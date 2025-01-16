Nuvve Launches New Product Line, Expanding Portfolio of Bidirectional and Unidirectional Charging Solutions

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, has unveiled its latest product line, expanding its portfolio of advanced bidirectional and unidirectional charging solutions designed to power the future of electrification. The new chargers range from 20 kW to 360 kW, addressing the unique requirements of school buses, white fleets, commercial and private fleets, public infrastructure, and microgrid applications. Built to deliver seamless integration and operational efficiency, they are tailored to meet the needs of today’s evolving energy landscape.

“The introduction of this new charger line marks an important milestone for Nuvve and the industry,” said Hamza Lemsaddek, Vice President of Technology and Astrea AI at Nuvve. “By broadening access to V2G-compatible chargers, we aim to empower fleets and communities to embrace electrification, driving innovation in energy resilience and sustainability.”

Nuvve’s new chargers bring enhanced integration capabilities through Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), improved remote monitoring, over-the-air software updates, and a wider choice of form factors, including wall boxes and mono-blocks. Optional dual ports provide added flexibility. These chargers are seamlessly integrated with Nuvve’s energy management software platform, ensuring robust performance and ease of operation. The new product line is available now for customers across various sectors, ready to support immediate electrification needs.

Embedded with Nuvve GIVe™ and Nuvve FLEETBOX™ platforms, the chargers are ideal for heavy- and medium-duty vehicles such as school buses and trucks. Each charger undergoes a rigorous validation process, ensuring reliability, compatibility with V2G applications, and adherence to the highest industry standards. Customers can select models built in America with domestically sourced parts, meeting Buy America Build America (BABA) compliance requirements.

“With this launch, Nuvve continues to lead the charge in enabling a cleaner, more resilient grid and advancing the global transition to electrified transportation,” added Lemsaddek.

About Nuvve

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) on five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.