ROHM’s New General-Purpose Chip Resistors Contribute to Greater Miniaturization

ROHM Semiconductor announced an expanded portfolio of general-purpose chip resistors with the MCRx family, designed to achieve greater miniaturization and enhanced performance across a variety of applications. The new lineup includes the high-power MCRS series and low-resistance, high-power MCRL series.

In today’s era of advancing functionality and electrification, the increased miniaturization and improved performance of electronic components have become critical issues. This is especially evident in the automotive market, where the proliferation of electric vehicles (xEVs) is accelerating the use of electronic components. Similarly, the industrial equipment market is experiencing growing demand for compact, high performance electronic components as machinery becomes more functional and efficient. ROHM addresses both of these needs with the MCRx family of compact, high-performance resistors.

The MCRS series improves rated power and TCR (Temperature Coefficient of Resistance) characteristics by optimizing the internal structure and incorporating new materials, enabling use in a smaller size compared to conventional products. A broad lineup in sizes ranging from 0402-size (0.04inch × 0.02inch) / 1005-size (1.0mm × 0.5mm) to 2512-size (0.25inch × 0.12inch) / 6432-size (6.4mm × 3.2mm) is available, making it possible to select the ideal product based on mounting space requirements. This leads to a compact, efficient circuit design, significantly increasing design flexibility. Meanwhile, the MCRL series, a low-resistance variant of the MCRS series, is offered in sizes ranging from 0805-size (0.08inch × 0.05inch) / 2012-size (2.0mm × 1.2mm) to 2512-size (0.25inch × 0.12inch) / 6432-size (6.4mm × 3.2mm) ideal for current detection applications.

The MCRx family adopts a redesigned internal structure, improving production efficiency, quality, and product reliability across all sizes. Compliant with the AEC-Q200 automotive reliability standard, this series meets the increasing demand for electric vehicles (xEVs) while contributing to market expansion in communications infrastructure such as base stations and servers as well as factory automation equipment. In addition, the products are designated for long-term stable supply, supporting continuous use in long-life applications such as industrial equipment.

The MCRS series will be expanded to include compact 0201-size (0.024inch × 0.012inch) / 0603-size (0.6mm × 0.3mm) products capable of withstanding temperatures up to +155°C. At the same time, the MCRE series will soon offer completely lead-free 01005-size (0.016inch × 0.008inch) / 0402-size (0.4mm × 0.2mm) products. These additions will allow ROHM to respond to the demand for further miniaturization while complying with environmentally-driven voluntary regulations and export restrictions.

Going forward, ROHM is focused on developing and manufacturing products that cater to the diverse needs of customers worldwide. In particular, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of resistors (its founding products) that improve miniaturization and reliability while ensuring long-term stable supply. By consistently delivering new value through technological innovation, ROHM seeks to solidify its market position and drive the evolution of electronic components.

Application Examples

Suitable for a wide range of applications (excluding medical, military, aerospace, and nuclear control equipment).

Automotive

Electric vehicles (xEVs): Battery Management Systems (BMS), powertrain control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

In-vehicle electronics: Engine Control Units (ECUs), infotainment systems, and more

Industrial Equipment

Robotics: Control systems for industrial robots

Factory Automation (FA): Automated product line control systems

Power conversion equipment: Inverters, converters, and more

Consumer Devices

Smart devices: Smartphones, tablets, wearables

Home appliances: TVs, refrigerators, washing machines

Communication Equipment

Network equipment: Routers, switching hubs, communication equipment for data centers, etc.

Online Sales Information

Sales launch date: October 2024

Available products: MCR01S, MCR03S, MCR10S, MCR18S, MCR25S, MCR50S, MCR100S, MCR10L, MCR18L, MCR25L, MCR50L, MCR100L

Additional resistance values will be added as needed.

The products will be offered at online distributors as they become available.

Resistance Value Search Page

Users can now search by series or resistance value and purchase samples on product pages: https://www.rohm.com/products/ resistors