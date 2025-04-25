Speira brings research, politics and business case makers together

“We come from the worlds of politics, regulation, technology, research and, of course, the business case for e-mobility. And the fact that we can all exchange ideas so openly here is what makes the Speira forum so special,” explains Robert Werner from the Hamburg Institute, which specializes in corporate and political consulting on climate neutrality and decarbonization.

Speira’s New Business Development team hosted the Battery and E-Mobility Forum in mid-April and around 50 participants followed the invitation to the third edition of this clearly focused, interdisciplinary network.

Ali Adim from S&P Global Mobility, Prof Jessica Schmied from RWTH Aachen University, and Werner provided introductory overviews of research and global trends. The holder of RWTH’s Chair of Production Engineering of E-Mobility Components (PEM) spoke about the challenges of the industrial scale-up of battery cell production, especially in Germany and Europe.

The practitioners’ perspective was conveyed by Lucas Krahl from adhesives market leader Henkel, Thomas Feldhege from

automotive supplier MAHLE International, Marc Schweitzer from stainless steel tubes specialist fischer group, and Thomas Wöhrle from the Munich Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC).

This input was cross-checked with the strategies for the ION and SOUL applications.

Speira’s semi-finished products not only ensure improved conductivity and optimized thermal management, but also meet the highest sustainability standards and help to reduce the carbon footprint of battery components.

This is why the aluminum roller and recycler is also increasingly investigating e-mobility applications beyond the segment of battery cell housings.

“The e-mobility and battery technology sector is, and remains the fastest growing aluminum rolled product segment of the decade. With our early market entry, very good contacts, and deep technical understanding, Speira has established a strong position.

“We are going to further expand with reliably highest product quality, newly developed solutions and a competitive cost structure,” concludes Alexander Dörsel, Head of BU Specialties and New Business Development at Speira.

Watch the Forum’s video by clicking here.

About Speira

Speira is a leading European Aluminum rolling and recycling company, comprising a total of eleven recycling and production sites in Germany and Norway plus own research and development.

Speira recycles up to 650,000 tons of aluminum per year and produces around one million tons of advanced rolled products.

The plants include the Alunorf joint venture, the world’s largest aluminum rolling mill, and Grevenbroich, the world’s largest refining plant in the world. With more than 5,000 employees, Speira is proud to supply some of the best-known industrial companies in the global sectors automotive, packaging, printing, engineering, building and construction.

Check out www.speira.com for more information.