Element acquires Trialon Corporation

Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired Trialon Corporation
(Trialon), a leading provider of product qualification testing for the
automotive supply chain. The acquisition of Trialon, from Resilience Capital
Partners, further solidifies Element’s leadership in the North American
mobility market, in both the size and breadth of its offering.
This acquisition is part of the significant investment Element is making to
support the automotive industries transition from internal combustion
engines (ICE) to connected, autonomous, sharing/subscription, and
electrification (CASE) vehicles. Over the past three years, Element has
invested over $300M in developing its global Connected Technologies and
Mobility capabilities and services. This includes the recent acquisition of
Energy Assurance, one of the leading independent battery testing operators
in North America.
Trialon holds electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC) approvals for several
large manufacturers. These approvals significantly broaden Element’s ability
to service components, in particular electronic parts, which represent a
fast-growing segment within the market.
With the acquisition of Trialon, Element will build a North American Center
of Excellence for battery testing, automotive EMC and electric drive train
testing. This will form a nucleus to support the CASE market growth in the
ever-important home of the American automotive manufacturers – Detroit,
Michigan.
Headquartered in Auburn Hills, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, Trialon’s team
of 340 experts deliver a full range of product qualification testing,
including environmental, EMC, vibration and materials testing. Trialon has
three laboratories – in Burton and Auburn Hills, Michigan, and in Kokomo,
Indiana, with over 200,000 sq.ft of space. Trialon’s specialists also
perform and manage testing programs in customer facilities.
Rick Sluiters, Executive Vice President of Americas at Element, said: “I am
delighted to welcome Trialon to the Element Group. Trialon supports
customers throughout the product development cycle, and this acquisition
will increase the breadth of services on offer to support the energy
transition market and the growing demand for higher performance batteries.
“This acquisition builds on our existing battery testing capabilities, which
were recently bolstered by the acquisition of Energy Assurance, one of the
leading independent battery testing operators in North America.”
Jacob Farmer, CEO, Trialon, said: “This is a transformational transaction
that will deliver significant benefits to all of our stakeholders. Trialon’s
diverse portfolio of highly complementary products and services, uniquely
positions the combined organization to innovate and grow in the rapidly
evolving transportation markets. This acquisition is an exciting step
forward for our people, businesses employees and customers.”
About Element
The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world’s leading global
providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse
range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply
chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK,
Element’s c.7,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, working in our
global network of over 200 laboratories, support customers from early R&D,
through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their
products are safe and sustainable, and achieve market access.
In 2021, Element set out its new, industry leading environmental
commitments, adopting science-based targets and committing to net zero
emissions across its entire global business by 2035. These environmental
commitments follow Element’s achievement of the highest ESG ranking in the
testing, inspection and certification industry from Sustainalytics, a global
leader in ESG research and data.