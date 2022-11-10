AMP’s Innovative Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions Utilize Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide Devices

AMP, a global leader in connected battery management and charging
technologies for electric mobility, today announced the integration of
Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP’s e-mobility Energy
Management Unit. Using Wolfspeed’s innovative Silicon Carbide technology
allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.
“At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle
electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another U.S.-based company
on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow,” said Jiaqi Liang,
VP of hardware engineering at AMP. “The use of Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide
in AMP’s Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and
efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All
are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space,
charging time, and lower cost.”
AMP’s market-ready energy management solution integrates ultra-fast DC
charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional on-board AC charging into a single
platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and
performance of batteries.
“AMP’s integration of our technology signals continued growth for Silicon
Carbide in the automotive industry,” said Jay Cameron, SVP and general
manager, Power at Wolfspeed. “The expansion of our automotive-qualified 650V
and 1200V E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFET portfolio allows AMP to easily
deploy their products for either 400V or 800V systems.”
Wolfspeed’s E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive
applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard
battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC converters.
