Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New 650V and 750V Automotive Qualified αSiC MOSFETs for Industrial and Electric Vehicle Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer,
developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors,
power ICs, and digital power products, today announced its new
industry-leading 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform for both industrial and
automotive applications. The 650V SiC MOSFETs are ideal switching solutions
for industrial applications such as solar inverters, motor drives,
industrial power supplies, and new energy storage systems, while the
AEC-Q101 qualified 750V SiC MOSFET line is targeted for the high-reliability
needs in electric vehicle (EV) systems such as the on-board charger (OBC)
and the main traction inverter.
The new AOM015V75X2Q 750V αSiC MOSFET expands on the existing
second-generation 1200V αSiC MOSFET and diode products with an
industry-leading low RDS(ON) down to 15mΩ in a standard TO-247-4L package
while maintaining a recommended +15V gate drive voltage to ensure the
broadest compatibility with existing gate driver solutions. Due to the
minimized internal gate resistance and optimized cell design, AOS designed
these devices to exhibit ultra-fast switching speeds that are fully
controllable with an external gate resistor. This benefit is also noticeable
in standard switching figures-of-merit (FoM) such as RON x QGD and RON x QRR
that are improved compared to existing 750V SiC MOSFET solutions.
Highlighting the advantages of these new αSiC MOSFETs is the breakthrough
performance increase in short circuit withstand time (SCWT) for planar SiC
MOSFETs. For many applications, and especially in EV inverters, a longer
SCWT can greatly improve the system’s ruggedness and give developers more
flexibility in design. In order to achieve an increase in SCWT, it is
typically necessary to also significantly increase the die size of the
product, which can impact overall system costs. In AOS tests, these new 750V
MOSFETs have maintained a similar or lower RON x A while demonstrating a
greater than 40% increase in SCWT when compared to similarly-sized
competitive products.
“We are very excited to follow up on our successful 1200V αSiC MOSFETs with
these automotive-grade 650V and 750V products. Our industrial, renewable
energy, and xEV customers will now have a complete portfolio available to
select the right solution that supports their wide range of product power
levels at an even higher performance and efficiency level,” said David
Sheridan, Vice President of SiC products at AOS.
Technical Highlights:
650V αSiC MOSFETs are qualified for industrial use
750V αSiC MOSFETs are AEC-Q101 Qualified for xEV applications and PPAP
capable
RDS,ON available down to 15mΩ
Low Qrr and robust body diode
Maximum operating junction temperature to 175°C
Along with today’s announced 650V and 750V SiC MOSFETs, AOS is exhibiting
its broad portfolio of advanced semiconductor solutions at the electronica
conference, November 15-18, Booth C4-102 at the Trade Fair Messe.
Pricing and Availability
The initial 750V automotive series αSiC MOSFET products (AOM015V75X2Q,
AOM060V75X2Q), and industrial 650V series (AOM015V65X2, AOM060V65X2) will be
available for orders in Q4/2022. Please contact your local sales
representative for pricing.
