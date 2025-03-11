CGD ANNOUNCES BREAKTHROUGH 100kW+ TECHNOLOGY ENABLING GaN TO ADDRESS $10B+ EV INVERTER MARKET

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics simpler to design and implement, today revealed more details about a solution that will enable the company to address EV powertrain applications over 100kW – a market worth over $10B – with its ICeGaNR gallium nitride (GaN) technology. Combo ICeGaNR combines smart ICeGaN HEMT ICs and IGBTs (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors) in the same module or IPM, maximizing efficiency and offering a cost-effective alternative to expensive silicon carbide (SiC) solutions.

Dr GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | FOUNDER AND CEO, CGD

“Today, inverters for EV powertrains either use IGBTs which are low cost but inefficient at light load conditions, or SiC devices which are very efficient but also expensive. Our new Combo ICeGaN solution will revolutionise the EV industry by intelligently combining the benefits of GaN and silicon technologies, keeping cost low and maintaining the highest levels of efficiency which, of course, means faster charging and longer range. We are already working with Tier One automotive EV manufacturers and their supply chain partners to bring this technology advancement to the market.”

The proprietary Combo ICeGaN approach uses the fact that ICeGaN and IGBT devices can be operated in a parallel architecture having similar drive voltage ranges (e.g. 0-20V) and excellent gate robustness. In operation, the ICeGaN switch is very efficient, with low conduction and low switching losses at relatively low currents (light load), while the IGBT is dominant at relatively high currents (towards full load or during surge conditions). Combo ICeGaN also benefits from the high saturation currents and the avalanche clamping capability of IGBTs and the very efficient switching of ICeGaN. At higher temperatures, the bipolar component of the IGBT will start to conduct at lower on-state voltages, supplementing the loss of current in the ICeGaN. Conversely, at lower temperatures, ICeGaN will take more current. Sensing and protection functions are intelligently managed to optimally drive the Combo ICeGaN and enhance the Safe Operating Area (SOA) of both ICeGaN and IGBT devices.

ICeGaN technology allows EV engineers to enjoy GaN’s benefits in DC-to-DC converters, on-board chargers and potentially traction inverters. Combo ICeGaN further extends the benefits of CGD’s GaN technology into the rich 100kW+ traction inverter market. ICeGaN ICs have been proven to be very robust and IGBTs have a long and proven track record in traction and EV applications. Similar, proprietary parallel combinations of ICeGaN devices with SiC MOSFETs have also been proven by CGD, but Combo ICeGaN – which is now detailed in a published IEDM paper <https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/a bstract/document/10873403> – is a far more

economical solution. CGD expects to have working demos of Combo ICeGaN at the end of this year.

Prof. FLORIN UDREA | FOUNDER AND CTO, CGD

“Having worked for three decades in the field of power devices, this is the first time I have encountered such a beautifully complementary technology pairing. ICeGaN is extremely fast and a star performer at light load conditions while the IGBT brings great benefits during full load, surge conditions and at high temperatures. ICeGaN provides on-chip intelligence while the IGBT provides avalanche capability. They both embrace silicon substrates which come with cost, infrastructure and manufacturability advantages.”

CGD will be exhibiting at APEC (Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition). For more details about Combo ICeGaN, visit Booth 2039 at the Georgia World Congress Center | Atlanta, GA | March 16-20, 2025.