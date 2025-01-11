TTTech Auto CTO Dr. Stefan Poledna Wins MotorTrend SDV Innovator Award 2025

TTTech Auto is delighted to announce that Dr. Stefan Poledna, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of TTTech Auto, has been honored with the prestigious MotorTrend SDV Innovator Award 2025 in the Pioneers category. This award recognizes Dr. Poledna’s groundbreaking contributions to the field of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and his innovative work in advancing automotive safety and technology.

Dr. Poledna has over 30 years of international industry experience in automotive systems and software development. As CTO, he has been pivotal in shaping TTTech Auto’s technology roadmap and driving the development of advanced safety-critical systems. His notable achievements include the development of the zFAS high-performance computer in collaboration with Audi, the world’s first ADAS domain controller, and the creation of MotionWise, a real-time safety software platform that decouples hardware from software, enabling more flexible and scalable vehicle architectures.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Poledna’s recognition by MotorTrend,” said Dr. Dirk Linzmeier, CEO of TTTech Auto. “His visionary leadership and dedication to innovation have significantly advanced the capabilities of software-defined vehicles, setting new standards for safety and efficiency in the automotive industry.”

Dr. Poledna’s work has not only set new industry benchmarks but also paved the way for the next generation of automotive solutions. His commitment to integrating safety, security, and software-defined technologies has made a lasting impact on the industry. Dr. Poledna introduced the concept of 4SDV – System, Safety, Security, and Software Defined Vehicles, emphasizing the importance of meeting extraordinarily high safety requirements in automotive systems.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Poledna. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire TTTech Auto team. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive safety technology.”

The MotorTrend SDV Innovator Award celebrates individuals and companies that are leading the transformation of the automotive industry through software. Dr. Poledna’s recognition in the Pioneers category highlights his role as a forerunner in the development of safe software-defined vehicles.

For more information about TTTech Auto and its innovative solutions, please visit www.tttech-auto.com

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their Software-Defined Vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com