Bolder Industries Announces Key Partnerships to Launch First E.U. Facility in the Port of Antwerp

Bolder Industries, Inc., the circular solutions provider for rubber,

plastics, and petrochemical industries, announced today partnerships with

Antea Group, Cyclops, and OSQB as Bolder establishes its global footprint

with their first E.U. facility at the NextGen District in the Port of

Antwerp, Belgium. These partnerships ensure Bolder’s development plans

remain on track for commercial operations to begin in 2024, significantly

increasing the volume of sustainable BolderBlackR and BolderOilT available

to their customers in Europe and beyond.

The Antea Group was instrumental in helping Bolder identify its E.U.

location and will support permitting moving forward. The partnership

considered multiple European locations and selected the Port of Antwerp for

its dedication to sustainability, partnerships with other circular

organizations, access to canals and rail systems, and proximity to Bolder’s

growing client roster.

“Bolder made a smart move by developing in this specific location near the

largest petrochemical cluster in Europe – the multimodal transport

possibilities, and the site’s focus on circular economy make it the ideal

choice,” said Jan Parys, General Manager of Antea Group Belgium. “We are

pleased to guide Bolder Industries through the entire permitting process. It

is yet another step towards building a sustainably growing port and a

liveable city of Antwerp.”

Bolder Industries will base the Belgium facility’s design on its highly

successful U.S. plant in Missouri and its second, larger facility in Terre

Haute, Indiana. Phase 1 of Bolder’s Antwerp location will house three

reactors on site, which will process approximately over 3 million

end-of-life tires per year and dramatically increase production volumes for

BolderBlackR and BolderOilT to satisfy increasing market demand for these

sustainable, circular raw materials. Additionally, this location will

bolster Bolder Industries’ environmental savings by using 98% less CO2 and

85% less water and energy than traditional methods of virgin carbon black

production while utilizing 98% of every scrap tire.

Cyclops was chosen as Bolder’s project management partner for their

experience with industrial recycling facilities and commitment to a

transition towards a climate-neutral society.

“Our partnership with Bolder Industries, one of the first two companies to

build on the Antwerp NextGen District, gives us the opportunity to make a

difference as a company and work towards a better future,” said CEO Cyclops,

Ruth Van Hellemont.

Bolder selected OSQB for the build-out of the site due to their ability to

deliver architecture, structural engineering, and technical engineering

disciplines under one roof.

“The road to sustainable tires is only possible if we move towards full

recycling of tire waste. We are excited to partner with Bolder in building

the new recycling plants for Antwerp where we will apply BolderBlack-made

rubber and plastics materials in the architectural concept, showcasing the

versatility of the product”, said Tanguy Oosterlynck, Founder of OSQB

Architects.

“Antea Group, OSQB, and Cyclops are the ideal partners to bring Bolder

Industries Belgium to fruition. They’re as ambitious and committed to

solving environmental issues as we are and they have proven success in

building projects similar to ours-smoothly and effectively,” said Wim van

Den Broeck, Director of Project Development for Bolder Industries. Wim, a

native of Antwerp, joined the Bolder team earlier in 2022, bringing

experience in plastics pyrolysis and deep expertise in local development and

logistics from his work on infrastructure projects in the city of Antwerp

and industrial projects in the Port of Antwerp.

“The Bolder Industries Antwerp location is changing the game for our

international clients. Once operational, we can more easily serve our

customers and expand our delivery to major markets, including EU-based tire

manufacturers,” said Bolder Industries Founder and CEO, Tony Wibbeler.

“We’re eager to broaden our customers’ sustainable impact, grow our team

internationally, and establish ourselves as a global circular solutions

provider.”

About Bolder Industries

Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries, Inc. provides circular solutions for

rubber, plastic, and petrochemical supply chains by converting end-of-life

tires into sustainable, ISCC PLUS Certified carbon black (BolderBlackR),

petrochemicals (BolderOilTM), steel (BolderSteelTM), and power. The Company

has developed and scaled a proprietary process that generates 98% less CO2,

uses 85% less water and energy than traditional methods, and utilizes 98% of

every scrap tire. As a Certified B Corp and ISO 9001 company, Bolder

Industries is committed to environmental, social, and governance matters

that form the core of their mission. To learn more, visit

www.bolderindustries.com.