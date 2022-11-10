Building cars in the metaverse? Bosch, LeanIX advance digital transformation in automotive industry

Traditional vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and partners in the
automotive industry all agree: Software will define the car of the future.
To meet the demands of this disruptive vision, the entire industry needs to
join forces. In that spirit, the global digital.auto initiative was launched
today at Bosch ConnectedWorld in Berlin. LeanIX, a specialist in enabling
continuous transformation across organizations, is one of the initiators of
digital.auto along with Robert Bosch and Dassault Systèmes.
The automotive industry long ago adopted digital technologies. Today
companies in the industry face a new, more pressing challenge: They must
transform themselves into technology companies. digital.auto aims to support
companies as they adopt this digital-first approach. Designed as an open
ecosystem, the initiative will focus on concrete use cases to facilitate the
introduction and application of innovative, digital methods across every
aspect of the industry.
One particular challenge in the automotive industry is the close
coordination of software development and the physical development of
vehicles given that the two value streams take place at extremely different
speeds. While long runtimes and costly prototypes characterize the physical
value stream, agile software development in the digital value stream ensures
very short development cycles. Since these value streams depend on and
interact with one another, the differences must be reconciled. LeanIX will
address this as part of the digital.auto initiative by applying its
expertise in Value Stream Management to model and manage a variety of
possible value streams.
LeanIX CEO André Christ had the following to say on the company’s
commitment: “Value Stream Management focuses on software development. We
link teams and the technologies they use to business goals. We create
end-to-end transparency about the delivery of software – from code to
business results. For digital.auto, we also use this data-driven approach to
provide actionable insights into the value contribution of tools and various
processes. digital.auto aims to drive the transformation of an entire
industry. Our products are designed to enable continuous transformation in
organizations. That’s why we fully support this new industry-wide
initiative.”
About digital.auto
digital.auto is an industry-wide initiative enabling the automotive industry
to establish a new, digital-first approach for the creation of
next-generation customer experiences and data-driven mobility services.
Designed as an open ecosystem with a very use-case-centric approach,
digital.auto is bringing together automotive original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and partners to drive transformation of the
industry.
The global initiative builds on two key pillars of automotive technology
development: the software-defined vehicle (SDV) and standardized vehicle
APIs. digital.auto aims to combine existing standards with appropriate
methods and best practices to translate technology into business value.
Co-initiators include Robert Bosch GmbH as well as software companies
Dassault Systèmes and LeanIX. The initiative is hosted by Heilbronn-based
Ferdinand-Steinbeis-Institut (FSTI) as a neutral, non-profit facilitator and
was launched in November 2022. For more details, please visit
http://press.digital.auto.
About LeanIX
LeanIX’s Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and
Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance.
Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX’s
automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS
Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make
sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds
of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox,
Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with
offices in Boston and around the world. For more details, please visit
www.leanix.net