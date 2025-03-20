Pulsiv announced as winner of the PSMA’s first Global Energy Efficiency Award

Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) innovator of power electronics
technology, have won the PSMA’s (Power Sources Manufacturers Association)
first Global Energy Efficiency Award. First announced on 22nd April 2024
(Earth Day), the goal of the award was to recognize a “world achievement in
system design to improve energy efficiency”. Nominations were collected
until 9th September 2024, with the finalists being announced on 2nd October
2024 (Energy Efficiency Day). The judges evaluated finalists based on their
total global impact on the power electronics industry and where the focus
was on energy efficiency, rather than renewables or electrification.
During a ceremony at APEC 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, which coincided
with the PSMA’s 40th anniversary, Pulsiv were announced as the winner for
their ground-breaking 65W USB-C design, which delivers ultra-low operating
temperatures and a peak efficiency of 96%. David Chen, Chair of the PSMA’s
Energy Management Committee, commented: “The PSMA Energy Management
Committee selected Pulsiv as the winner of our 2025 Global Energy Efficiency
Award because its high-efficiency 65W USB Type-C reference design sets a
benchmark for thermal performance and efficiency, while addressing the
growing demand for fast-charging solutions in compact, heat-sensitive
applications.”
Pulsiv CEO, Darrel Kingham collected the prestigious award and added: “I’m
proud to receive this award on behalf of the Pulsiv Team. It has taken years
of dedication, a close collaboration with our ecosystem partners, and the
ongoing support of investors to deliver this ground-breaking design. USB-C
has been the perfect showcase for Pulsiv OSMIUM technology
<https://www.pulsiv.com/what-
achieve similar success across a broad range of applications. Energy prices,
regulations, and the green agenda are driving the need for electronic
devices that can do more while using less.”
PSMA President, Trifon Liakopoulos said: “We thank all participants who
submitted nominations for the award. Energy efficiency is a consideration of
nearly all facets of the PSMA, comprising our 14 committees and forums,
publications, technical workshops, seminars and conference tracks. The
presentation of this singular award, in connection with the organization’s
40th anniversary, truly reflects PSMA’s raison d’être and active
contribution to the industry. So much good work is being performed on energy
conservation, it’s difficult to recognize it all. Nonetheless, it is our
privilege to highlight a few shining contributions exemplifying a dedication
to energy efficiency through innovative system design.”
Pulsiv’s 65W USB-C reference design combines the company’s OSMIUM PFC
technology with QR flyback and highly optimized, ultra-compact magnetics. It
represents the first in a series of designs aimed at pushing the boundaries
of power conversion by drastically lowering operating temperatures,
minimizing losses, and reducing size to create a sustainable platform for
the USB-C standard.
About Pulsiv
Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented
new and intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency.
Located in Cambridge (UK) and Plymouth (UK), we design and develop
world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power supplies and solar
energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique
power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial
devices while also enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the
world. Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and
reduce overall energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more
reliable, and less harmful to the environment.
More Stories
How to Ensure Safe Car Delivery to Retailers
5 Common Injuries Victims Sustain in Motorcycle Accidents
4 Key Factors That Affect Truck Accident Claims