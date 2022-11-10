Breakthrough tech from TriEye revolutionizes sensing for automotive and other emerging applications

TriEye, a global technology company specializing in cost-effective, next-gen imaging and 3D solutions announces the launch of its proprietary SEDAR platform. It is designed to transform sensing in the automotive sector, and emerging markets in robotics, commercial vehicle applications, consumer, and mobile devices.

Backed by investors including Intel, Samsung, and Porsche, TriEye’s SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection and Ranging) platform leverages Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) to offer 2D imaging and 3D determinative depth sensing at a fraction of the cost of other sensor systems, such as Lidar in automotive. The SEDAR platform delivers a step-change in the level and quality of information provided to enable entities including vehicles, robots, and mobile devices to understand their surroundings in any condition and lighting.

“The TriEye SEDAR platform is poised to transform the sensing industry with its unique combination of attributes,” explains Avi Bakal, TriEye CEO and Co-Founder. “Developed through a decade of research at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, SEDAR combines a SWIR image sensor and laser illuminator on a single platform, which delivers unmatched high spatial resolution long-range imaging and depth sensing in all lighting and weather conditions. Smaller in size, higher in resolution and easier to integrate than other sensor technologies, SEDAR provides an entirely new sensing modality”.

SEDAR is built on the revolutionary TriEye CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor)-based HD SWIR sensor and delivers a multi-beneficial, automotive-grade off-the-shelf solution to significantly enhance safety and operating performance in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AV (Autonomous Vehicle) applications. The system can be seamlessly integrated with existing ISP and AI algorithms, removing the barriers of training and need to develop new object classification algorithms, and is unaffected by other illumination sources, including sunlight and light from other devices and oncoming vehicles.

“By reducing the system cost compared with Lidar by more than a factor of ten and providing a technology capable of enabling a vehicle to sense the world around it, monitor its environment and react accordingly, within affordable reach of all automotive manufacturers, TriEye’s proprietary SEDAR system will democratize advanced road safety,” asserts Bakal.

TriEye’s intensive development program has endowed SEDAR with the ability to operate with complete effectiveness at distances of more than 200 meters, making it ideal for the global automotive sector. The company’s engineers have also been able to optimize the performance for other shorter-range applications with a wide field of view, such as commercial, industrial, robotics, mobile and consumer.

“The SEDAR platform is fully scalable and thus meets the needs of a wide range of sensing applications,” reveals Bakal. “SEDAR provides a readymade bolt-on solution to deliver a step change for commercial vehicles operating in busy and potentially hazardous environments such as construction, agriculture and mining. And the platform is equally eminently suited to enhancing the performance of consumer products such as vacuum and lawnmower robots and support smartphones and other head-mounted mobile devices in augmented and virtual reality applications.”

TriEye will showcase the SEDAR platform at the CES global technology and innovation show in Las Vegas in January. The company won the prestigious CES Innovation Award 2022 in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category when it unveiled the world’s first mass-market SWIR CMOS-based sensor.

About TriEye

TriEye is a fabless semiconductor company that pioneered the world’s first HD Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solution, offering the unique capabilities of SWIR for mass-market applications. The company was founded in 2017 by Avi Bakal (CEO), Prof. Uriel Levy (CTO), and Omer Kapach (VP R&D), and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 2019 TriEye completed a $19 million Series A funding round, led by Intel Capital, with the participation of Porsche Ventures and Grove Ventures, in addition to a collaboration with Porsche AG. In 2021, TriEye raised a further $74 million in a new round led by M&G Investments and Varana Capital, with the participation of Samsung Ventures, Tawazun SDF, Deep Insight, Allied Group, and Discount Capital, along with existing investors Intel Capital, Porsche Ventures, Marius Nacht, and Grove Ventures. In total, TriEye has raised $96 million in just four years.

https://trieye.tech