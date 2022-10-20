Automotive & Transportation Technology Innovators Honored in Third Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that

recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global

automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the

winners of its third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program,

representing the best in next-generation transportation technology solutions

around the world.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct

the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and

transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric

Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic

Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500

nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The global transportation industry is predicted to reach a value of $7.8

trillion by 2027. As this industry grows, innovative technology will be

necessary to help solve pressing issues such as traffic congestion, delivery

costs, unpredictable travel patterns, and more in order for transportation

to work more efficiently and react to real-time changes in conditions,” said

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the

automotive and transportation industry rapidly evolves, new breakthrough

technology will literally ‘drive’ the revolution. The future of

transportation is electrified, autonomous, shared, and connected, and this

years’ AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the best in these new

technologies. We are thrilled to recognize our breakthrough automotive and

transportation technology innovators in our 2022 awards program.”

AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners were evaluated by an independent panel

of judges within the automotive space. The winning products and companies

were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and

technologically advanced products and services.

2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Car

Driver Safety Solution of the Year: EquipmentShare Advanced

Driver-assistance System of the Year: BMW Overall Connected Company of the

Year: VNC Automotive Overall Connected Solution of the Year: Sonatus

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year: L&T Technology Services Overall

Charging Station Technology of the Year: ADS-TEC Energy

Engine Tech

Fuel Efficiency Solution of the Year: TOYOTA Engine Tech Innovation of the

Year: Exro Technologies

Automotive CyberSecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: C2A Security Automotive

Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Argus Cyber Security

Navigation and Mapping

Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox

Car Sharing and Ride Hailing

Car Sharing Service of the Year: GIG Car Share Cars-as-a-service (CaaS)

Solution of the Year: Ridecell Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year:

AUTOCRYPT Ride Hailing Company of the Year: LYFT

Sensor Technology

Automotive Sensor Hardware Solution of the Year: Cepton

Traffic Tech

Traffic Tech Company of the Year: AEye

Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

V2I Innovation of the Year: Electreon

Vehicle Telematics

Usage-based Insurance Solution of the Year: High Definition Vehicle

Insurance Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Cambridge Mobile

Telematics

Fleet and Transportation Management

Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Tenna Fleet Management Solution of

the Year: Trimble Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: Otonomo Overall

Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio

Autonomous Driving Technology

Lidar Solution of the Year: indie Semiconductor Autonomous Vehicle

Technology of the Year: Nexteer Automotive

Industry Leadership

Car Buying App of the Year: MintList

Best Use of AI in AutoTech: Aurora Labs AutoTech CEO of the Year: Amir

Hever, UVeye Overall AutoTech Company of the Year: Sibros

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough a leading market intelligence and recognition

platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech

Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive

and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the

world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public

recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in

categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech,

Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle

Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com