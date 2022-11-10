Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in California

Performance Brokerage Services, North America’s highest volume dealership

brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Yucca Valley Chrysler

Dodge Jeep Ram in California from Don McCredie to Jason Wilkins.

Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in the community for more than

30 years. Don McCredie, a long-time GM dealer in the Hemet Auto Mall, had

been semi-retired since 2009. He decided to get back into the business in

2020 with the purchase of Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Following the sale, McCredie commented, “we were so fortunate that Jason

Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of our

family dealership. From the onset, Jason provided clear expectations into

achievable pricing, timing, and logistics for the sale. In short order, he

delivered on every count, identifying a qualified buyer that was a good fit

for our family business. Throughout the transaction process, Jason remained

highly communicative, thorough, and diligent. Beyond those qualities, Jason

was also good-natured and empathetic towards all parties, resulting in a

successful and highly professional close for the dealership. We would

recommend Jason for both his nuanced grasp of deal flow logistics and

extensive network of relevant buyers and sellers, but also for integrity and

determination to get a sale over the finish line.”

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the

sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership

brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72

transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jason Stopnitzky, the

exclusive agent for this transaction and the Co-Founder of Performance

Brokerage Services commented, “it was a pleasure assisting the McCredie

family during this transaction, and I am thankful for the opportunity to

have served in their best interest with the sale of their dealership.

Congratulations to Mr. McCredie on his very well-deserved retirement. We

were able to find a great fit with Jason Wilkins as the buyer. I have known

the Wilkins family for 20 years and have had the privilege of helping them

with 4 buy-sell transactions. I look forward to the bright future ahead for

Jason Wilkins and his partner and wish them the best of luck on their newest

acquisition.”

Jason Wilkins, along with his new partner, are in the beginning stages of

building their new Southern California dealer group. Wilkins acquired

Victorville Mitsubishi in 2020, also with the help of Performance Brokerage

Services. He will bring on a GM that has worked with his family for many

years to run operations for Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Wilkins shared, “Jason Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services have

been professional and attentive in every transaction we have completed with

them. This was my family’s fourth transaction with Performance, and we look

forward to many more in the future as we build out our newly formed dealer

group. The straightforward approach from Jason is much appreciated and

allows us to make quick decisions about whether a particular store will be a

fit for our model. Thanks again Jason and Performance for your help!”

The Wilkins family formerly owned Victorville Nissan and Victorville

Chevrolet Cadillac.

The dealership will remain at its current location at 57909 Twentynine Palms

Highway in Yucca Valley, California and has been renamed Joshua Tree

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America’s highest volume

dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive,

RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing

rate, the company’s reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost

ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of

value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid

a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in

Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients

benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an

extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of

registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle

manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage

Services, visit https://performancebrokeragese rvices.com