Building cars in the metaverse? Bosch, LeanIX advance digital transformation in automotive industry

Traditional vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and partners in the

automotive industry all agree: Software will define the car of the future.

To meet the demands of this disruptive vision, the entire industry needs to

join forces. In that spirit, the global digital.auto initiative was launched

today at Bosch ConnectedWorld in Berlin. LeanIX, a specialist in enabling

continuous transformation across organizations, is one of the initiators of

digital.auto along with Robert Bosch and Dassault Systèmes.

The automotive industry long ago adopted digital technologies. Today

companies in the industry face a new, more pressing challenge: They must

transform themselves into technology companies. digital.auto aims to support

companies as they adopt this digital-first approach. Designed as an open

ecosystem, the initiative will focus on concrete use cases to facilitate the

introduction and application of innovative, digital methods across every

aspect of the industry.

One particular challenge in the automotive industry is the close

coordination of software development and the physical development of

vehicles given that the two value streams take place at extremely different

speeds. While long runtimes and costly prototypes characterize the physical

value stream, agile software development in the digital value stream ensures

very short development cycles. Since these value streams depend on and

interact with one another, the differences must be reconciled. LeanIX will

address this as part of the digital.auto initiative by applying its

expertise in Value Stream Management to model and manage a variety of

possible value streams.

LeanIX CEO André Christ had the following to say on the company’s

commitment: “Value Stream Management focuses on software development. We

link teams and the technologies they use to business goals. We create

end-to-end transparency about the delivery of software – from code to

business results. For digital.auto, we also use this data-driven approach to

provide actionable insights into the value contribution of tools and various

processes. digital.auto aims to drive the transformation of an entire

industry. Our products are designed to enable continuous transformation in

organizations. That’s why we fully support this new industry-wide

initiative.”

About digital.auto

digital.auto is an industry-wide initiative enabling the automotive industry

to establish a new, digital-first approach for the creation of

next-generation customer experiences and data-driven mobility services.

Designed as an open ecosystem with a very use-case-centric approach,

digital.auto is bringing together automotive original equipment

manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and partners to drive transformation of the

industry.

The global initiative builds on two key pillars of automotive technology

development: the software-defined vehicle (SDV) and standardized vehicle

APIs. digital.auto aims to combine existing standards with appropriate

methods and best practices to translate technology into business value.

Co-initiators include Robert Bosch GmbH as well as software companies

Dassault Systèmes and LeanIX. The initiative is hosted by Heilbronn-based

Ferdinand-Steinbeis-Institut (FSTI) as a neutral, non-profit facilitator and

was launched in November 2022. For more details, please visit

http://press.digital.auto.

About LeanIX

LeanIX’s Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and

Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance.

Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX’s

automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS

Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make

sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds

of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox,

Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with

offices in Boston and around the world. For more details, please visit

www.leanix.net