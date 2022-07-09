Allison Transmission Selected to Propel New M88A3 HERCULES Prototype Vehicles

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional

and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and

tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles

will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the U.S. Army’s new

M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation

System) prototype vehicle.

This initiative is consistent with the Army’s continued investments in

combat readiness and fleet modernization and represents more than $37

million in engineering design, development, fabrication, testing, and

demonstration funds for Allison’s X1100TM-5B for the M88A3 HERCULES

prototype vehicles through 2023. A decision by the Army to transition to

production is expected in early 2024. Currently, there are more than 900 M88

vehicles in the U.S. Army.

Today, the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank requires two M88A2 heavy tracked

recovery vehicles to tow the vehicle. The U.S. Army modernization program’s

goal is to regain single vehicle recovery of the Army’s heaviest tracked

vehicle providing more efficient use of resources.

At the heart of the planned prototype improvements is Allison’s X1100-5B

automatic transmission. The X1100-5B is a reliable, durable propulsion

system based on the proven Abrams Main Battle Tank drivetrain solution. In

addition to the transmission, Allison will provide its new advanced

electronic controls system as well as new final drive components to meet the

needs of the recovery vehicle application.

“This program demonstrates Allison’s long-term strategic relationship with

the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to

excellence,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at

Allison Transmission. “Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans

over 75 years and enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested X1100

transmission design will further support the Army’s needs for decades to

come.”

Since 1946, Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense to develop

propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets

that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a

transmission, electric hybrid, or electric propulsion solution specifically

for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully

customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime

and increased ability to accomplish mission objectives.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of

propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest

global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions

that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide

variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse,

construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach),

motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and

construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and

tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,

Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has

regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing

facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering

resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis,

Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison

also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations

