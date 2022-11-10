AMP’s Innovative Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions Utilize Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide Devices

AMP, a global leader in connected battery management and charging

technologies for electric mobility, today announced the integration of

Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP’s e-mobility Energy

Management Unit. Using Wolfspeed’s innovative Silicon Carbide technology

allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.

“At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle

electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another U.S.-based company

on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow,” said Jiaqi Liang,

VP of hardware engineering at AMP. “The use of Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide

in AMP’s Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and

efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All

are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space,

charging time, and lower cost.”

AMP’s market-ready energy management solution integrates ultra-fast DC

charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional on-board AC charging into a single

platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and

performance of batteries.

“AMP’s integration of our technology signals continued growth for Silicon

Carbide in the automotive industry,” said Jay Cameron, SVP and general

manager, Power at Wolfspeed. “The expansion of our automotive-qualified 650V

and 1200V E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFET portfolio allows AMP to easily

deploy their products for either 400V or 800V systems.”

Wolfspeed’s E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive

applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard

battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC converters.

About Wolfspeed:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon

Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for

efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product

families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices

targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging,

5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the

power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration, and a passion for

innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com

About AMP:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Detroit, Bengaluru, London,

Stuttgart and Shanghai, AMP is a global leader in energy management

solutions for electric mobility applications. Since 2017, AMP has advanced

charging and battery management technologies through industry-leading

software, hardware and cloud intelligence.

To learn more, visit AMP at www.amp.tech