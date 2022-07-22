Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program

Cepton, Inc. a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMTR

lidar solutions, announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a

leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing

services, for the production of its VistaR-X90 lidar, which will be deployed

in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program.

Cepton selected Fabrinet for its deep expertise in advanced optical

packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic

manufacturing services for the production of high-performance, proprietary

assemblies of its Vista-X90 lidars. Trusted by the world’s most demanding

OEMs, Fabrinet is known for its delivery of high-quality complex optical,

mechanical and electrical assemblies for optical communications and

automotive applications. A strategic move, the partnership furthers Cepton’s

goal of making lidar an essential and standard auto part in everyday

consumer vehicles.

Cepton launched initial production of Vista-X90 assemblies at Fabrinet’s

facility in Chonburi, Thailand, which is automotive qualified with IATF

16949 certification, in September 2021.

The Vista-X90 lidar features Cepton’s patented MMT (Micro Motion

Technology), a highly efficient lidar imaging mechanism that enables

long-range and high-resolution 3D imaging through a unique, dense scan

pattern. Free of rotation, mirror and friction, MMT was specifically

designed to address the need of the automotive industry for scalable lidar

solutions that achieve the right balance between performance, reliability

and cost.

In addition to MMT, Vista-X90 also packages Cepton’s proprietary lidar

engine ASICs, designed for optimal illumination control, detection and

signal processing. Utilizing Fabrinet’s expertise in high-volume optical and

opto-electrical manufacturing, Cepton will be able to deliver high-quality

and cost-effective assemblies to ramp up production and achieve scalable

growth.

“At Cepton, our goal is to be the world’s go-to supplier of automotive lidar

solutions, and working with an OEM-trusted and validated manufacturing

partner is a crucial part of that effort,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Co-founder and

CEO of Cepton. “Fabrinet has earned a strong reputation within the

automotive industry with its excellent service and precision-manufacturing

expertise. We are excited to work with Fabrinet to accelerate the production

of our Vista-X90 lidar, as the partnership is a crucial step towards getting

our lidars into an unprecedented volume of automobiles through our flagship

ADAS lidar program.”

“We are excited that Cepton has chosen Fabrinet to manufacture their

flagship lidar program,” said Seamus Grady, CEO at Fabrinet. “With our

advanced manufacturing capabilities and significant expertise, Fabrinet is

well-positioned to support Cepton in ramping production of their ADAS lidar

program. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cepton in pursuit

of their long-term ambitions.”

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive

(ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications.

With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMTR), Cepton aims to take lidar

mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and

reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions

across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award

in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to

support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with

all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective

experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies,

Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance,

high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and

has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to

automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence

in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global

customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton

on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision

optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to

original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical

communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components,

medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad

range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the

entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering,

supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration,

final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high

complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains

engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the

United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the

United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.