-circular sources replacing its fossil entities – offering a lower carbon footprint.

The first high-temperature polyamide partially based on bio-circular sources replacing its fossil entities – offering a lower carbon footprint. Akulon® Repurposed: Made from recycled fishing nets, this material cuts the carbon footprint by up to 82% and has already been adopted in commercial vehicles, winning the SPE award in collaboration with Ford.

AI: What does the future hold for Envalior’s sustainability ambitions?

Margraf: We have a strong history of driving sustainable innovation and intend to maintain our leadership. We will continue focusing on carbon-efficient and circular technologies, reducing the carbon footprint of our products, enabling recycling, and supporting sustainable solutions throughout the value chain – from materials in our customers’ applications to minimizing emissions and energy use in our own operations.

As part of our commitment to the UN Global Compact, we will ensure transparency by providing annual progress reports on our sustainability initiatives.