Power Integrations Launches TinySwitch-5 ICs for High-Efficiency Power Supplies

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated
circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, TinySwitchT-5, extending the
output power of the most popular family of integrated off-line switcher ICs
to 175 W. The new TinySwitch-5 achieves up to 92 percent efficiency using
basic diode rectification and optocoupler feedback.
With more than six billion units sold around the world, TinySwitch ICs are
widely used in bias and auxiliary supplies in appliance, computing,
communications, industrial and medical applications. Designers have long
appreciated TinySwitch products for their design simplicity and high
efficiency-particularly at light load. TinySwitch ICs were the first to
feature Power Integrations’ award-winning EcoSmartT technology, which has
saved an estimated 200 terawatt-hours of electricity since 1998 by slashing
standby power waste.
TinySwitch-5 switcher ICs feature an advanced control engine which
seamlessly manages switching frequency and power delivery to maximize
efficiency, even at light loads. This enables power supplies that easily
meet the light-load power consumption limit of 300 mW, set by the European
Commission Energy-related Products (ErP) Directive 2009/125/EC, while still
delivering up to 220 mW output power for display, controls and
communications functions. An enhanced thermal package means that
TinySwitch-5 ICs can deliver up to 75 W without a heatsink, and line under-
and over-voltage protection ensures robustness for use in countries with
unstable mains power.
Silvestro Fimiani, director of product marketing at Power Integrations,
said: “TinySwitch has become the gold standard for small power supplies
because of its efficiency and ease of use. With TinySwitch-5, designers can
scale up to 175 W at maximum power, while easily achieving 220 mW of output
and meeting the needs of appliance manufacturers subject to the European
Union ErP-mandated 300 mW standby power rule.”
Availability & Resources
Pricing for TinySwitch-5 starts at $0.35 for 10,000-unit quantities.
Reference designs are available which describe: a 12 W single-output power
supply (DER-1017); a 26.5 W dual-output power supply with excellent standby
efficiency (RDR-1016); a 36 W single-output power supply with high
efficiency at light load (DER-1040); and a 120 W power supply with 92
percent efficiency at 230 V AC (DER-1027). For further information, contact
a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized
worldwide distributors-DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit
power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are
key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of
renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of
power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more
information, please visit www.power.com.
