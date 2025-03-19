Power Integrations Launches TinySwitch-5 ICs for High-Efficiency Power Supplies

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated

circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, TinySwitchT-5, extending the

output power of the most popular family of integrated off-line switcher ICs

to 175 W. The new TinySwitch-5 achieves up to 92 percent efficiency using

basic diode rectification and optocoupler feedback.

With more than six billion units sold around the world, TinySwitch ICs are

widely used in bias and auxiliary supplies in appliance, computing,

communications, industrial and medical applications. Designers have long

appreciated TinySwitch products for their design simplicity and high

efficiency-particularly at light load. TinySwitch ICs were the first to

feature Power Integrations’ award-winning EcoSmartT technology, which has

saved an estimated 200 terawatt-hours of electricity since 1998 by slashing

standby power waste.

TinySwitch-5 switcher ICs feature an advanced control engine which

seamlessly manages switching frequency and power delivery to maximize

efficiency, even at light loads. This enables power supplies that easily

meet the light-load power consumption limit of 300 mW, set by the European

Commission Energy-related Products (ErP) Directive 2009/125/EC, while still

delivering up to 220 mW output power for display, controls and

communications functions. An enhanced thermal package means that

TinySwitch-5 ICs can deliver up to 75 W without a heatsink, and line under-

and over-voltage protection ensures robustness for use in countries with

unstable mains power.

Silvestro Fimiani, director of product marketing at Power Integrations,

said: “TinySwitch has become the gold standard for small power supplies

because of its efficiency and ease of use. With TinySwitch-5, designers can

scale up to 175 W at maximum power, while easily achieving 220 mW of output

and meeting the needs of appliance manufacturers subject to the European

Union ErP-mandated 300 mW standby power rule.”

Availability & Resources

Pricing for TinySwitch-5 starts at $0.35 for 10,000-unit quantities.

Reference designs are available which describe: a 12 W single-output power

supply (DER-1017); a 26.5 W dual-output power supply with excellent standby

efficiency (RDR-1016); a 36 W single-output power supply with high

efficiency at light load (DER-1040); and a 120 W power supply with 92

percent efficiency at 230 V AC (DER-1027). For further information, contact

a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized

worldwide distributors-DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit

power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor

technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are

key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of

renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of

power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more

information, please visit www.power.com.