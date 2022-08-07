Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG Receives AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company,

announced it has received an AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award from the Center of

Automotive Management (CAM) and Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) for its

Allegro Premium cleaning system – a software-controlled cleaning system for

autonomous drive and Advanced Driver-Assisted Systems (ADAS)–equipped

vehicles. After an extensive study conducted by CAM and PWC, Kautex was

selected from a pool of about 400 suppliers to receive this prestigious

award. The award ceremony was held during PWC’s Digital Automotive Talk held

in July in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kautex’s Allegro Premium cleaning system is rooted in Kautex Clear Vision

Systems’ (CVS) existing expertise in cleaning system hardware. Allegro

Premium combines this capability with software designed to identify the best

cleaning strategy depending on the travel conditions and the obstruction on

the sensor. The system considers specific cleaning conditions such as speed,

weather, temperature, dirt or debris, to instantly determine the proper

cleaning function. Allegro Premium also offers additional benefits including

predictive features, reduced weight, improved water efficiency and product

durability, and flexible designs based on the customer’s input. The result

is an enhanced cleaning system that helps ensure the availability of

assistance systems in all weather conditions, improving vehicle performance

and safety for the passengers.

“As we move to more advanced levels of autonomous driving, the need for

sensor cleaning becomes more evident, as any debris on the sensor will

impact the sensors’ performance – and ultimately, the performance of the

vehicle,” said Javier Bayod, vice president of Kautex CVS. “Our team has

spent a lot of time listening to customers to understand their needs and

proactively design a cleaning system that can scale with their autonomous

driving capabilities. We are very proud to be named by CAM and PWC as an

awardee of their AutomotiveINNOVATIONS award this year.”

Kautex’s development and testing programs were also considered as part of

the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS award. The team conducts extensive development and

testing under numerous system parameters and environmental conditions to

understand the best cleaning approach for each. This data is then

transferred into an algorithm that controls the cleaning system. Further

testing is conducted via their unique test bench and test chamber which

allows Kautex CVS to control, monitor and record all relevant process

parameters for a single design. The system can test the impact of specific

environmental conditions, including temperatures and vehicle speeds. The

test chamber was created in partnership with Kautex’s Innovations

department.

“In this age of disruption, innovation will ensure a company’s future

success,” said Carsten Elsasser, Kautex’s director, Innovation and Strategy.

“By working closely with our customer-facing sales and engineering teams, we

learn details about our customers’ unmet needs that we incorporate into our

testing and design. The result is an outstanding product that meets – or

exceeds – what many customers are looking for with regards to advanced

cleaning solutions.”

For 11 years, CAM and PWC have sponsored the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards to

seek out and recognize outstanding innovative performance by companies

within the automotive industry.

About Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

At Kautex, we are driving the future. As a Tier One automotive supplier with

more than 30 plants in 14 countries, Kautex designs, develops and

manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning

solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic

industrial packaging solutions. A pioneer in the design and manufacture of

automotive plastic fuel systems, Kautex is expanding its portfolio to offer

smart products and data-driven services to our customers, including smart

fuel systems, thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery

systems. From a lightweight battery system to a hybrid fuel system to

autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems, Kautex is committed to pioneering

solutions for the era of new mobility.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network

of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers

with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world

for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen,

Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more

information, visit: www.textron.com