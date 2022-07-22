Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program

Cepton, Inc. a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMTR
lidar solutions, announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a
leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing
services, for the production of its VistaR-X90 lidar, which will be deployed
in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program.
Cepton selected Fabrinet for its deep expertise in advanced optical
packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic
manufacturing services for the production of high-performance, proprietary
assemblies of its Vista-X90 lidars. Trusted by the world’s most demanding
OEMs, Fabrinet is known for its delivery of high-quality complex optical,
mechanical and electrical assemblies for optical communications and
automotive applications. A strategic move, the partnership furthers Cepton’s
goal of making lidar an essential and standard auto part in everyday
consumer vehicles.
Cepton launched initial production of Vista-X90 assemblies at Fabrinet’s
facility in Chonburi, Thailand, which is automotive qualified with IATF
16949 certification, in September 2021.
The Vista-X90 lidar features Cepton’s patented MMT (Micro Motion
Technology), a highly efficient lidar imaging mechanism that enables
long-range and high-resolution 3D imaging through a unique, dense scan
pattern. Free of rotation, mirror and friction, MMT was specifically
designed to address the need of the automotive industry for scalable lidar
solutions that achieve the right balance between performance, reliability
and cost.
In addition to MMT, Vista-X90 also packages Cepton’s proprietary lidar
engine ASICs, designed for optimal illumination control, detection and
signal processing. Utilizing Fabrinet’s expertise in high-volume optical and
opto-electrical manufacturing, Cepton will be able to deliver high-quality
and cost-effective assemblies to ramp up production and achieve scalable
growth.
“At Cepton, our goal is to be the world’s go-to supplier of automotive lidar
solutions, and working with an OEM-trusted and validated manufacturing
partner is a crucial part of that effort,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Co-founder and
CEO of Cepton. “Fabrinet has earned a strong reputation within the
automotive industry with its excellent service and precision-manufacturing
expertise. We are excited to work with Fabrinet to accelerate the production
of our Vista-X90 lidar, as the partnership is a crucial step towards getting
our lidars into an unprecedented volume of automobiles through our flagship
ADAS lidar program.”
“We are excited that Cepton has chosen Fabrinet to manufacture their
flagship lidar program,” said Seamus Grady, CEO at Fabrinet. “With our
advanced manufacturing capabilities and significant expertise, Fabrinet is
well-positioned to support Cepton in ramping production of their ADAS lidar
program. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cepton in pursuit
of their long-term ambitions.”
About Cepton, Inc.
Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive
(ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications.
With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMTR), Cepton aims to take lidar
mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and
reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions
across industries.
Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award
in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to
support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with
all other Top 10 global OEMs.
Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective
experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies,
Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance,
high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and
has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to
automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence
in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global
customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton
on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision
optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to
original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical
communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components,
medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad
range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the
entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering,
supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration,
final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high
complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains
engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the
United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the
United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.