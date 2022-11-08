Decisiv Surpasses 25 Million Service Event Milestone on its SRM Platform

Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM)
solutions, announced today that 25 million service events for commercial
vehicles have now been managed on its SRM platform. Across the commercial
vehicle service industry in the last year, the SRM platform was used to
manage $4.3 billion in parts and service transactions.
Growing at nearly 4 million events per year, more than 5,000 service
provider locations and over 74,000 fleet owners and managers are using
Decisiv SRM to more effectively manage service for more than seven million
assets.
“The steady and ongoing growth in usage on our SRM platform reflects how it
consistently delivers quantifiable value for every stakeholder in the
commercial vehicle service industry,” said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO at
Decisiv. “For every asset, from acquisition to disposal, SRM is an
intelligent asset and service management system that very effectively
improves asset performance and availability, and brings fleets, service
providers and OEMs closer to the goal of zero unplanned downtime.”
The documented value that users of Decisiv SRM are receiving includes:
* Top fleets are seeing an 11% to 26% decrease in downtime. By
returning vehicles to service 1 to 2 days faster, SRM is enabling those
fleets the opportunity to generate an additional $1.9 billion in revenue
annually.
* Top dealers are generating 24% more revenue per service event by
improving shop and technician productivity and throughput.
Decisiv SRM is in use by the industry’s leading truck OEMs and component
suppliers, including Volvo/ Mack, PACCAR, Isuzu, Hino, DTNA, Michelin, and
Cummins. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, a network that includes more than 750
points of integration, enables delivery of real time information at the
point of service.
“The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem is solving service management challenges,
including collaboration and connectivity issues, and siloed data and
technology, that result in unplanned asset downtime and higher costs,” Hyatt
said. “For fleets and their service providers, those capabilities are
driving greater asset utilization, improving operations, and generating
higher levels of revenue and profitability. We are pleased that we have been
able to surpass 25 million service events while improving asset utilization
and delivery process efficiencies to our OEM, fleet and service provider
partners.”
About Decisiv, Inc.
Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service
management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv
Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the
nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 4
million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through
Decisiv’s SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet
and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service
event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management
process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset
information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of
service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled
level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on
the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs.
Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better
controls, and increased productivity in service operations that enables them
to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the
value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop
more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit
http://www.decisiv.com