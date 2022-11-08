Decisiv Surpasses 25 Million Service Event Milestone on its SRM Platform

Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM)

solutions, announced today that 25 million service events for commercial

vehicles have now been managed on its SRM platform. Across the commercial

vehicle service industry in the last year, the SRM platform was used to

manage $4.3 billion in parts and service transactions.

Growing at nearly 4 million events per year, more than 5,000 service

provider locations and over 74,000 fleet owners and managers are using

Decisiv SRM to more effectively manage service for more than seven million

assets.

“The steady and ongoing growth in usage on our SRM platform reflects how it

consistently delivers quantifiable value for every stakeholder in the

commercial vehicle service industry,” said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO at

Decisiv. “For every asset, from acquisition to disposal, SRM is an

intelligent asset and service management system that very effectively

improves asset performance and availability, and brings fleets, service

providers and OEMs closer to the goal of zero unplanned downtime.”

The documented value that users of Decisiv SRM are receiving includes:

* Top fleets are seeing an 11% to 26% decrease in downtime. By

returning vehicles to service 1 to 2 days faster, SRM is enabling those

fleets the opportunity to generate an additional $1.9 billion in revenue

annually.

* Top dealers are generating 24% more revenue per service event by

improving shop and technician productivity and throughput.

Decisiv SRM is in use by the industry’s leading truck OEMs and component

suppliers, including Volvo/ Mack, PACCAR, Isuzu, Hino, DTNA, Michelin, and

Cummins. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, a network that includes more than 750

points of integration, enables delivery of real time information at the

point of service.

“The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem is solving service management challenges,

including collaboration and connectivity issues, and siloed data and

technology, that result in unplanned asset downtime and higher costs,” Hyatt

said. “For fleets and their service providers, those capabilities are

driving greater asset utilization, improving operations, and generating

higher levels of revenue and profitability. We are pleased that we have been

able to surpass 25 million service events while improving asset utilization

and delivery process efficiencies to our OEM, fleet and service provider

partners.”

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service

management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv

Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the

nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4

million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through

Decisiv’s SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet

and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service

event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management

process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset

information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of

service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled

level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on

the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs.

Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better

controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them

to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the

value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop

more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit

http://www.decisiv.com