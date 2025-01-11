VicOne at CES 2025 Showcases Award-winning Cybersecurity Portfolio and Emphasize Growing Range of Best-of-Breed Partnerships

VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced its activities at CES 2025, which concludes today in Las Vegas. In addition to its own award-winning, comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge cybersecurity software and services, VicOne is showcasing its industry-leading array of partnerships.

“The automotive industry is so complex; no single company can secure it alone. We’re building the industry’s broadest cast of best-of-breed partners to build complete cybersecurity solutions and ensure that every angle is covered,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “This has been a tremendous last year of progress for our company, with the opening of our new U.S. headquarters in Detroit and a new office in Japan. Plus, we have been aggressive about deepening strategic collaborations with fellow industry innovators. We are excited to be making additional connections at CES 2025.”

The world’s automobiles are growing steadily more complex and vulnerable to cyberthreats in the adoption of more connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), automated driving systems (ADS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Cyberattacks in the space are growing more prevalent and intricate, with the automotive-manufacturing supply chain emerging as a prime target of criminals.

Founded and singularly focused on spearheading innovation in vehicle cybersecurity, VicOne provides the most advanced and comprehensive solutions to the automotive industry and galvanizes collective expertise from the sector’s broadest cast of best-of-breed partners. For example, in recent weeks VicOne is engaged in a series of strategic collaborations:

VicOne’s strategic partnerships include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), hardware suppliers, semiconductor vendors, software developers and service providers. These relationships are crucial to helping keep VicOne’s customers ahead of evolving threats with future-ready protection that safeguards vehicles, drivers and sensitive data. For more information on VicOne’s holistic approach to cybersecurity—spanning software, hardware, and supply chain ecosystems—please visit https://vicone.com/blog/software-defined-vehicles-navigating-innovation-and-cybersecurity-challenges.

Meet VicOne and its array of partners at CES 2025, an event owned and produced by Consumer Technology Association, North America’s largest technology trade association. To learn more about VicOne’s involvement at CES 2025, please visit https://vicone.com/ces.

For more information on CES 2025, please visit https://www.ces.tech/.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.