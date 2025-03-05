5 Common Injuries Victims Sustain in Motorcycle Accidents

Motorcycles offer freedom but come with risks. They do not have seat belts, airbags, or a crash frame, making them more susceptible to accidents. They can get severely injured in a minor collision.

Furthermore, in major cities like Cleveland, motorcycle crashes are a serious concern. The busy streets and unpredictable weather conditions make riding dangerous. Speed, distracted riding, and failure to yield are typical reasons for crashes.

This article will discuss five common injuries that motorcycle accident victims often sustain.

1. Head and Brain Injuries

One of the most severe consequences of motorcycle accidents is head injuries. Riders can suffer from concussions or traumatic brain injury (TBI) even when they wear a helmet. The head can swell, bleed internally, or experience long-term cognitive impairment from a severe crash.

TBIs can affect one’s ability to remember, speak, and coordinate and hinder one from performing daily tasks. Some recover, but most will receive medical treatment their entire lives.

A Cleveland motorcycle accident attorney can help victims receive compensation for medical bills, lost income, and long-term care.

2. Broken Bones

Motorcyclists normally knock off their bikes during an accident. They can have broken collarbones, ribs, legs, and arms. Impact or being crushed by a vehicle can lead to fractures, surgery, and a long recovery.

Leg fractures are particularly prevalent as riders land on their lower body. Some fractures are so severe that they will require metal plates or screws to heal. Physical therapy is usually needed to rebuild strength and mobility.

3. Road Rash

When a biker skids on the road, road rash is created by friction. Road rash is a rough, unpleasant skin abrasion caused by exposed skin rubbing against the road.

The road rash can range from minor to severe. Deep wounds in severe road rash expose bone or muscle, leading to infections or scarring. Safety equipment like leather jackets, gloves, and riding pants could reduce road rash severity.

4. Spinal Cord Injuries

A severe neck or back injury could lead to injuries to the spinal cord. Injuries to the spinal cord could lead to paralysis, either complete or incomplete, depending on the seriousness of the injury.

Spinal cord injuries usually have lifelong medical requirements, including surgeries, rehabilitation, and assistive technology, such as wheelchairs. Some victims can no longer walk, work, or do daily activities without assistance.

5. Internal Injuries

Not all injuries are immediately visible following an accident. There may be internal bleeding and organ damage due to blunt trauma. In high-velocity crashes, the liver, kidneys, and lungs are especially vulnerable to injury.

Internal injuries, if not attended to immediately, can be fatal. Some symptoms may not be immediately apparent, including dizziness, stomach discomfort, and difficulty in breathing. Medical help is therefore important immediately after any mishap.

Wrapping Up

Motorcycle accidents usually lead to serious injuries. Traumatic head injuries, fractures, road rash, spinal cord injuries, and internal injuries are common to victims. They may lead to prolonged hospital stays, operations, and permanent disability.

However, accidents may still occur as a result of inattentive drivers. When they do, motorcycle crash victims may have to avail themselves of legal assistance. A motorcycle accident attorney can assist victims in recovering compensation and hold liable individuals accountable.