Toshiba Materials in Major Investment to Increase Silicon Nitride Ball Production Capacity

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (President: Katsuaki Aoki) today announced a

major investment in a new manufacturing facility for silicon nitride balls

on the same site as its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The project has a

budget of over 5-billion yen (approx. US$38 million) and is expected to see

production start in November 2023. It will increase capacity by 50% against

fiscal year 2021.

Continued advances in automobile electrification requires solutions that go

beyond higher voltage batteries and shorter charging times. One measure to

reduce costs and improve performance is the integration of motors and

inverters. Although this increases risk of electrolytic corrosion[1] in

motor bearings[2], the problem can be overcome with hybrid bearings, which

replace standard steel balls with ceramic balls with steel inner and outer

races. Advantages of high reliability, excellent strength and superior wear

resistance are increasingly positioning ceramic balls as the solution of

choice.

Toshiba Group has long recognized the potential of fine ceramic products,

and won basic patents for silicon nitride compounds as early as 1974. Today,

Toshiba Materials, spun off from Toshiba in October 2003, continues to

advance R&D and manufacturing of silicon nitride balls, recognized for their

reliability and for delivering the highest mechanical performance of any

silicon balls. Its experience and record of success in bearing balls that

meet demands for high speed rotation and anti-electrolytic corrosion,

including machine tools, wind power generators and rolling stock, have won

the company about 50% of the world market[3]. With significant increases in

demand for bearings for electric vehicles on the horizon, Toshiba Materials

has now decided to make this significant investment in increasing capacity.

The new production facility will be built on the company’s headquarters

site, where an old building, no longer in use, will be demolished to make

way for it. The new facility should be seen as the first phase of expansion,

and Toshiba Materials is already considering further expansions to meet

future demand growth.

Toshiba Materials will continue stable supply of high quality products, and

will contribute to increased use of environmentally friendly electric

vehicles.

Features of silicon nitride balls

Low density: less than half the weight of a steel ball of the same size

High heat resistance

Resistant to electrolytic corrosion, as it is an insulator

Resistant to corrosion and rust caused by acids and alkalis

A non-magnetic material, not easily affected by a strong magnetic field

1 Electrolytic corrosion: damage to a bearing caused by a current flowing

through it.

2 Bearing: A part that allows a shaft to rotate smoothly in a machine.

Formed with an inner race, balls, and outer race.

3 Toshiba Materials’ investigation, July 2022

About Toshiba Materials

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (http://www.toshiba-tmat.co.jp /en/) was spun off

from Toshiba Corporation in 2003. With material designing technology as its

core capacity, Toshiba Materials supplies materials and components essential

for society’s development. Main products include metallic materials,

components, fine ceramics parts and chemical materials. In the year ended

March 31, 2021, net sales totaled 24.3 billion yen (approx. USD 210

million).