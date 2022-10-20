Automotive Industries Newsletter: Exclusive Interview With Gino Ferru, Senior Vice President & EMEAR General Manager, HERE Technologies

Onboard mapping technology has evolved from an electronic version of a map to being an integral element of the systems controlling autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Global demand for high definition (HD) maps for autonomous vehicles is predicted to grow from US$1.4 billion in 2021 to US$16.9 Billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. Automotive Industries (AI) asked Gino Ferru, Senior Vice Pres ident & EMEAR General Manager, HERE Technologies, why there was a move to cloud-based mapping systems Ai EXCLUSIVE: https://www.ai-online.com/ 2022/06/here-technologies- maps-at-the-heart-of-software- defined-vehicles/ Chemistry is set to play an even greater role in the evolution of passenger and freight vehicles, with new materials being developed to help solve mobility challenges. When it comes to passenger vehicles, the customer expects the vehicle to have an appealing exterior and interior, it must be comfortable and it must be safe. At the same time, the end of the era of cheap fossil fuels and the need to alleviate climate change call for more efficient vehicles with lower emissions. To meet these requirements, the automotive industry needs to continue to innovate. Modern vehicle components are already heavily based on chemical products and solutions. One of the leaders in the industry is BASF, which develops and supplies engineering plastics and polyurethane solutions that enable vehicles to be built more efficiently and with a lower environmental impact. Automotive Industries (AI) asked Dr. Thomas Bayerl, Segment Marketing Manager for Automotive E&E applications BASF, how the BASF Engineering plastics powertrain experience points the way for the next generation of automotive applications in e-mobility. BREAKING NEWS: https://www.ai-online.com/ 2020/03/the-chemistry-behind- automotive-innovation-by-nick- palmen/ HxGN Live Global, a bi-annual, flagship conference, was recently held in Las Vegas. One of the key milestones of the event was the premier keynote from Ola Rollén, Hexagon President & CEO, who opened HxGN Live for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. The keynote was titled, “What Stands in the Way Becomes the Way”, and it set the tone for the conference with a message of resilience, responsibility and thought leadership. The focus was on moving forward in a world radically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and seizing the opportunity to create a new paradigm where sustainability and profitability can coexist. HxGN LIVE Global 2022 Keynote – What Stands in the Way Becomes the Way VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.ai-online.com/ 2022/06/hexagon-ab-thank-you- for-making-hxgn-live-global- 2022-so-special/ Automotive Industries, Nick Palmen asked Ignazio Dentici, VP Global eMobility Practice Lead at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, whether traditional auto OEMs risk being blindsided by new entrants from consumer tech industries. Dentici: These new players come from industries where the technology cycles are much faster than in the traditional automotive industry. They are setting new benchmarks for development and technology support, as well as manufacturing models and time to market. Basically, it is because they think differently. They start from a blank sheet. A completely new skateboard platform with a total new approach to the cost of the vehicle itself. More: https://www.ai-online.com/ 2022/05/adapting-to-the-new- manufacturing-world-order/