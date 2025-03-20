Pulsiv announced as winner of the PSMA’s first Global Energy Efficiency Award

Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) innovator of power electronics

technology, have won the PSMA’s (Power Sources Manufacturers Association)

first Global Energy Efficiency Award. First announced on 22nd April 2024

(Earth Day), the goal of the award was to recognize a “world achievement in

system design to improve energy efficiency”. Nominations were collected

until 9th September 2024, with the finalists being announced on 2nd October

2024 (Energy Efficiency Day). The judges evaluated finalists based on their

total global impact on the power electronics industry and where the focus

was on energy efficiency, rather than renewables or electrification.

During a ceremony at APEC 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, which coincided

with the PSMA’s 40th anniversary, Pulsiv were announced as the winner for

their ground-breaking 65W USB-C design, which delivers ultra-low operating

temperatures and a peak efficiency of 96%. David Chen, Chair of the PSMA’s

Energy Management Committee, commented: “The PSMA Energy Management

Committee selected Pulsiv as the winner of our 2025 Global Energy Efficiency

Award because its high-efficiency 65W USB Type-C reference design sets a

benchmark for thermal performance and efficiency, while addressing the

growing demand for fast-charging solutions in compact, heat-sensitive

applications.”

Pulsiv CEO, Darrel Kingham collected the prestigious award and added: “I’m

proud to receive this award on behalf of the Pulsiv Team. It has taken years

of dedication, a close collaboration with our ecosystem partners, and the

ongoing support of investors to deliver this ground-breaking design. USB-C

has been the perfect showcase for Pulsiv OSMIUM technology

<https://www.pulsiv.com/what- is-pulsiv-osmium-technology> – and we plan to

achieve similar success across a broad range of applications. Energy prices,

regulations, and the green agenda are driving the need for electronic

devices that can do more while using less.”

PSMA President, Trifon Liakopoulos said: “We thank all participants who

submitted nominations for the award. Energy efficiency is a consideration of

nearly all facets of the PSMA, comprising our 14 committees and forums,

publications, technical workshops, seminars and conference tracks. The

presentation of this singular award, in connection with the organization’s

40th anniversary, truly reflects PSMA’s raison d’être and active

contribution to the industry. So much good work is being performed on energy

conservation, it’s difficult to recognize it all. Nonetheless, it is our

privilege to highlight a few shining contributions exemplifying a dedication

to energy efficiency through innovative system design.”

Pulsiv’s 65W USB-C reference design combines the company’s OSMIUM PFC

technology with QR flyback and highly optimized, ultra-compact magnetics. It

represents the first in a series of designs aimed at pushing the boundaries

of power conversion by drastically lowering operating temperatures,

minimizing losses, and reducing size to create a sustainable platform for

the USB-C standard.

About Pulsiv

Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented

new and intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency.

Located in Cambridge (UK) and Plymouth (UK), we design and develop

world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power supplies and solar

energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique

power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial

devices while also enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the

world. Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and

reduce overall energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more

reliable, and less harmful to the environment.

www.pulsiv.com