Automotive & Transportation Technology Innovators Honored in Third Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that
recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global
automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the
winners of its third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program,
representing the best in next-generation transportation technology solutions
around the world.
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct
the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and
transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric
Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic
Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500
nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“The global transportation industry is predicted to reach a value of $7.8
trillion by 2027. As this industry grows, innovative technology will be
necessary to help solve pressing issues such as traffic congestion, delivery
costs, unpredictable travel patterns, and more in order for transportation
to work more efficiently and react to real-time changes in conditions,” said
Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the
automotive and transportation industry rapidly evolves, new breakthrough
technology will literally ‘drive’ the revolution. The future of
transportation is electrified, autonomous, shared, and connected, and this
years’ AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the best in these new
technologies. We are thrilled to recognize our breakthrough automotive and
transportation technology innovators in our 2022 awards program.”
AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners were evaluated by an independent panel
of judges within the automotive space. The winning products and companies
were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and
technologically advanced products and services.
2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Connected Car
Driver Safety Solution of the Year: EquipmentShare Advanced
Driver-assistance System of the Year: BMW Overall Connected Company of the
Year: VNC Automotive Overall Connected Solution of the Year: Sonatus
Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year: L&T Technology Services Overall
Charging Station Technology of the Year: ADS-TEC Energy
Engine Tech
Fuel Efficiency Solution of the Year: TOYOTA Engine Tech Innovation of the
Year: Exro Technologies
Automotive CyberSecurity
Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: C2A Security Automotive
Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Argus Cyber Security
Navigation and Mapping
Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox
Car Sharing and Ride Hailing
Car Sharing Service of the Year: GIG Car Share Cars-as-a-service (CaaS)
Solution of the Year: Ridecell Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year:
AUTOCRYPT Ride Hailing Company of the Year: LYFT
Sensor Technology
Automotive Sensor Hardware Solution of the Year: Cepton
Traffic Tech
Traffic Tech Company of the Year: AEye
Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure
V2I Innovation of the Year: Electreon
Vehicle Telematics
Usage-based Insurance Solution of the Year: High Definition Vehicle
Insurance Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Cambridge Mobile
Telematics
Fleet and Transportation Management
Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Tenna Fleet Management Solution of
the Year: Trimble Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: Otonomo Overall
Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio
Autonomous Driving Technology
Lidar Solution of the Year: indie Semiconductor Autonomous Vehicle
Technology of the Year: Nexteer Automotive
Industry Leadership
Car Buying App of the Year: MintList
Best Use of AI in AutoTech: Aurora Labs AutoTech CEO of the Year: Amir
Hever, UVeye Overall AutoTech Company of the Year: Sibros
