Li-Cycle Announces Pricing of $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States (the “Offering”), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 16, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering consists of 15,000,000 units (“Units”) (or pre-funded units (“Pre-Funded Units”) in lieu thereof). Each Unit (or Pre-Funded Unit) consists of: (i) one common share, without par value, of the Company (“Common Share”) (or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one Common Share (“Pre-Funded Warrant”), (ii) one Series A Warrant to purchase one Common Share (“Series A Warrant”), and (iii) one Series B Warrant to purchase one Common Share (“Series B Warrant” and, together with the Series A Warrant, the ”Warrants”).

Each Series A Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share. Each Series B Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share, subject to certain anti-dilution and share combination event protections. The Series A Warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire on the eight-month anniversary of the initial date of issuance and the Series B Warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire on the five-year anniversary of the initial date of issuance.

The public offering price per Unit is $1.00 (or $ 0.99999 for each Pre-Funded Unit, which is equal to the public offering price per Unit minus an exercise price of $0.00001 per Pre-Funded Warrant).

In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional Common Shares, Series A Warrants and/or Series B Warrants representing up to 15% of the total Common Shares and up to 15% of the total Warrants sold in the Offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

Li-Cycle intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering on a firm commitment basis. Freshfields US LLP is acting as counsel to the Company. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The Offering is pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-278010) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on March 29, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering were filed with the SEC on January 15, 2025. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company. Established in 2016, and with major customers and partners around the world, Li-Cycle’s mission is to recover critical battery-grade materials to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain for a clean energy future. The Company leverages its innovative, sustainable and patent-protected Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to recycle all different types of lithium-ion batteries. At our Spokes, or pre-processing facilities, we recycle battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce black mass, a powder-like substance which contains a number of valuable metals, including lithium, nickel and cobalt. At our future Hubs, or post-processing facilities, we plan to process black mass to produce critical battery-grade materials, including lithium carbonate, for the lithium-ion battery supply chain. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

