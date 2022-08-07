Ingevity enters battery electric vehicle market, invests $60 million in lithium-ion anode materials producer, Nexeon, and secures future activated carbon supply relationship

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance
the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we
develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve
complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two
reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty
chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes
high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of
demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and
production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks,
coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce
gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina,
Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs
approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com <http://www.ingevity.com>