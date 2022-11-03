Bolder Industries Announces Key Partnerships to Launch First E.U. Facility in the Port of Antwerp

Bolder Industries, Inc., the circular solutions provider for rubber,
plastics, and petrochemical industries, announced today partnerships with
Antea Group, Cyclops, and OSQB as Bolder establishes its global footprint
with their first E.U. facility at the NextGen District in the Port of
Antwerp, Belgium. These partnerships ensure Bolder’s development plans
remain on track for commercial operations to begin in 2024, significantly
increasing the volume of sustainable BolderBlackR and BolderOilT available
to their customers in Europe and beyond.
The Antea Group was instrumental in helping Bolder identify its E.U.
location and will support permitting moving forward. The partnership
considered multiple European locations and selected the Port of Antwerp for
its dedication to sustainability, partnerships with other circular
organizations, access to canals and rail systems, and proximity to Bolder’s
growing client roster.
“Bolder made a smart move by developing in this specific location near the
largest petrochemical cluster in Europe – the multimodal transport
possibilities, and the site’s focus on circular economy make it the ideal
choice,” said Jan Parys, General Manager of Antea Group Belgium. “We are
pleased to guide Bolder Industries through the entire permitting process. It
is yet another step towards building a sustainably growing port and a
liveable city of Antwerp.”
Bolder Industries will base the Belgium facility’s design on its highly
successful U.S. plant in Missouri and its second, larger facility in Terre
Haute, Indiana. Phase 1 of Bolder’s Antwerp location will house three
reactors on site, which will process approximately over 3 million
end-of-life tires per year and dramatically increase production volumes for
BolderBlackR and BolderOilT to satisfy increasing market demand for these
sustainable, circular raw materials. Additionally, this location will
bolster Bolder Industries’ environmental savings by using 98% less CO2 and
85% less water and energy than traditional methods of virgin carbon black
production while utilizing 98% of every scrap tire.
Cyclops was chosen as Bolder’s project management partner for their
experience with industrial recycling facilities and commitment to a
transition towards a climate-neutral society.
“Our partnership with Bolder Industries, one of the first two companies to
build on the Antwerp NextGen District, gives us the opportunity to make a
difference as a company and work towards a better future,” said CEO Cyclops,
Ruth Van Hellemont.
Bolder selected OSQB for the build-out of the site due to their ability to
deliver architecture, structural engineering, and technical engineering
disciplines under one roof.
“The road to sustainable tires is only possible if we move towards full
recycling of tire waste. We are excited to partner with Bolder in building
the new recycling plants for Antwerp where we will apply BolderBlack-made
rubber and plastics materials in the architectural concept, showcasing the
versatility of the product”, said Tanguy Oosterlynck, Founder of OSQB
Architects.
“Antea Group, OSQB, and Cyclops are the ideal partners to bring Bolder
Industries Belgium to fruition. They’re as ambitious and committed to
solving environmental issues as we are and they have proven success in
building projects similar to ours-smoothly and effectively,” said Wim van
Den Broeck, Director of Project Development for Bolder Industries. Wim, a
native of Antwerp, joined the Bolder team earlier in 2022, bringing
experience in plastics pyrolysis and deep expertise in local development and
logistics from his work on infrastructure projects in the city of Antwerp
and industrial projects in the Port of Antwerp.
“The Bolder Industries Antwerp location is changing the game for our
international clients. Once operational, we can more easily serve our
customers and expand our delivery to major markets, including EU-based tire
manufacturers,” said Bolder Industries Founder and CEO, Tony Wibbeler.
“We’re eager to broaden our customers’ sustainable impact, grow our team
internationally, and establish ourselves as a global circular solutions
provider.”
For more information on Bolder Industries and its latest expansion efforts,
visit www.bolderindustries.com.
About Bolder Industries
Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries, Inc. provides circular solutions for
rubber, plastic, and petrochemical supply chains by converting end-of-life
tires into sustainable, ISCC PLUS Certified carbon black (BolderBlackR),
petrochemicals (BolderOilTM), steel (BolderSteelTM), and power. The Company
has developed and scaled a proprietary process that generates 98% less CO2,
uses 85% less water and energy than traditional methods, and utilizes 98% of
every scrap tire. As a Certified B Corp and ISO 9001 company, Bolder
Industries is committed to environmental, social, and governance matters
that form the core of their mission. To learn more, visit
www.bolderindustries.com.