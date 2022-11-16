Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New 650V and 750V Automotive Qualified αSiC MOSFETs for Industrial and Electric Vehicle Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer,

developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors,

power ICs, and digital power products, today announced its new

industry-leading 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform for both industrial and

automotive applications. The 650V SiC MOSFETs are ideal switching solutions

for industrial applications such as solar inverters, motor drives,

industrial power supplies, and new energy storage systems, while the

AEC-Q101 qualified 750V SiC MOSFET line is targeted for the high-reliability

needs in electric vehicle (EV) systems such as the on-board charger (OBC)

and the main traction inverter.

The new AOM015V75X2Q 750V αSiC MOSFET expands on the existing

second-generation 1200V αSiC MOSFET and diode products with an

industry-leading low RDS(ON) down to 15mΩ in a standard TO-247-4L package

while maintaining a recommended +15V gate drive voltage to ensure the

broadest compatibility with existing gate driver solutions. Due to the

minimized internal gate resistance and optimized cell design, AOS designed

these devices to exhibit ultra-fast switching speeds that are fully

controllable with an external gate resistor. This benefit is also noticeable

in standard switching figures-of-merit (FoM) such as RON x QGD and RON x QRR

that are improved compared to existing 750V SiC MOSFET solutions.

Highlighting the advantages of these new αSiC MOSFETs is the breakthrough

performance increase in short circuit withstand time (SCWT) for planar SiC

MOSFETs. For many applications, and especially in EV inverters, a longer

SCWT can greatly improve the system’s ruggedness and give developers more

flexibility in design. In order to achieve an increase in SCWT, it is

typically necessary to also significantly increase the die size of the

product, which can impact overall system costs. In AOS tests, these new 750V

MOSFETs have maintained a similar or lower RON x A while demonstrating a

greater than 40% increase in SCWT when compared to similarly-sized

competitive products.

“We are very excited to follow up on our successful 1200V αSiC MOSFETs with

these automotive-grade 650V and 750V products. Our industrial, renewable

energy, and xEV customers will now have a complete portfolio available to

select the right solution that supports their wide range of product power

levels at an even higher performance and efficiency level,” said David

Sheridan, Vice President of SiC products at AOS.

Technical Highlights:

650V αSiC MOSFETs are qualified for industrial use

750V αSiC MOSFETs are AEC-Q101 Qualified for xEV applications and PPAP

capable

RDS,ON available down to 15mΩ

Low Qrr and robust body diode

Maximum operating junction temperature to 175°C

Along with today’s announced 650V and 750V SiC MOSFETs, AOS is exhibiting

its broad portfolio of advanced semiconductor solutions at the electronica

conference, November 15-18, Booth C4-102 at the Trade Fair Messe.

Pricing and Availability

The initial 750V automotive series αSiC MOSFET products (AOM015V75X2Q,

AOM060V75X2Q), and industrial 650V series (AOM015V65X2, AOM060V65X2) will be

available for orders in Q4/2022. Please contact your local sales

representative for pricing.

