Hexagon AB – HxGN Live Global Automotive Industries (Ai) interviews Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Leadership Ola Rollén, Parth Joshi & Paolo Guglielmini

HxGN Live Global, a bi-annual, flagship conference, was held in Las Vegas from the 20th to the 23rd of June. One of the key milestones of the event was the premier keynote from Ola Rollén, Hexagon President & CEO, who opened HxGN Live for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. This was followed by talks by Hexagon CTO Burkhard Boeckem and Erik Josefsson, CEO of Hexagon’s sustainability venture R-evolution “Welcome to the New Reality: Where the metaverse meets business”.

The first Manufacturing Intelligence keynote “The Day the Lights went out on Manufacturing” was presented by Paolo Guglielmini, Chief Operating Officer, and Parth Joshi, Chief Product and Technology Officer with additive supercar manufacturing trailblazer Kevin Czinger, CEO, Divergent and technology leader Aleš Holeček, CVP Office at Microsoft. The main topic of the keynote, was how the historic manufacturing disruption of the past 2 years had provided a mandate and necessity for new ideas and innovation.

The three day event included guided tours through the latest digital reality technologies from the industries Hexagon serves, from smart farming to autonomous mining, its R-evolution sustainability projects or smart cities. This was followed by a virtual smart factory tour session, where Hexagon site managers took visitors through Hexagon’s various technologies that help make manufacturing more sustainable and autonomous.

The second Manufacturing Intelligence keynote “How leading brands optimise quality processes to deliver consistently high quality” focussed on Hexagon’s new quality capabilities thanks to its recently-acquired partner, ETQ, and electric train manufacturer, Wabtech. These include smarter manufacturing approaches to bring the next generation of electric vehicles to market in a fraction of the time without costly surprises, and help to scale up production of batteries, fuel cells, drivetrains and assembly. The talk also offered insights on how to industrialise additive manufacturing to scale up flexible production. Plus how to design, manufacture and operate more efficient and autonomous solar and wind farms. It went to look at how to automate quality control to improve productivity and flexibility in the production, and merge these with business processes. The talk ended with Hexagon unveiling its new technology platform that further enables design collaboration to solve complex problems like sustainability and overcome the siloes that prevent manufacturing innovation today.

Hexagon AB is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company focus is to put data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications. “Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future,” says the company.

Hexagon’s technologies help companies across various industries with the automotive industry being a major customer of the company’s technologies. Research has shown that Hexagon technology touches 95% of all cars produced every year. Independent research into electric vehicle (EV) development has found that most automotive companies are more focused on improving electric car range and reducing costs than improving the vehicles’ carbon footprint, despite mounting scrutiny of their hidden environmental impacts.

The report, Recharging the Automotive Market, produced by Hexagon and drawing from original research conducted with Wards Intelligence and Informa Tech Automotive Group (ITAG), showed that companies are hitting other roadblocks in achieving the vehicles’ full green promise. When asked about their challenges in achieving greener EVs, the majority of carmakers (56%) identify a lack of alternatives to rare-earth metals for batteries as the major obstacle. Half (49%) are also concerned about the lack of recyclable battery materials, closely followed by the lack of recycling programmes and infrastructure (47%).

“Our research reflects a welcome recognition by the auto industry that sustainability involves more than merely reducing road emissions, revealing an understanding of the whole-lifecycle manufacturing and material impact of vehicles. However, it also shows that despite this knowledge, car makers are feeling more pressure to compete for consumer sales than to ensure EVs are able to fulfil their core purpose of reducing the environmental impact of road transport,” said Ignazio Dentici, VP Global eMobility Industry for Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, in a press release.

Hexagon’s smart manufacturing technologies provide a number of solutions for eMobility providers to optimise and validate battery designs using CAE simulation, ensure robust battery manufacturing processes with process simulation and execution tools, and verify components and battery systems through non-contact inspection and non-destructive testing techniques.

Automotive Industries spoke to Ola Rollén, CEO, Hexagon AB.

AI: Why does Hexagon’s technologies impact nearly 95% of vehicles manufactured?

Rollén: The industry is having to move at unprecedented speed to innovate in pursuit of improvements in range, production costs and sustainability, within an increasingly competitive environment and while facing significant supply chain challenges. To fulfil the promise of a net zero automotive industry sooner while balancing consumer demands, intelligent data-driven manufacturing approaches must be embraced that support the development of sustainable solutions for every part, as well as creating recyclable cars. Only by designing for a circular economy – from factory, to consumer and beyond – can we reduce demand for energy and materials in the coming years.

Supply chain vulnerabilities, as exemplified by the ongoing chip shortages, are identified as one of the biggest obstacles to expanding the production of electric vehicles, with 73% citing challenges sourcing the required volumes of materials. The research highlights different ways these are being addressed by smart manufacturing proponents, including vertical integration of production and open digital ecosystems that enable end-to-end visibility and control over materials across their lifecycle.

