Allison Transmission Selected to Propel New M88A3 HERCULES Prototype Vehicles

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional
and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and
tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles
will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the U.S. Army’s new
M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation
System) prototype vehicle.
This initiative is consistent with the Army’s continued investments in
combat readiness and fleet modernization and represents more than $37
million in engineering design, development, fabrication, testing, and
demonstration funds for Allison’s X1100TM-5B for the M88A3 HERCULES
prototype vehicles through 2023. A decision by the Army to transition to
production is expected in early 2024. Currently, there are more than 900 M88
vehicles in the U.S. Army.
Today, the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank requires two M88A2 heavy tracked
recovery vehicles to tow the vehicle. The U.S. Army modernization program’s
goal is to regain single vehicle recovery of the Army’s heaviest tracked
vehicle providing more efficient use of resources.
At the heart of the planned prototype improvements is Allison’s X1100-5B
automatic transmission. The X1100-5B is a reliable, durable propulsion
system based on the proven Abrams Main Battle Tank drivetrain solution. In
addition to the transmission, Allison will provide its new advanced
electronic controls system as well as new final drive components to meet the
needs of the recovery vehicle application.
“This program demonstrates Allison’s long-term strategic relationship with
the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to
excellence,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at
Allison Transmission. “Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans
over 75 years and enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested X1100
transmission design will further support the Army’s needs for decades to
come.”
Since 1946, Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense to develop
propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets
that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a
transmission, electric hybrid, or electric propulsion solution specifically
for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully
customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime
and increased ability to accomplish mission objectives.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of
propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest
global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions
that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide
variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse,
construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach),
motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and
construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and
tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,
Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has
regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing
facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering
resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis,
Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison
also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional
and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and
tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles
will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the U.S. Army’s new
M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation
System) prototype vehicle.
This initiative is consistent with the Army’s continued investments in
combat readiness and fleet modernization and represents more than $37
million in engineering design, development, fabrication, testing, and
demonstration funds for Allison’s X1100TM-5B for the M88A3 HERCULES
prototype vehicles through 2023. A decision by the Army to transition to
production is expected in early 2024. Currently, there are more than 900 M88
vehicles in the U.S. Army.
Today, the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank requires two M88A2 heavy tracked
recovery vehicles to tow the vehicle. The U.S. Army modernization program’s
goal is to regain single vehicle recovery of the Army’s heaviest tracked
vehicle providing more efficient use of resources.
At the heart of the planned prototype improvements is Allison’s X1100-5B
automatic transmission. The X1100-5B is a reliable, durable propulsion
system based on the proven Abrams Main Battle Tank drivetrain solution. In
addition to the transmission, Allison will provide its new advanced
electronic controls system as well as new final drive components to meet the
needs of the recovery vehicle application.
“This program demonstrates Allison’s long-term strategic relationship with
the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to
excellence,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at
Allison Transmission. “Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans
over 75 years and enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested X1100
transmission design will further support the Army’s needs for decades to
come.”
Since 1946, Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense to develop
propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets
that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a
transmission, electric hybrid, or electric propulsion solution specifically
for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully
customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime
and increased ability to accomplish mission objectives.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of
propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest
global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions
that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide
variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse,
construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach),
motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and
construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and
tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,
Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has
regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing
facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering
resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis,
Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison
also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.