Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in California

Performance Brokerage Services, North America’s highest volume dealership
brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Yucca Valley Chrysler
Dodge Jeep Ram in California from Don McCredie to Jason Wilkins.
Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in the community for more than
30 years. Don McCredie, a long-time GM dealer in the Hemet Auto Mall, had
been semi-retired since 2009. He decided to get back into the business in
2020 with the purchase of Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Following the sale, McCredie commented, “we were so fortunate that Jason
Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of our
family dealership. From the onset, Jason provided clear expectations into
achievable pricing, timing, and logistics for the sale. In short order, he
delivered on every count, identifying a qualified buyer that was a good fit
for our family business. Throughout the transaction process, Jason remained
highly communicative, thorough, and diligent. Beyond those qualities, Jason
was also good-natured and empathetic towards all parties, resulting in a
successful and highly professional close for the dealership. We would
recommend Jason for both his nuanced grasp of deal flow logistics and
extensive network of relevant buyers and sellers, but also for integrity and
determination to get a sale over the finish line.”
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the
sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership
brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72
transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jason Stopnitzky, the
exclusive agent for this transaction and the Co-Founder of Performance
Brokerage Services commented, “it was a pleasure assisting the McCredie
family during this transaction, and I am thankful for the opportunity to
have served in their best interest with the sale of their dealership.
Congratulations to Mr. McCredie on his very well-deserved retirement. We
were able to find a great fit with Jason Wilkins as the buyer. I have known
the Wilkins family for 20 years and have had the privilege of helping them
with 4 buy-sell transactions. I look forward to the bright future ahead for
Jason Wilkins and his partner and wish them the best of luck on their newest
acquisition.”
Jason Wilkins, along with his new partner, are in the beginning stages of
building their new Southern California dealer group. Wilkins acquired
Victorville Mitsubishi in 2020, also with the help of Performance Brokerage
Services. He will bring on a GM that has worked with his family for many
years to run operations for Yucca Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Wilkins shared, “Jason Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services have
been professional and attentive in every transaction we have completed with
them. This was my family’s fourth transaction with Performance, and we look
forward to many more in the future as we build out our newly formed dealer
group. The straightforward approach from Jason is much appreciated and
allows us to make quick decisions about whether a particular store will be a
fit for our model. Thanks again Jason and Performance for your help!”
The Wilkins family formerly owned Victorville Nissan and Victorville
Chevrolet Cadillac.
The dealership will remain at its current location at 57909 Twentynine Palms
Highway in Yucca Valley, California and has been renamed Joshua Tree
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
About Performance Brokerage Services
Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America’s highest volume
dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive,
RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.
With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing
rate, the company’s reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost
ethical conduct and integrity.