AI: Why are EVs not as green as one would expect?

Rollén: While EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions, they also produce a ‘long tail-pipe’ of increased demand for fossil-fuel generated electricity, and reliance on energy-intensive materials and processes to construct vehicles and single-use batteries. A recent report by Volvo backs that up, announcing that EVs are far ‘dirtier’ out of the factory gate, as the resource extraction for an electric drive train is so carbon-intensive, with EVs needing to clock up nearly twice as many miles compared to petrol cars to ‘break even’.

AI: What are some of the biggest challenges facing EVs?

Rollén: Electric vehicle batteries are also critical to the commercial success of EV manufacturers because the material and production costs involved in making the EV battery make up a large proportion of the vehicle’s total cost – getting the design right while controlling costs is essential in producing a price-competitive end product. The main challenges in designing and manufacturing EV batteries are to balance the desire for high charging capacity, low charge times and long service life against the production cost and the impact of battery size and weight on vehicle performance.

Material selection plays a key role in the development of battery cell parts such as the electrodes and the separators, while the production process for these parts must be designed to ensure purity of the selected materials. Quality inspection must be specified to verify small and delicate parts without damaging them. During design, manufacturers must also consider the thermal performance of the battery system and ensure effective cooling, as well as protecting the battery units from damage in the event an accident, to provide a safe as well as sustainable battery-powered mobility solution.

Automotive Industries met with Parth Joshi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division.

AI: What can OEMs expect from this year’s HxGN Live Global?

Joshi: You can hear how we create a digital twin of the real world where virtual testing happens in parallel, in the cloud, to real-world tests happening simultaneously on the ground. Discover 3D scanning, maps and open standards data to build virtual worlds in the cloud, evaluating safety, identifying perception issues and training AI. Learn about our safety-critical engineering expertise and on-site technical support and global leadership in HD mapping, with the ability to capture and fuse terrestrial and airborne high-resolution imagery and point-cloud data.

AI: How has the auto industry used Hexagon’s manufacturing technologies?

Joshi: From the progressive assembly line to lean manufacturing principles, the automotive industry has always led the way in manufacturing technology. As the industry faces ever-reducing design-to-production times, automotive manufacturers and suppliers have embraced industrial metrology and 3D measurement as enablers of productivity. Recent trends include the move from off-line quality inspection to near-line or in-line measurement techniques, enabling higher sampling rates and faster inspection times. The most advanced automotive OEMs are working to automate inspection and integrate metrology data with product lifecycle management systems, statistical process control and supply chain management software. This actionable information helps inform decision making and find new ways to reduce ramp up times, minimise part rejection and improve the performance of cars, vans, trucks, lorries and other vehicles

We are searching for intelligent, efficient solutions that will not only enhance performance, but benefit people and the planet. Industry 4.0 is evolving and pushing to solve complex challenges, but the catch is that you cannot solve big problems without solving lots of little ones at each step with innovation.

Automotive Industries also caught up with Paolo Guglielmini, President, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division.

AI: Tell us a little about your manufacturing intelligence division.

Guglielmini: Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides engineering, production and quality technology and services to the world’s biggest and most innovative manufacturing leaders around the world, from Audi to Boeing. This division supports the design and engineering phase of the manufacturing process by providing software solutions that enable designers, engineers and analysts to embed quality into product design, ensuring manufacturability and productivity downstream. Our simulation software lets users quickly explore many different scenarios to find the best design, without making expensive and time-consuming physical prototypes.

This April, we launched our latest solution for automated inspection integration projects based on 6DoF laser tracker technology. The WRTL solves common configuration problems faced by customers setting up large, automated inspection systems by removing the need for a cable connecting the laser tracker and the scanner controller, opening up the possibility for the tracker and/or the scanner to be mobile through mounting on an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) or automated guided vehicle (AGV). The system is particularly relevant for the large-scale inspection tasks increasingly seen in the aerospace and wind energy sectors.

AI: How does this technology help?

Guglielmini: Before WRTL, automated inspection used to be limited to stationary cells accomplishing repetitive and specified tasks. We’re now making automated inspection truly mobile, which was the case only for handheld applications before. Inspection can be carried out today here, tomorrow there, without drilling holes on the floor to install robot sliders or rotary tables.

The WRTL is the only scanning solution made for large-volume applications with absolute accuracy and wireless capability. Up to four robot-based scanner systems can work in parallel with the WRTL – up to four trackers and four AMR-based robot-mounted scanners working in simple pairs or in a crossed configuration with each tracker monitoring multiple scanners, optimising field productivity. And thanks to the long range 6DoF capabilities of the AT960 laser tracker, those AMRs will be able to travel up to 30 metres away from the tracker with no interruption or compromise in measurement.