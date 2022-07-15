Element acquires Trialon Corporation

Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired Trialon Corporation

(Trialon), a leading provider of product qualification testing for the

automotive supply chain. The acquisition of Trialon, from Resilience Capital

Partners, further solidifies Element’s leadership in the North American

mobility market, in both the size and breadth of its offering.

This acquisition is part of the significant investment Element is making to

support the automotive industries transition from internal combustion

engines (ICE) to connected, autonomous, sharing/subscription, and

electrification (CASE) vehicles. Over the past three years, Element has

invested over $300M in developing its global Connected Technologies and

Mobility capabilities and services. This includes the recent acquisition of

Energy Assurance, one of the leading independent battery testing operators

in North America.

Trialon holds electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC) approvals for several

large manufacturers. These approvals significantly broaden Element’s ability

to service components, in particular electronic parts, which represent a

fast-growing segment within the market.

With the acquisition of Trialon, Element will build a North American Center

of Excellence for battery testing, automotive EMC and electric drive train

testing. This will form a nucleus to support the CASE market growth in the

ever-important home of the American automotive manufacturers – Detroit,

Michigan.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, Trialon’s team

of 340 experts deliver a full range of product qualification testing,

including environmental, EMC, vibration and materials testing. Trialon has

three laboratories – in Burton and Auburn Hills, Michigan, and in Kokomo,

Indiana, with over 200,000 sq.ft of space. Trialon’s specialists also

perform and manage testing programs in customer facilities.

Rick Sluiters, Executive Vice President of Americas at Element, said: “I am

delighted to welcome Trialon to the Element Group. Trialon supports

customers throughout the product development cycle, and this acquisition

will increase the breadth of services on offer to support the energy

transition market and the growing demand for higher performance batteries.

“This acquisition builds on our existing battery testing capabilities, which

were recently bolstered by the acquisition of Energy Assurance, one of the

leading independent battery testing operators in North America.”

Jacob Farmer, CEO, Trialon, said: “This is a transformational transaction

that will deliver significant benefits to all of our stakeholders. Trialon’s

diverse portfolio of highly complementary products and services, uniquely

positions the combined organization to innovate and grow in the rapidly

evolving transportation markets. This acquisition is an exciting step

forward for our people, businesses employees and customers.”

About Element

The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world’s leading global

providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse

range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply

chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK,

Element’s c.7,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, working in our

global network of over 200 laboratories, support customers from early R&D,

through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their

products are safe and sustainable, and achieve market access.

In 2021, Element set out its new, industry leading environmental

commitments, adopting science-based targets and committing to net zero

emissions across its entire global business by 2035. These environmental

commitments follow Element’s achievement of the highest ESG ranking in the

testing, inspection and certification industry from Sustainalytics, a global

leader in ESG research and data.